October 2026 astrology: What happens when Venus retrograde meets Scorpio season?

Western astrology believes October may bring a powerful shift in astrology as Venus moves through a retrograde phase in Scorpio just before Scorpio season begins. In a recent Substack post, US-based astrologer Laurie Farrington describes this period as a symbolic descent that can push you to look closely at your values, relationships and desires.
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Also Read October 2026 Horoscope: What the cosmos has in store for your zodiac sign
What are the major astrology events of October 2026?
- Venus retrograde in Scorpio: Venus turns retrograde on October 3, 2026, at 8 degrees Scorpio. In astrology, Venus represents love, relationships, money, pleasure and personal values. Farrington says this retrograde can bring questions about what you truly value and whether those values came from your own choices or from family and society. You may use this period to pause and examine what you want from your relationships instead of rushing into new decisions.
- Scorpio season: The Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, bringing even more attention to the themes associated with this sign. Astrolore's October forecast describes Scorpio as a major influence this month, with Venus and Mercury both turning retrograde in the sign. Astrologers often link Scorpio with depth, privacy, transformation and emotional honesty. You can use this symbolism as an invitation to look at feelings or patterns that you usually avoid.
- Venus retrograde: Venus retrograde can encourage you to revisit questions around love, money and self-worth, according to Farrington. Issues that seemed settled may come back into focus. Instead of treating this as a sign that something must go wrong, you can see it as a period for reflection. Ask yourself whether your relationships and financial choices still match your values.
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Also Read October 2026 astrology: 5 major shifts to know before the month begins
- Venus meets the Sun: Another important moment arrives on October 23, when Venus meets the Sun during its retrograde journey. Astrologers call this an inferior conjunction. Farrington describes it as part of Venus' symbolic transformation from evening star to morning star. For astrology followers, this can become a useful moment to reflect on what you want to change before moving forward.
- Venus returns to Libra: On October 25, Venus moves back into Libra while remaining retrograde. Farrington connects this movement with a return to balance after Venus' deeper journey through Scorpio. You may use the final days of October to ask a simple question: Are your relationships giving you the balance, honesty and respect you need?
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Also Read October 2026 astrology: 5 major shifts to know before the month begins
- Venus meets the Sun: Another important moment arrives on October 23, when Venus meets the Sun during its retrograde journey. Astrologers call this an inferior conjunction. Farrington describes it as part of Venus' symbolic transformation from evening star to morning star. For astrology followers, this can become a useful moment to reflect on what you want to change before moving forward.
- Venus returns to Libra: On October 25, Venus moves back into Libra while remaining retrograde. Farrington connects this movement with a return to balance after Venus' deeper journey through Scorpio. You may use the final days of October to ask a simple question: Are your relationships giving you the balance, honesty and respect you need?
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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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