Mars Transit to Aquarius on April 7: How it will impact zodiac signs

Mars is all set to transit in the sign of Aquarius on April 7, 2022, at 14:24. The red planet will remain here till May 17. Aquarius is ruled by Saturn and Mars shares a neutral relationship with the dark planet. Mars is considered as an Army commander and an executor, and its placement in Aquarius continues to demonstrate its leadership skills and dominant qualities. On a personal level, Mars' transit through Aquarius may generate discontent or resentment toward our intimate connections. Our relationships require increased attention to ensure that we remain connected and satisfied with our loved ones. On the career front, one needs to regain energy, refocus on goals, and make additional attempts to progress. Let us consider the effect of this transit on various zodiac signs:

Aries: You and your co-workers will have a great time. You can make a strong a claim for any promotions that are due. For business owners, now is an excellent time to invest. Your finances will be in order. A source of income from property is also highlighted. Things will start to look up in your family life. Elder Siblings may be able to help in a pinch. For lovers, there is the possibility of misunderstanding.

Taurus: This is your chance to show the world what you're best at. At work, you will be well-known and respected. Financially, you'll do well and you'll make wise investments. As a general rule, you need to be a little more patient and polite in your personal relationships so that they don't get overly strained. In terms of your love life, this is not a good time to consider long-term commitments.

Gemini: A new source of bonding and a solution to your financial woes will come your way, and your income will rise. Real estate would be a particular area of success. Be wary of your opponents' attempts to damage your reputation in the workplace. Arguments between you and your father are expected. There will be opportunities to make a long-distance travel with a loved one.

Cancer: When dealing with superiors or co-workers at work, you may experience frustration and a lack of encouragement. Some of you may be intending to take out a loan because you may not feel financially safe. Stocks, speculation, and other mobile assets should not be included in a portfolio. There may be misunderstandings and ego issues in your marriage and in-laws.

Leo: For individuals involved in business or in partnership, profits will be made, and those who are employed will be given a raise. You'll need to exercise patience if you don't want to establish a habit of getting into arguments with your co-workers. An investment could pay off financially for you. Any pending payment will be released. Your spouse’s behaviour can be a bit unpredictable.

Virgo: Regardless of the situation, you will maintain your passion and vigour. Your superiors will be delighted to see how dedicated and focused you are towards your work. Financially, you'll have to be patient and need to wait for the profits to come in the future. If there is a pending court case, the outcome could be favourable to you. The health of your spouse may be an issue.

Libra: Your career may have ups and downs, and some of you may consider changing jobs. At work, you should be particularly cautious as others may be plotting against you. Your financial situation will improve, but you will have trouble paying off any loans. In your personal life, you may experience difficulties in your love life. Be cautious while getting into new relationships.

Scorpio: You will succeed in large scale projects and have complete support from friends and family. You can feel overly aggressive, which may harm your relationships with others. Financially, this is a mediocre phase, so investing in stocks or property may not be a good idea. In personal life, you may face strained relation with your, but your spouse will fully back you.

Sagittarius: As a result of your productivity and technological expertise, you may find yourself in a position to pursue new ventures. Traveling will be advantageous at this time, especially if it has to do with your career. You'll benefit financially as you'll get a healthy return on your investment. In personal relationships, all is well. There's a possibility of celebrating a family function.

Capricorn: In your family, you may have to deal with mental stress. Your words may also contain some bitterness and wrath, which might cause you some difficulty. This behaviour should be avoided at all costs. To some extent, you can build some financial riches if you do thorough study and make wise investments. Avoid driving rashly as there's a risk of injury.

Aquarius: You may notice a shift in your demeanour, with a sudden burst of irritability and stubbornness. You'll do well at work, and you'll finish all of your chores ahead of schedule. You should avoid making any decisions in a rush and refrain from initiating any new ventures. Your expenses may rise. Control your emotions and maintain your composure for harmony in personal life.

Pisces: Your adversaries and rivals will do everything they can to put you under stress and damage your reputation. You may become irritated and acquire a tendency to be jealous of others. If you're attempting to make ends meet, be prepared for a flurry of financial obligations and challenges. Your family life can be in disarray, and you may not be content with your personal relationships.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

