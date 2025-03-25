Menu Explore
March 24-30, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

BySoumi Pyne
Mar 25, 2025 06:35 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope March 24-30, 2025, 2025 has a potent feel of financial luck for these 3 Chinese zodiac signs.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This week brings major financial success your way! But with success comes envy, so be mindful of competition and protect your strategies.

Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pexels)
Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pexels)

Seeking guidance from mentors, whether through books, workshops, or direct connections—can fuel your growth. Stay open to new ideas, as they’ll help you expand beyond just this week’s wins.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope March 2025: Monthly Predictions as per your Chinese zodiac sign

If money has felt stuck, past experiences or unsupportive influences might be holding you back. Pay attention to any red flags and consider addressing deeper fears that may be limiting you. Healing these patterns will unlock your true potential.

Black is your luck colour this week.

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from March 24- 30, 2025

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

This week brings exciting financial opportunities your way! Whether it's a chance to showcase your skills or make valuable connections at an event, you’re in for a rewarding experience. Keep an open mind—new approaches could lead to unexpected success.

If money matters have felt stuck, setting clear goals will help you move forward. Stay focused on what truly matters, and don’t let outside opinions steer you off track.

Pink will be your lucky colour for this week.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

This week is all about reaping the financial rewards of your past efforts—so celebrate your success! Keep honing your skills, and don’t let negativity, whether from others or yourself, hold you back.

It’s also a great time to explore investment opportunities and make smart financial moves for the future. If you’ve felt stuck, guided meditation and visualization can help uncover hidden mental blocks. Journaling afterwards may bring clarity and fresh insights.

Pink will be your lucky colour for this week.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
