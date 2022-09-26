Navratri 2022: Astrology and Vastu tips for a prosperous life

The auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratri 2022 is here and there is an air of positivity all around. During this festive season, various forms of goddess Durga are worshipped all over India to seek blessings from her. Navratri has great significance in Vedic Astrology because each of the nine incarnations of the goddess Durga corresponds to a different element of the cosmos. Also, taking some astrological and vastu remedies can help enhance positivity at your home. You can do the following to harmonise the aspects of your planetary energy with those of the festival.

Worshipping different avatars of Durga: Place an idol of Goddess Durga in your house and worship her as per the avatar suitable according to your zodiac sign. Aries and Scorpio should place an idol of Devi Skandamata, Taurus and Libra of Devi Katyayani, Gemini and Virgo of Devi Maha Gauri, Cancer of Devi Chandraghanta, Leo of Devi Shailputri, Sagittarius and Pisces of Devi Kushmanda and Capricorn and Aquarius of Devi Brahmacharini.

Plant Tulsi at home: Tulsi has a significant meaning in Astrology. Having a Tulsi plant in the home is an excellent way to ward off evil spirits and other harmful energy. The eradication of health issues is another benefit. Navratri is an excellent opportunity to plant Tulsi in your home if you don't already have one. You should plant it such that its points North-East from your home.

Light Akhand Jyot in the temple: Without the use of Akhand Jyot, the Navratri puja cannot be considered complete. The name Akhand Jyot refers to an endless supply of light. The tradition of lighting it on the first day of Navratri is thought to bring prosperity and joy into the home. If you want to do this, though, you should start on the first day of Navratri. Never put it on the floor or floorboards. maintain its southeast orientation toward the temple.

Tie mango leaves on the main door: The use of mango leaves as door hangers is believed to ward off evil spirits. Here, thoroughly clean some new mango leaves. String them up with the red thread and display them above the front door.

Organise Kanya Pujan: Kanya puja is performed as part of the worship of the goddess Devi to acknowledge the strength and potential of the girl child. As an act of worship to the Goddess, devotees traditionally give these nine little girls a foot bath and new clothing. You should organise it on Ashtami or Navami at your home. You can offer gifts to the kanya like sweets, stationary items etc according to your zodiac sign. These items can be red in colour for Aries and Scorpio, white for Taurus and Libra, Green for Gemini and Virgo, Pink or off-white for Cancer, orange for Leo, yellow for Sagittarius and Pisces and black or grey for Capricorn and Aquarius.

Remove old items from home: The importance of hygiene and space cannot be overstated. According to Vastushastra, old and unused items are great energy absorbers, hence must be done away with. They block positivity from entering your house. Leather items like shoes, wallet or belt, iron and clocks or watches denote Saturn – the planet of karma and reward. Hence, to start with, we must get rid of these items from the house to appease Saturn.

Conch blowing: To placate the Gods and Goddesses, Vastu prescribes blowing the conch and ringing bells. The purity of the environment would improve as a result. Scientific studies have shown that the vibrations created by a conch shell can kill some microorganisms. The various styles of shankh have divine names. The right-handed shankh represents Lord Vishnu, whereas the left-handed shankh represents Lord Shiva. Ganesh Shankh, Dakshinavarti Shankh, Vamavarti Shankh, Kauri Shankh, Gaumukhi Shankh, Shankhini, Heera Shankh, and Moti Shankh are all examples of conches named after deities.

Light a dhoop: In order to create light dhoop, Guggul is mixed with dried cow dung. According to proponents, it can make indoor spaces healthier. Dhoop is good for us in every way. We can benefit from dhoop incense's ability to sharpen our focus in study or during meditation, and the incense's other health benefits include protection against infection, relief from headaches and depression, and a lowering of anxiety and stress.

Give back to your community: During the Navratras, those who are able to do so should generously give to those less fortunate, within the limits of their financial means. Donations given during this time will bring the donor infinite rewards and benefits.

