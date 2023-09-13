New Moon in Virgo September 2023: How to work with the New Moon energy

The September 2023 new moon, occurring on September 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET (6:40 p.m. PT), falls under the influence of diligent Virgo. This celestial event also marks the end of Mercury retrograde, providing a positive shift for us as we move past retrograde challenges. New moons are typically seen as a time for fresh beginnings, relaxation, and planning, and Virgo's practical energy enhances these qualities.

How you will work with the New Moon Energy

Let's delve a bit deeper into the energy of the new moon.

Virgo is an earth sign known for its logic and practicality, but during this new moon, it's important to break free from overthinking. Spend time outdoors to connect with nature and unlock your creativity. The earthy influence of Virgo, combined with Mercury's idea-generation energy, can boost your innovation. Creating a mood board or journaling can help you harness these ideas effectively. Consider keeping a journal to document your thoughts and emotions. A grounding ritual like journaling outdoors or walking barefoot in nature can be particularly beneficial during this time. Whether you're journaling in the fresh air or engaging in creative activities, Virgo's supportive energy is on your side.

Spiritual Meaning of the New Moon in Virgo

Spiritually, new moons symbolize hope and new beginnings. With this new moon in detail-oriented Virgo, you may feel a strong desire to organize and prepare. It's an excellent time to get organized, whether it's planning the next few months or tying up loose ends in your life. If Virgo is present in your natal chart, focus on the area of your life it represents. Ask yourself how you can be your best self in that aspect without striving for perfection. Self-compassion is key.

