Panchang Today, August 10, 2026: Krishna Dwadashi under Ardra Nakshatra

For August 10, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful planning, careful communication and steady progress. With Somvar, Krishna Dwadashi and Ardra Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from patient decision-making, practical review and measured action rather than haste or impulsive conclusions.

Panchang Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:47 am Sunset 7:05 pm Rahu Kaal 7:27 am to 9:06 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:04 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Soma Pradosh Vrat

Basis: Shravana Krishna Trayodashi

What Today's Panchang Means

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with emotional balance, reflection and thoughtful action. Combined with Krishna Dwadashi, the day encourages reviewing recent progress, completing pending matters and preparing carefully for the next step rather than rushing ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with emotional balance, reflection and thoughtful action. Combined with Krishna Dwadashi, the day encourages reviewing recent progress, completing pending matters and preparing carefully for the next step rather than rushing ahead. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ardra Nakshatra brings a questioning, analytical quality that supports research, problem-solving and honest assessment. As the Moon moves from Gemini to Cancer, the day's energy gradually shifts from information, communication and mental activity towards emotional clarity, home matters and stronger personal connections.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports reviewing plans, checking details and strengthening existing work before moving ahead. Krishna Dwadashi encourages completion, refinement and practical course correction instead of ambitious new beginnings.

Ardra Nakshatra favours research, analysis, writing and identifying areas that need improvement. If your work involves planning, documentation, budgets or problem-solving, use the day to refine your approach and verify important details. As the Moon moves towards Cancer, communication becomes more important, so present ideas calmly, document follow-up clearly and avoid creating unnecessary urgency. A careful, organised approach is likely to produce the best results.

Relationships and communication

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today's energy supports honest conversations handled with patience and understanding. Ardra encourages speaking openly, but it is important to choose your words carefully, especially with family, partners and colleagues.

As the Moon shifts from Gemini to Cancer, emotional sensitivity increases. This makes it a good day to clear misunderstandings, check in with loved ones or revisit unfinished conversations without becoming defensive. Listening with patience, acknowledging another person's perspective and following through on practical commitments are likely to strengthen relationships more than emotional reactions.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for quiet reflection and simplifying your priorities. Krishna Dwadashi encourages reviewing what has been completed, what can be released and what deserves renewed attention, while Ardra Nakshatra supports honest self-assessment without becoming overly critical.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Journalling, reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves into Cancer, allow reflection to shift from constant analysis towards emotional understanding and inner balance. A simple routine focused on one clear intention, one meaningful conversation and one completed responsibility is likely to bring the greatest sense of progress.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 10, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dwadashi until 8:01 am; then Krishna Trayodashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ardra until 12:26 pm; then Punarvasu Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vajra until 10:25 pm; then Siddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 8:01 am; then Gara until 6:27 pm; then Vanija until 4:54 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini until 4:43 am, Tuesday; then Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:21 am 5:04 am Pratah Sandhya 4:43 am 5:47 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:53 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:39 pm 3:32 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:05 pm 7:26 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:05 pm 8:09 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:05 am, Tuesday 12:48 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:04 am

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm

A favourable time for important decisions, sending key communications, beginning focused work or handling tasks that require calm judgment and concentration.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:27 am 9:06 am Gulika Kaal 2:06 pm 3:45 pm Yamaganda 10:46 am 12:26 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:53 pm 1:46 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:32 pm 4:25 pm Varjyam 11:18 pm 12:44 am, Tuesday Vidaal Yog 12:27 pm 5:48 am, Tuesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 9:06 am

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, preparing for meetings, responding to messages or completing routine work already in progress.

Other caution periods

Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Vidaal Yog are also traditionally considered better suited for planning, review, travel preparation and routine responsibilities than for major new beginnings or high-stakes decisions.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:47 am Sunset 7:05 pm Moonrise 3:52 am, Tuesday Moonset 5:23 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:54 am to 9:31 am Delhi (NCR) 7:27 am to 9:06 am Bengaluru 7:41 am to 9:15 am Hyderabad 7:33 am to 9:09 am Chennai 7:30 am to 9:05 am Ahmedabad 7:51 am to 9:29 am Pune 7:51 am to 9:27 am Kolkata 6:49 am to 8:26 am Jaipur 7:34 am to 9:13 am Kochi 7:49 am to 9:23 am Lucknow 7:14 am to 8:53 am Indore 7:39 am to 9:16 am Guwahati 6:32 am to 8:11 am Chandigarh 7:26 am to 9:06 am Surat 7:52 am to 9:29 am Visakhapatnam 7:14 am to 8:50 am Nagpur 7:27 am to 9:04 am Coimbatore 7:45 am to 9:19 am Varanasi 7:08 am to 8:46 am Bhubaneswar 7:01 am to 8:38 am View All

Overall

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful planning, careful communication and steady progress. Focus on reviewing priorities, making well-considered decisions and using favourable timings for important tasks while allowing patience to guide both work and personal interactions. A calm, measured approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)