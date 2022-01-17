Libra relationship traits: Find out who they are most compatible in love with

The seventh sun sign Libra is known to be the best on the list when you talk about love and romance. The word love and Libra are practically synonyms. Stars indicate that Librans invented love and romance, and refined it to an art with even more expertise compared to Leo, Scorpio, and Taurus. The god of love, cupid has inbred Libra with love skills. You are a big flirt and have good charming qualities to attract your opposite sex easily. The ruling planet Venus makes you merrier in life in terms of finer things

When you talk about love and compatibility with other sun signs then your love meter shows the highest percentage with Gemini, Aquarius, Leo and Sagittarius. Read out the reasons why and in what ways these signs do gets compatible with you.

Who is a good or bad match for you Libra?

Libra and Aries

There will be a seamless and effortless union between Libra and Aries owing to a lot of natural attraction and mutual admiration between the air and fire sign. Librans with their flawless charm draws the Aries to their attention, whereas the headstrong Aries can make the fickle Librans decisive in their decision making. Result-oriented in different ways, Libra and Aries can go a long way in helping out each other achieve their goals.

Libra and Taurus

Taurus and Libra have an underlying interest in enjoying the finer aspects of life, which makes them quite compatible with each other. Both these zodiacs yearn for stability in life and this very purpose draws them naturally closer as love birds. The relaxed Libra will be attracted to the bull's boundless energy and mature outlook, whereas the Taurean will be fascinated by Libra’s subtle diplomacy and flawless charm.

Libra and Gemini

Talking about compatibility and love, they both are air signs and tend to meet the world through ideas, and even fall in love with them. Gemini and Libra have an easy rapport since they're genuinely curious about other people. You create a great bond when it is about thoughts. Both have a light approach, which makes the relationship feel fresh. You’ll enjoy sharing ideas about everything, taking in cultural events, and perhaps collaborating.

Libra and Cancer

A relationship between Libra and Cancer can blow hot and cold. Libra has this sense of detachment and gets into a cocoon when things don’t go their way. Cancerians who are highly sensitive might not resonate well with this feeling and might find this trait quite intriguing.

Libra and Leo

You are best known for a great bond with each other as Liberians and lions are always made for each other. You both tend to understand each other the best and always keep your love life moving smoothly. As a couple, Leo and Libra are well balanced. Libra lays on the charm and good manners, which tame Leo’s direct acerbic personality. Your emotional and mental bond are both balanced well to make the love look new every day.

Libra and Virgo

Different natures and contrasting personalities do not prove to be a stumbling block in nurturing a bond between Libra and Virgo. Libra might initially get flustered by the logical Virgo but sooner than later realizes the worth of the practical. Virgo who is known to be one of the best decision-makers and problem-solvers can greatly help the indecisive Librans to take timely decisions.

Libra and Libra

The act of balancing will further get an impetus when two Librans come together in a love relationship. There would be romance in abundance and the never-ending quest to enjoy the finer pleasures of life. Easy going in their approach with their signature charming diplomacy, the Librans can create a magical bond between them which will radiate warmth and positivity.

Libra and Scorpio

Libra and Scorpio can be the perfect companions in a relationship built on mutual trust and admiration. These signs can complement each other perfectly with their inherent qualities of admiring beauty. The intensely passionate Scorpions draw a great deal of comfort from the easy-going Librans. Meanwhile, Librans are attracted to the magnetic charm of Scorpions. In a nutshell, their love relationship promises to turn into a deep union fostered by emotional connection.

Libra and Sagittarius

Talking about compatibility and love between air sign and fire sign, you two always are on the top. Even though we see that air and fire signs tend to make natural matches. According to planetary positions, air gives fire space to burn and grow. Libra is also ruled by Venus, who’s all about love, beauty, charm, and fairness, while Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the sign of growth, expansion, and adventure. You people tend to enjoy our life best when you are paired as a couple.

Libra and Capricorn

Libra is distinctly different from Capricorn in its mannerisms and ways to deal with life. A Libran who searches for the perfect work-life balance is quite startled by the deep-rooted ambition drive of the Capricorn. A conflict between the intellectual Libran and not so showy Capricorn can certainly lead to ruptures in their romantic ties, hence it becomes imperative for these two to strike a fine chord to foster a deep bond.

Libra and Aquarius

You both seem to make a good match! As a love bird, you people make a good pair but in friendship, you tend to be in your best form. Cards show many things in common between you both. Hence, the love percentage of Libra and Aquarius is always at its highest rate. Your ability to work together makes it obvious that you two must take on larger projects in life together as you both should concern yourself with the greater good. Again, as both are air signs, so your emotional compatibility gradually becomes strong.

Libra and Pisces

Pisces and Libra are some of the most compatible zodiac pairs in all respects. Both these signs can draw proximity to each other owing to some common traits like a fondness for aesthetics and beauty. Being a bit laid back and indecisive are common faults with both these star signs so they should get rid of them to achieve common pursuits in love.

