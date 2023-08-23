Manifestation in September 2023: What can you manifest based on your zodiac sign?

During this month, your zodiac sign has the opportunity to manifest its dreams by harnessing the power of the Sun. The Sun is one of the most influential astrological forces, igniting ambitious and action-oriented themes that inspire you to take charge of your life. In September 2023, the Sun begins its journey in Virgo before transitioning into Libra, providing a special window of opportunity to manifest greater balance, harmony, and karmic justice.

Libra, an air sign, embodies themes of partnerships, compromise, balance, and seeking karmic justice within the scales of fate. As the Sun moves into Libra, your attention will be drawn to these aspects of life. This transition encourages you to adopt a broader perspective and to align your decisions with what aligns with your long-term aspirations and goals. To harness the energy of the Sun for manifestation, direct your focus towards conducting your rituals under its radiant rays. As you bask in its energy, take the opportunity to charge your crystals and create Sun water, a counterpart to Moon water. Additionally, you can enhance the potency of your rituals by exposing herbs or fruits, intended for your practices, to the Sun's energy. This process allows you to absorb and infuse your endeavours with the vibrant energy of the Sun.

What to manifest during the month of September 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

How to manifest: Romantic Truth

Aries should focus on bringing honesty and truth into your romantic relationship as the Sun shines its light on this aspect of your life under Libra's influence. To begin, take a blue candle and apply coconut oil to it. Roll the candle in crushed lemon balm and rose petals to infuse it with the energies of truth and love. Light the candle and write down your affirmation on paper. Safely burn the paper in the flame, letting the ashes cool. Finally, release the cooled ashes into the sunlight while repeating your affirmation. This practice allows you to embrace openness and sincerity in your romantic connection.

Monthly Affirmation: I am opening my heart as I feel ready to embrace the truth of my romantic connections and take action where necessary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Inner Balance

Taurus should concentrate on achieving a sense of inner equilibrium as the Libra Sun directs your attention towards nurturing your well-being. Start by creating Sun water—simply leave a glass or jug of water in the Sun during its peak hours. After preparing the Sun-infused water, add peppermint to it. As you sip this infused water outdoors with your feet on the earth, repeat your affirmation. This practice helps you prioritize self-care and work towards achieving a harmonious state of being.

Monthly Affirmation: I am creating inner balance as I strive to tend to my needs and prioritize my well-being.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

dHow to manifest: Embracing your Soul lessons

During this phase, immerse yourself in the energies of the Sun in Libra and embrace the lessons that have paved the way for increased joy in your life. Begin a ritual by placing an apple in the Sun to charge for about an hour. Once charged, light a violet candle and cut the apple into five pieces, symbolizing the different aspects of your life influenced by Libra. As you gaze at the candle's flame, indulge in the apple and visualize integrating the teachings of your soul. Envision these lessons creating more space for healing and joy in your life. This practice empowers you to appreciate the wisdom you've gained.

Monthly Affirmation: I am embracing the lessons of my soul to create space for more joy in my life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Harmony at home

The Sun in Libra illuminating your home sector, it's an opportunity to cultivate more harmony and tranquillity within your sacred space. To start, prepare an infuser and fill it with bergamot, geranium, and frankincense essential oils—these oils resonate with the energy of Libra. As the scents envelop the air, gently place your hands on your lower back, an area associated with Libra's influence. While doing so, repeat your affirmation. This practice supports you in creating an atmosphere of balance and serenity in your home.

Monthly Affirmation: I am creating a home filled with harmony and peace which supports my highest self.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Diplomatic conversations

As the Sun enters Libra, it encourages you to direct your attention towards your communication sector. This is an ideal time to pay closer attention to the words you choose to express. To begin a practice, gather a blue candle and inscribe on it the words you wish to hear or express to others. Rub the candle with basil essential oil, symbolizing Libra's qualities. As you light the candle, repeat your affirmation and allow the candle to burn out naturally. Return the melted wax to the earth, as a symbol of grounding your intentions.

