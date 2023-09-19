Libra Season 2023: What can you manifest this week from September 18 - 24, 2023

This weekly horoscope suggests embracing change and surrendering to the winds of transformation. Light a vanilla incense to find inner balance and harmony with the universe. Libra Season, starting on September 23, brings a sense of release from delays and obstacles.

Astrological Insights

As Libra Season begins, it follows Venus and Mercury going direct, along with the New Moon in Virgo, hinting at the upcoming Eclipse Season in October 2023. More planets will end their retrograde phases, leading to a sense of self-empowerment.

Embodying Libra Energy

To align with Libra's energy, focus on herbs like chamomile, lavender, rosemary, thyme, vanilla, rose, and gardenia. Use rose quartz, labradorite, and citrine to enhance your rituals and manifest your desires.

What can you manifest during the Libra Season?

Here's what each zodiac sign can manifest during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023:

Aries (21st March to 19th April)

Aries, this week's horoscope encourages you to embrace changes that will enhance your romantic life. As Libra Season takes centre stage, it lights up your romantic sector, creating an atmosphere conducive to transformation and growth in matters of the heart. You're being called to manifest shifts that will bring about greater joy and fulfilment in your love life.

To kickstart this process, you can perform a special ritual. Begin by placing a white rose on your altar, representing purity and love. Encircle it with a ring of salt, symbolizing protection and purification. Light a red candle, signifying passion and desire. As you repeat your affirmation, allow the melted wax to drip over the white rose, sealing in your intention. Hang the rose with the bud facing downward in a north-facing window, honouring the air energy of Libra.

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Taurus, Libra Season shines a spotlight on your dedication to achieving balance and a profound sense of well-being in your life. This period encourages you to focus on the steps needed to create the life you desire, with a special emphasis on maintaining equilibrium.

You can initiate this process through a ritual. Begin by lighting a green candle, symbolizing growth and healing. Write down your affirmation on a piece of paper, folding it toward you three times. Anoint it with rosemary essential oil, known for its purification properties, and sprinkle it with salt, representing cleansing and protection. Bury this affirmation beneath a strawberry plant, which symbolizes the sign of Libra and its themes of balance and harmony. As you perform this ritual, you're aligning yourself with the energies of dedication and balance.

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June

Gemini, Libra Season activates your zone of joy, commitment, and creating a life that truly brings you happiness. This week's horoscope encourages you to focus on manifesting a life filled with joy, purpose, and meaningful connections. It's about aligning yourself with the energies that make your heart sing.

To kickstart this process, consider a unique ritual. Start by collecting a maple leaf, a symbol associated with Libra's energy. Write your affirmation on the leaf, infusing it with your intentions. Anoint the leaf with vanilla essential oil, which carries a sense of sweetness and delight. When you feel ready, hold the leaf up to the wind and repeat your affirmation, allowing it to float away, symbolizing your desire for a joyful and purposeful life.

Cancer – 21st June to 22nd July

Cancer, as Libra Season unfolds, it invites you to create a healthy balance between your personal life and your inner self. This period encourages you to consider how you can implement the lessons you've recently learned about your own needs. It's an opportunity to bring greater equilibrium into your life.

You can initiate this process through a ritual. Begin by crafting an offering using herbs like rosemary, thyme, lavender, and strawberry leaves, which symbolize Libra's energy of balance and harmony. Find a north-facing area in your home, and with care, safely burn this offering. As the herbs turn into ashes, repeat your affirmation. Then, return the cooled ashes to the wind, symbolizing your commitment to creating balance in your life.

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Leo, Libra Season activates your communication sector, encouraging diplomacy and compromise in your interactions with others. This week's horoscope highlights the importance of these qualities in improving your relationships. It's an opportune time to work on your ability to find common ground with others.

You can begin this journey with a special ritual. Create a talisman using a small pouch filled with rosemary, lavender, rose petals, and labradorite, a stone known for its balancing properties. Anoint the pouch with vanilla essential oil while repeating your affirmation. Keep this talisman close to you, such as in your clothing, to remind you to approach your interactions with diplomacy and compromise, ultimately fostering healthier and more positive connections.

