Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for February 2025

Aries: Wheel of Fortune Things are looking up for February 2025! With Mars retrograde ending on February 24, you're gaining momentum. Use the next few weeks to rest, plan, and organize before major breakthroughs come in March or April.

February is all about career growth. If you love your job, seek new opportunities and ask for feedback to improve. If you're ready for a change, update your resume, connect with recruiters, and start applying.

Use this time wisely as big success is just around the corner!

Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Get ready for a luxurious month! Your ruling planet, Venus has you dreaming big about love, money, and indulgence. You’ve worked hard, and now it's time to enjoy the rewards.

This month's tarot card, the Ace of Pentacles, signals financial triumph. Success comes from building a strong foundation for long-term wealth. Use February to set clear goals for your career and finances, deciding how much you want to earn or save by 2025.

If you're a visual learner, create a vision board or surround yourself with motivational quotes to keep your mindset focused on success. Dream it, plan it, and make it happen!

Gemini: Death

This month is all about transformation. You may feel unheard as Mercury, your ruling planet, is overshadowed by the Sun. But don’t worry, this phase will pass.

The Death tarot card signals major changes in February. It's time to let go of the past and embrace new beginnings, whether in friendships, relationships, or daily routines.

Change can feel unsettling, but it's a step toward growth. Honour your emotions by journaling, scrapbooking, or even speaking with a counsellor. Reflect on your journey, and trust that you’re creating a stronger future.

Cancer: Three of Swords, reversed

February is your month of healing. As the Moon guides you, you'll feel a shift mid-month, releasing tension and making room for personal growth.

This is a time to let go of past wounds and focus on self-care. Journaling, therapy, or quiet reflection will help you heal and move forward. Since it's the month of love, practice self-love. Surround yourself with fresh flowers, nourishing foods, and restful moments. Embrace gentleness, and let February be a time of renewal.

Leo: Seven of Wands

February is your month to trust and create. Your Full Moon and the Queen of Pentacles, which align with this month, will encourage you to let go of control and embrace your artistic talents.

Use this time to break through mental blocks and manifest success, especially in art, music, or digital media. If fears about money arise, don’t ignore them, face them head-on. Reflect on past struggles and identify habits that hold you back. By addressing these fears now, you’ll clear the way for new opportunities and greater abundance.

Virgo: Knight of Pentacles

February, often known as the month of love, is set to bring romance into your life. With the South Node in your sign, deep healing and soul connections are unfolding throughout 2026.

February is about taking responsibility and stepping up. The groundwork was set in January, and now it’s time to put in the work and embrace your full potential.

You’re already reliable, but this month, level up. Take a mini-course, refine your skills, and strengthen your leadership abilities. Even small improvements will make a big impact. Your success story is just beginning!

Libra: Eight of Cups

February is a time for letting go of the past, especially when it comes to love and relationships. Old hurts can hold you back, but facing them head-on will help you move forward. It’s important not to project past pain onto new people.

This month, work on healing by talking to a trusted friend or therapist and recognizing patterns in your relationships. Learn about boundaries, attachment styles, and love languages to create healthier connections. The effort you put in now will shape your future.

Scorpio: Seven of Wands

The first few weeks of February may feel calm, but don't mistake this for inactivity. The Seven of Wands shows that it's time to step up and take a stand for what you believe in. Focus on your personal convictions and make a change in the world.

Think about the problems others often turn to you for help with and the skills you bring to your job. Write down your strengths and what excites you most—it could lead to career success. Even if you're just starting your career, now is a great time to build your leadership skills.

Sagittarius: Nine of Cups

With Jupiter's retrograde ending on the 4th, February is all about self-care and gratitude. It’s a great time to enjoy what you have and appreciate the good things in your life.

While you're naturally thankful, this month is about focusing on contentment. The Nine of Cups reminds you to stay balanced and make changes, but don't overdo it. Embrace new opportunities without pushing too hard or getting caught up in the hustle culture. Celebrate the small wins just as much as the big ones, and notice how practising gratitude brings peace. Take things slow and don’t overextend yourself this month.

Capricorn: Queen of Swords, reversed

In February, Saturn, your ruling planet, stays quiet until the 25th when it aligns with Mercury. Early in the month, you might feel blocked in how you communicate, both verbally and in writing. It may feel like you're putting in a lot of effort with little result, and others may not seem to be listening.

This month, you’re also confronting unprocessed emotions that affect both your finances and emotional well-being. You may come across people who doubt your efforts to change or hear gossip about you. Support from others may not come as easily.

Though February might be challenging and leave you feeling vulnerable, it’s important to stay committed to the goals you set earlier this year.

Aquarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

February brings change and growth, making you feel out of sync with others. It’s time to declutter your space, mind, and social circle. As you evolve, friendships and work may feel different, and relationships could face shifts. The Three of Pentacles suggests love may require open communication to grow together or apart. Embrace renewal and trust the process.

Pisces: Six of Cups

February brings romance as Venus connects with Neptune, clearing illusions and revealing truth. As a Pisces, this is your most romantic month, perfect for deep love and reflection. If it’s your birthday season, you may feel ready to build a brighter future.

The Six of Cups suggests nostalgia—an old friend or lover may return, offering a second chance at love. Rekindled romance could bring a honeymoon phase just in time for Valentine’s Day. Fertility is also high, making this a month of new beginnings.