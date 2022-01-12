Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 12, 2022

Aries: Be careful about your secrets and don’t reveal too much as of now. Let your relationship settle down and develop trust with your partner before you share your personal life with them. Those facing issues in their love life need to let go and forgive each other. Married couples need to spend time with kids and help them with their problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: Spending time with your loved ones will make you feel better today. Plan for some romantic trip with your partner and make it happen in the near future. Singles need to wear their thinking cap and plan for some get-together with friends. Married couples need to introspect on their relationship and have a freewheeling conversation.

Gemini: You are caught in this web of dual thoughts. What you want and what you think you want seem to be two different things. You want the current relationship to work, but your mind is cautioning you to play it safe. Let go of this insecurity and trust your instincts, listen to them. Do not overthink at this point and calm your nerves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer: You need to look out for someone who understands you truly. You have a strong emotional side and not everyone can deal with it. Be selective in your choice of partner and wait for the right one. Those in a committed relationship need to be mindful of their tone as they can end up hurting their loved ones.

Leo: Let go of your grudges both with yourself or with those around you. Work upon yourself and look to seize the initiative in the future. Love can only flow into your life if you are not too harsh on yourself. Lay a foundation for love in all that you say and do. Couples also need to introspect and evaluate where their life is heading.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo: You will be in a jovial mood today and will find happiness in everything around you. You will work towards deepening your bond with your partner. Think beyond your physical needs and look to connect spiritually with your beloved. Singles should spend time with their family, go out together and have a good time.

Libra: The stars are aligned to add some spice in your life today. You can play hard to get and your partner will gleefully oblige. You don’t have to be manipulative in seeking what you want. Just ask and you shall get it. Your partner will be cooperative to your wishes. Be thankful of what they are doing for you, you need to reciprocate it too!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio: Your stress is likely to evaporate today as past concerns will appear to be getting resolved. You need to thank your loved ones for supporting you when it was needed the most. Make sure you communicate to your partner what they mean to you. Married couples will have a pleasant day in the company of each other.

Sagittarius: You will experience a strong sense of belonging with your loved ones. Singles should make up their mind and get to know their choice of person better. A positive response is likely to be coming your way! Married couples can spend the day outdoors. Even a short walk on a pleasant evening will make their day.

Capricorn: Normally you may not show your emotions too much, but today is one of those days when your repressive thoughts will come to the fore. You may long for a romantic relationship and will want to share some of your private life to get that connection going. Meet the one you admire and let them know what you feel. They will reciprocate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius: You will be on the top of your game today. All your key priorities will be sorted and you will pull off a balancing act. You will spend time with your loved ones and they will appreciate you for this. Committed partners need to find interesting ways to spend time together instead of working on their laptop.

Pisces: Spending time with your loved ones will help you gain some perspective about where you are heading. This will help you relax and sort out your priorities. This will pave way for a dramatic change in your personal life. Those married need to clear up their mind and engage in fruitful conversationswithout any vengeance.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779