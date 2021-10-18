Mars transit in Libra 2021: Need to restore balance in relationships

In Vedic astrology, the transit of Mars is considered to be a significant phenomenon. Mars is the Chief Executing Officer (CEO) of the zodiac. Its power lies not so much in thinking, but executing things at breakneck speed. It is the catalyst that connects the static with the dynamic. In whichever zodiac sign it moves into, it brings about a strong sense of action and non-nonsense attitude relating to the aspects of life indicated by the particular zodiac sign as well as the signs that the planet influences.

On October 22, Mars will be moving from Virgo to Libra sign and will stay there till early hours of December 5. In Virgo, Mars was in the sign of its enemy, Mercury, while Libra is ruled by Venus, which shares a neutral relationship with the red planet. Libra is zodiac’s natural sign of love, relationship and marriage. It is the sign of pleasure, balance, harmony and shows our desire to be appreciated and loved by others. Being a fiery planet, Mars’ presence in this sign will ignite our deep-seated emotions relating to love and affection, which, if not met, can become a bone of contention with those whom we love dearly. Whether we like it or not, we will be forced to exercise our decision-making skills to achieve what we desire.

The coming together of the two strong and enthusiastic elements indicates the perfect time to bring about balance in relationships and bring a much-needed spark to get things back on track when it comes to personal life.

Impact on zodiac signs

The transit is particularly favourable for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Libra and Sagittarius signs. Here, Mars’ constructive energy will be at display which will lead to all-round prosperity. Relations with spouse and romantic partner will improve and bosses will be happy at workplace.

Three zodiac signs that need to be watchful in relationships are Taurus, Scorpio and Pisces. Mars’ transit in Libra activates the destructive energy of Mars for these signs which can lead to friction and disengagement.

Virgos need to be watchful about their words and choose them carefully else they can land in trouble. Capricornians will find it easy to execute pending work and will experience a new-found momentum in their life. Aquarians can plan to travel and look at restoring and improving their relationship with their siblings.

