March 24-30, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week brings major financial success your way! But with success comes envy, so be mindful of competition and protect your strategies.

Seeking guidance from mentors, whether through books, workshops, or direct connections—can fuel your growth. Stay open to new ideas, as they’ll help you expand beyond just this week’s wins.

If money has felt stuck, past experiences or unsupportive influences might be holding you back. Pay attention to any red flags and consider addressing deeper fears that may be limiting you. Healing these patterns will unlock your true potential.

Black is your luck colour this week.

This week brings exciting financial opportunities your way! Whether it's a chance to showcase your skills or make valuable connections at an event, you’re in for a rewarding experience. Keep an open mind—new approaches could lead to unexpected success.

If money matters have felt stuck, setting clear goals will help you move forward. Stay focused on what truly matters, and don’t let outside opinions steer you off track.

Pink will be your lucky colour for this week.

This week is all about reaping the financial rewards of your past efforts—so celebrate your success! Keep honing your skills, and don’t let negativity, whether from others or yourself, hold you back.

It’s also a great time to explore investment opportunities and make smart financial moves for the future. If you’ve felt stuck, guided meditation and visualization can help uncover hidden mental blocks. Journaling afterwards may bring clarity and fresh insights.

Pink will be your lucky colour for this week.