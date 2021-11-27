Panchang November 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 09:43 PM after which Purva Phalguni will start . Indra Yoga to remain till 07:37 AM after which Vaidhriti will start. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 05:57 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise 6:53 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 12:14 AM (Nov 28)

Moonset 12:57 PM

Tithi Ashtami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Magha (upto 09:43 PM), Purva Phalguni

Yoga Indra (upto 07:37 AM), Vaidhriti

Karana Balava (upto 05:57 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:31 AM to 10:50 AM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779