Why is this year's October 9 special in astrology? Here's how this day will influence these zodiac signs

BySoumi Pyne
Oct 08, 2024 06:59 PM IST

This article will unveil the most impacted zodiac signs during the cosmic event, starting from tomorrow.

According to astrological predictions, Jupiter will be in retrograde starting from October 9, 2024, until February 4, 2025. This article will unveil the most impacted zodiac signs during this cosmic event, starting from tomorrow.

Let's find out how October 9's cosmic event will influence these zodiac signs.
Let's find out how October 9's cosmic event will influence these zodiac signs.

What is Jupiter Retrograde?

Jupiter retrograde occurs when the planet seems to move backwards from Earth's view. Since Jupiter symbolizes growth, luck, and expansion, this retrograde urges us to step away from relying solely on fortune. Instead, it encourages us to be more mindful, proactive, and deliberate in achieving the outcomes we want.

Also Read Jupiter Retrograde 2024: Here's a tarot reading for your zodiac sign

Most influenced zodiac signs during Jupiter Retrograde 2024

Gemini- Gemini will feel Jupiter retrograde the most since it occurs in their sign. This transit asks them to slow down and focus on self-reflection. Though it might seem daunting at first, this period offers a chance for deep introspection and mental clarity. By being more deliberate in their actions and embracing shifts in their mindset, Gemini can still benefit from Jupiter’s luck in the long run.

Virgo- Virgo will notice changes in their career life during Jupiter retrograde. Known for their practical nature, this Earth sign often places importance on their professional achievements. However, this retrograde will encourage them to be more flexible in their approach. By exploring all available solutions and staying open-minded, Virgo can make thoughtful decisions that lead to long-term success.

Sagittarius- Jupiter retrograde will have a significant impact on Sagittarius, especially in relationships. As Jupiter is their ruling planet, this Fire sign may feel unsettled by the transit. However, it offers them the chance to turn inward and focus on better communication with partners. By taking a step back to gain clarity before reacting, Sagittarius can resolve issues and grow through introspection during this time.

