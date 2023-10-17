Love and Relationship Horoscope for October 17, 2023

Aries: Your partner could have the wrong idea about you or might bring a long-held resentment. Clear all the confusion by talking it out. You will be able to handle things sympathetically, which will improve your connection with them. Individuals who have recently started dating should start planning ways to make their partners feel loved. Pamper them by taking them out for the activities they love doing.

Taurus: If you've recently had a breakup, give yourself some time. Don't jump into a new relationship, as you're vulnerable right now. Feeling lonely is normal, but you must take time to figure out what you want right now. Love will find its way eventually, so go with the flow right now. If you are committed, your partner may become embroiled in some family trouble. Make sure your partner isn't the target of your rage.

Gemini: Today, your partner is probably under a lot of stress. Show them compassion by becoming a listening ear. They could vent their annoyance on you. The problem will only become more complicated if you respond to the outburst. Maintain your calm during this situation and prioritise your partner's needs for the time being. You must understand that love calls for unwavering support.

Cancer: You have recently found someone whom you think could be your life companion. Even if you've known this individual for a while, you might see another side of them. It might leave you speechless, and you may start reconsidering things. They fall short of your expectations and fail to comprehend your goals. But if you give them some time, they will eventually act maturely. Have some patience.

Leo: Despite being in a relationship, you've been feeling lonely lately. It is causing you to act out in an effort to get attention. You might acquire the affection you want by starting arguments since you're not able to properly express how you are genuinely feeling. Apologise to your partner if you've lashed out at them unknowingly. Try to have a heart-to-heart conversation without the heated arguments so that things don't go haywire.

Virgo: The harmony in your relationship is likely to suffer due to stress from your job or other aspects of your life. Today, trivial matters could affect you. It might result in an argument over a small issue. Avoid arguing since there is a potential for misunderstanding. A passionate connection is predicted in the stars for singles. You could run into someone at your university or work, and you two might click with each other instantly.

Libra: A love triangle in your relationship can lead to misunderstandings. Instead of playing with the emotions, think about the solutions. You are under pressure to decide whom you wish to commit to formally. Perhaps taking a break can help you figure out what you really want. It will also save you from causing heartbreaks that could've happened if you continued to be a part of the toxic love triangle.

Scorpio: By focusing more on your connection, you're attempting to blur the distinction between "me" and "we." In order to do this, you will need to pay attention to what your partner is saying and try to fulfil their requirements. Even if you can't offer them all they want, you may at least invest the time and effort necessary. You're trying your best, so don't be too hard on yourself.

Sagittarius: Your relationship needs to be repaired right now. You will start to understand that it is preferable to let go of old resentments. Instead, focus on reestablishing your life and your relationships. The issues you made up will suddenly seem insignificant, and you'll realise how much you've been exaggerating them. Don't pressure yourself into dating if this isn't your thing.

Capricorn: You might be dreaming of getting into a relationship with your crush. Although the bond you have with them is strong, being in a relationship is not realistic right now. With time, perhaps you might get close to them and start cherishing their existence. However, you have different priorities right now, which require your attention. So you need to decide whether to continue living your life with or without them.

Aquarius: You may come across as totally cool to the outside world, but on the inside, you're a hopeless romantic seeking dreamy love. You may soon find someone who fulfils your simple demands of being loving and understanding. You mustn’t just fling yourself into relationships just because you want change. Stay patient, as you'll soon find someone who stays loyal to you.

Pisces: When making important decisions in your life, put your trust in your partner's intuition. Their gut feeling might prove beneficial for the future. If you and your partner are both becoming tired of your mundane daily routine, consider planning a fun adventure or quick getaway. If single, you may find a suitable companion with the help of your family. But before picking someone, pay close attention to all the factors.

