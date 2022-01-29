Monthly Horoscope for February 2022

Aries: You will be motivated to work hard with utmost sincerity. Employed people will reap the fruits of their hard work done in the past. With discipline and dedication, you will be able to gain the trust of your seniors. It is a good time to invest in business expansion. Those of you troubled by rising expenses will get relief. Singles are likely to find a suitable match.

Taurus: There can be some good news on the career front. It is time to execute your plans. Do not start any new venture this month and wait for the right opportunity. Expenses are likely to shoot up. Adopt a disciplined lifestyle to stay healthy. Married life can remain stressful and need to watch their tone and speech.

Gemini: A job change or transfer is on the cards. Some of you need to stay watchful as misconduct can lead to problems in your current job. Those in business will make new contacts. Do not invest in any speculative avenues else there can be losses. Watch your health and avoid oily food. Emotional bonding with your romantic partner will grow.

Cancer: You need to remain vigilant in your job as your performance can come under then scanner. However, it is a good time to start something of your own. Some of you can generate new sources of income, but wasteful spending needs to be curbed. You need to be careful towards ailments relating to stomach and throat.

Leo: You need to make extra efforts in your work to get the desired results. Stay courageous and trust your decisions. Those in business can get rid of any prevailing debt. Money stuck in the past can be recovered. Financial support is expected from spouse or their family. Personal life can experience some turbulence. A new relationship is on the cards.

Virgo: Despite a challenging situation at the workplace, you will continue to outperform others. Do not trust anyone blindly and review your decisions before executing them. Ongoing projects can face an interruption. Romantic partners may face trust issues which can lead to misunderstandings. Family atmosphere can remain volatile due to differences over money matters.

Libra: This will be an auspicious month from the career stand point. There are indications of an increment in income and progress in the life of employed natives. Traders will have gains from projects, especially those related to the government. Health issues relating to skin and eyes can bother you. Singles should express their love to their special one.

Scorpio: Your role and responsibility is likely to increase in your current job. This will also be a favourable time for people doing business. Expected success will come from new plans. You need to guard against excessive expenditure. Seasonal ailments like cold and cough can cause some discomfort. A sense of detachment can prevail in love life.

Sagittarius: Those in business can face some ups and downs. This will prove to be a good time for students as they will be able to achieve their goals. Household budget can be a bit stretched due to unforeseen expenses. You will remain health conscious and maintain a strict diet. Your romantic partner can become extra possessive which can lead to unwanted stress.

Capricorn: Be careful on the work front as any lapses on your part will not go unnoticed by your superiors. Keep yourself in control and treat your colleagues courteously. Business will be stable and new contracts can be signed. Stomach-related issues can cause some worry. Trust your spouse and take their advice on important matters.

Aquarius: You will be required to take some wise decisions relating to your career. Work atmosphere can be somewhat strained forcing you to look for new avenues. Starting a new line of business can be considered. Money spent for welfare of others will be productive and will bless you with higher income. Avoid ego tussles in love life.

Pisces: There can be additional work pressure this month leading to stress. Work-related trips are also indicated. Those in business can explore new collaborations to catapult their growth. Focus on your savings and invest in new long-term avenues. Pain in joints and shoulder can cause some discomfort. Ensure cordial relations with family members.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779