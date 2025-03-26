March 24-30, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, embrace your dreams and allow yourself to feel supported. Your luck is growing, especially in the form of financial blessings—whether through tips, a raise, or even an unexpected gift from a loved one. A life-changing opportunity may also come your way, so trust your instincts to recognize and seize it without distractions. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

Green is your lucky colour this week.

The weekly Chinese horoscope predicts that luck this week is deeply connected to nature. Spending time outdoors will bring clarity and help you tune into your inner wisdom. If you're stuck indoors with responsibilities, winding down with a nature documentary or simply visualizing yourself in a peaceful natural setting can still work wonders.

Good fortune will come through setting clear intentions, so take a moment to reflect on what you truly want. Red is your lucky colour this week.

According to Chinese astrology, your luck is tied to curiosity and embracing new experiences this week. Whether you step out of your comfort zone or follow an unexpected path, your good fortune will lead you to moments that feel both exciting and deeply fulfilling.

Bring along a friend or a loved one for the journey—it’s a great time to share joy and create unforgettable memories together. Blue is your lucky colour this week, so wear it with confidence to attract positive energy.

This week is all about self-care and upgrading your daily routines for a personal glow-up. Your luck will bring exciting new interests that refresh your spirit and inspire you. Stay open to new experiences and let this positive energy flow naturally into your life.

Yellow is your lucky colour this week—embrace it in your outfits or surroundings to enhance your vibrance and attract good fortune.

If you've been feeling stressed or overwhelmed, this week's luck will help you find rest and relaxation. You’ll attract supportive friendships and connections that bring comfort and ease into your life. When you notice these moments of good fortune, acknowledge them in your heart—they'll continue to flow for weeks to come.

Consider carrying a lucky charm to manifest your wishes. Green is your lucky colour this week, so embrace it in your surroundings or wardrobe to amplify your good energy.