Monthly Affirmation: I hold space for diplomatic conversations as I lean into my vulnerability and truth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: New financial opportunities

Virgo, with the Sun in Libra, taps into the airy energy to release your financial aspirations to the universe. Start by acquiring a small green square of fabric. Gather basil, cloves, cinnamon, and rosemary to add to the fabric, infusing it with their energies. As you tie the fabric with a yellow ribbon, signifying new chances, repeat your affirmation. Hang this bundle in a tree in front of your home, allowing it to absorb the air's energy and the universe's vibrations.

Monthly Affirmation: I am planting the seeds for new financial opportunities as I trust everything I desire is already on its way to me.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Radiating your inner light

Libra, with the Sun's influence in your self-sector, it's a time to illuminate your true essence and shine brightly. To begin, create an outdoor altar space bathed in sunlight. Gather a mirror, two yellow candles, citrine gemstones, and hydrangea flowers, which symbolize Libra. Arrange the candles on the mirror's surface and encircle them with citrine and hydrangea. As you set up the space, focus on how the mirror reflects the light. Envision this radiant light being absorbed into your being. Repeat your affirmation in rhythm with your breath.

Monthly Affirmation: I am committed to radiating my inner light as I vow never to dim it for anyone again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Karmic justice

The Libra Sun activates your unconscious and intuitive realm, revealing how the universe has always supported you. To start, create an outdoor altar space using sunstone and moonstone, placing a sprig of white sage between them, symbolizing balance.

Position a violet candle at the centre of the altar, lighting it while repeating your affirmation. Use the candle's flame to ignite both ends of the sage, allowing it to burn naturally. Once the ritual is done, place the stone and sage ashes on your front steps, symbolizing your trust in the universe's equilibrium.

Monthly Affirmation: I am honouring the moral compass of my soul as I embrace the karmic balancing of the scales for all that has brought me to this moment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Interconnectedness

Embrace the significance of being interconnected as the Libra Sun directs your attention to the support and advantages offered by those around you. To commence, carve the symbol for connection or support onto a blue candle and anoint it with black pepper essential oil, a representation of Libra's influence. As the candle burns, tie one end of a yellow ribbon around your right ankle and the other around the candle.

Visualize the sensation of support and connectedness as you focus on the flame. After eleven minutes, untie the ribbon from your ankle, then wrap it around the candle. Extinguish the candle and place it in the sunlight, allowing the energies to transform.

Monthly Affirmation: I am focused on creating a feeling of interconnectedness as I embrace the importance of all those I care about.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Reformed priorities

Use the energy of the Libra Sun to realign your life with your fresh priorities. To commence, gather a violet candle and a piece of transparent material like plexiglass. Position the candle on one side of the glass and yourself on the other, encircling the area with white roses, symbolizing Libra's essence. Gaze through the glass at the candle, repeating your affirmation, and visualize the candle representing your newfound perspective.

Allow the candle to burn for ten minutes, then remove the glass and extinguish the flame. Place the candle in a sunny spot in your home and scatter the rose petals on your front steps.

Monthly Affirmation: I am allowing my priorities to shift as I incorporate a newfound lens of growth. Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A life expansion

Harness the influence of the Libra Sun to focus on expanding your life and welcoming abundance. Begin by anointing your pulse points with bergamot essential oil. Then, go outside barefoot and lie down on the warm ground. As you connect with the earth, visualize the Sun's light infusing your body with energy, empowering you to achieve your life's desires.

Silently repeat the affirmation as you absorb the light energy, feeling charged and prepared to manifest greater expansion and abundance in your life.

Monthly Affirmation: I am excited to embrace new opportunities for expansion and abundance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Healthy transformation

To start your ritual, gather sage, basil, and rose – all representing the qualities of Libra – to create a potent smudge. With your items ready, step outside into the sunlight and create a protective circle of salt to sit within.

As you smudge yourself with the herbal mixture, envision the essence of Libra infusing your being with balance and healing energy. Repeat your affirmation, allowing the cooled ashes from the smudge to scatter around you on the ground.

Monthly Affirmation: I am focused on incorporating balance and healing into my transformation process.