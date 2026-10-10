October New Moon 2026: Dates, timings and astrological significance

The October New Moon arrives on Saturday, October 10, 2026, giving skywatchers and astrology followers a reason to look toward the night sky. According to NASA, the Moon reaches its new phase at 15:50 UTC and 11:50 a.m. EDT.

October New Moon in Libra 2026 (Pixabay)

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Astrologers associate this New Moon with Libra, the zodiac sign linked to relationships, harmony and fairness. If you follow astrology, you can use this period to reflect on your connections, personal goals and for fresh starts.

Also Read Why experts say the October New Moon could be one of the most auspicious lunar events of 2026

When is the October New Moon 2026?

According to Time and Date, the October New Moon falls on October 10. Here are the following times for the United States:

Eastern Time: 11:50 a.m. EDT

Pacific Time: 8:50 a.m. PDT

What does the October New Moon in Libra mean in astrology?

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{{^usCountry}} In astrology, Libra represents balance, partnership, diplomacy and fairness. Astrologers often interpret a New Moon in this sign as an opportunity to review relationships and consider whether your connections reflect your needs and values. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In astrology, Libra represents balance, partnership, diplomacy and fairness. Astrologers often interpret a New Moon in this sign as an opportunity to review relationships and consider whether your connections reflect your needs and values. {{/usCountry}}

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You can use this theme to think about how you communicate, share responsibilities and resolve disagreements. Remember that these interpretations belong to astrology, not established scientific predictions.

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Why is the New Moon not visible?

During a New Moon, the Moon lies roughly between Earth and the Sun. The side illuminated by the Sun faces mostly away from Earth, leaving the side facing us dark.

As the Moon moves along its orbit, a thin crescent will gradually become visible when viewing conditions allow.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the October New Moon is a powerful time for new beginnings, but what should you start

What comes after the October New Moon?

Time and Date lists the First Quarter Moon on October 18 and the Full Moon on October 26, 2026. These phases mark the next steps in the lunar cycle.

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For astrology followers, the Libra New Moon offers a prompt to reconsider what balance means in their lives. You can treat it as a moment for reflection while remembering that lasting change depends on the choices and actions you take in life.