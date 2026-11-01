Mercury retrograde is not over yet, but planets could bring answers you've been waiting for on November 4

Mercury retrograde may still be underway, but November 4 could offer a brief moment of clarity for those dealing with unanswered questions, unresolved conversations or unfinished plans. Mercury will align closely with the Sun in Scorpio, forming what astrologers call a Mercury Cazimi. In astrology, this alignment is associated with fresh insights, clearer thinking and a better understanding of situations that have remained uncertain.

November 2026 astrology: Mercury retrograde is not over yet, but planets could bring answers (Pexels)

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Mercury turned retrograde on October 24 and will resume direct motion on November 13, 2026. This means the November 4 alignment falls midway through the retrograde period, offering an interesting moment to revisit decisions and understand matters from a different perspective.

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What is Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio?

Cazimi comes from an Arabic term meaning 'in the heart of the Sun'. In traditional astrology, it describes a planet positioned extremely close to the Sun. Astrologers often associate this placement with a temporary boost in the planet's symbolic influence.

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{{^usCountry}} According to astrologers, Mercury Cazimi can bring opportunities to clarify your thoughts, express yourself and understand important messages. With this alignment in Scorpio, themes of emotional honesty, trust, shared resources, and deeper conversations may receive attention. Why is November 4 is a special day in astrology? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to astrologers, Mercury Cazimi can bring opportunities to clarify your thoughts, express yourself and understand important messages. With this alignment in Scorpio, themes of emotional honesty, trust, shared resources, and deeper conversations may receive attention. Why is November 4 is a special day in astrology? {{/usCountry}}

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Mercury governs communication, thinking, travel and information in astrology. During its retrograde, astrologers traditionally recommend reviewing old plans, checking details and revisiting unfinished matters rather than rushing into decisions.

An astrologer at Nebula tells Hindustan Times that Mercury Cazimi could offer a brief window to understand ongoing situations more clearly. Since Mercury remains retrograde, you may find yourself returning to familiar issues, past discussions or projects that need another look.

However, this does not mean every misunderstanding will disappear overnight. Instead, you can use this period to reflect, ask questions and consider a different approach.

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Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio impacts different aspects of life

Love and relationships:

Your relationships may also come into focus around this alignment. If you have been struggling to express your feelings or understand someone's behaviour, you may feel encouraged to address the issue more honestly.

If you are in a relationship, this could be an opportunity to revisit recurring disagreements and understand each other's expectations. If you are single, you may reflect on past connections and recognise what you want from a future relationship.

Career and finances:

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Scorpio's association with shared finances, commitments and emotional investments makes this a useful astrological period to review practical responsibilities.

You may want to revisit a pending financial decision, check shared expenses or reconsider a professional commitment. At work, an unfinished discussion or an older project could offer a useful lesson.

Also Read Monthly Horoscope for November 2026: Here's what the month brings in love and relationships for zodiac signs

What Mercury Cazimi means for zodiac signs

The alignment may highlight different areas of life depending on your zodiac sign:

Aries: Shared finances, debts and emotional commitments.

Taurus: Relationships, partnerships and expectations.

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Gemini: Work routines, responsibilities and daily habits.

Cancer: Romance, creativity and personal interests.

Leo: Home, family and living arrangements.

Virgo: Communication, learning and important conversations.

Libra: Money management and personal resources.

Scorpio: Personal goals, identity and emotional needs.

Sagittarius: Rest, reflection and unresolved worries.

Capricorn: Friendships, social circles and long-term plans.

Aquarius: Career ambitions and professional direction.

Pisces: Education, travel and personal beliefs.

As Mercury continues its retrograde journey until November 13, use November 4 as an opportunity to pause, reflect and reconsider what needs your attention.