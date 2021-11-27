Panchang November 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 09:43 PM after which Purva Phalguni will start . Indra Yoga to remain till 07:37 AM after which Vaidhriti will start. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 05:57 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise 6:53 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 12:14 AM (Nov 28)
Moonset 12:57 PM
Tithi Ashtami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Magha (upto 09:43 PM), Purva Phalguni
Yoga Indra (upto 07:37 AM), Vaidhriti
Karana Balava (upto 05:57 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:31 AM to 10:50 AM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779