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Virgo, Libra Season empowers you to increase your self-worth and attract the life you desire. This week's horoscope encourages you to embrace your ability to manifest and enjoy the life you've envisioned.

To initiate this process, consider a ritual. Create an intentional bundle by wrapping pink rose petals around citrine, a stone associated with abundance and joy. As you repeat your affirmation, anoint your intention with lavender essential oil, known for its calming and uplifting properties. Place this bundle in a north-facing window to honour the element of Libra, symbolizing your desire to align with the energies of self-worth and abundance.

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Libra, as your season begins, it's time to reflect on the past year and prepare for your solar return and a fresh start in life. This week's horoscope invites you to honor the past and set intentions for a new chapter.

You can initiate this process with a thoughtful ritual. Create an altar in a north-facing window, featuring a white candle and white rose petals, which symbolize purity and new beginnings. Encircle the altar with salt to signify protection and cleansing. Write down your affirmations and intentions, binding them with a white ribbon to symbolize your commitment to this fresh start. Once ready, tie the offering to a maple tree, representing Libra's energy, and let your intentions be carried to the universe.

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November

Scorpio, during Libra Season, focuses on cultivating a deeper sense of acceptance for your past experiences. This week's horoscope encourages you to release what weighs you down and make space for joy and love in your life.

You can begin this journey with a special ritual. Light a blue candle and encircle it with sugar and rosemary, symbolizing healing and purification. Take apart a white rose while repeating your affirmation, letting the petals fall. Gather the petals and go outside, returning them to the wind as you repeat your affirmation. This symbolic act represents your willingness to let go of the past and embrace acceptance.

Sagittarius – 22nd November to 21st December

Sagittarius, Libra Season activates your sector of wishes and dreams, making it an ideal time to bring more magic and fulfillment into your life. This week's horoscope encourages you to focus on aligning with your deepest desires.

To begin this process, consider a unique ritual. Start by lighting a violet candle and collecting three rose petals and a bay leaf. Write your affirmation on the bay leaf, infusing it with your intentions. Sew the bay leaf beneath the rose petals using white thread while repeating your affirmation. Bury this bundle beneath a maple tree, symbolizing Libra's energy, as you trust that your wishes will be carried to the universe.

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January

Capricorn, as Libra Season lights up your career sector, it's time to focus on what truly matters to you and strive for greater alignment with your soul. This week's horoscope encourages you to make choices that honor your priorities.

To initiate this process, consider a ritual. Begin by lighting a red candle, symbolizing passion and determination. Create a tea using herbs like lavender, rosemary, and vanilla, infusing it with your intentions. Find a quiet space to sit and enjoy your tea, holding your affirmation in your mind's eye. This act signifies your commitment to aligning your career with your true priorities and desires.

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Aquarius, Libra Season influences your sector of luck and abundance, making you feel the power of the universe guiding you toward your dreams. This week's horoscope encourages you to embrace luck and pursue your aspirations with confidence.

To embark on this journey, consider a special ritual. Create an intention offering by laying out an orange square of cloth and placing your written affirmation, lavender, chamomile, vanilla bean, and rose quartz inside. Bind it with a yellow ribbon, symbolizing optimism and luck. Place this offering in a north-facing area of your home, honouring the air sign of Libra. This act signifies your belief in the luck and abundance that awaits you.

Pisces – 19th February to 20th March

Pisces, Libra Season activates your sector of intimacy and transformation, paving the way for deep soul connections in your life. This week's horoscope encourages you to open your heart and trust your soul to attract divine and intimate connections.

To begin this journey, consider a meaningful ritual. Light a violet candle and slice a strawberry in half, symbolizing Libra's energy. Write your affirmation on pink paper and wrap it around the strawberry, binding it with a red ribbon, symbolizing passion and connection. Bury this bundle beneath a rose bush while repeating your affirmation, sprinkling lavender and cinnamon on top for love and passion. This symbolic act represents your desire to attract profound soul connections into your life.