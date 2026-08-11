Panchang Today, August 11, 2026: Krishna Chaturdashi under Punarvasu Nakshatra

For August 11, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady completion, careful communication and thoughtful planning. With Krishna Chaturdashi and Punarvasu Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from measured decisions, quiet preparation and completing existing responsibilities rather than rushing into major launches or emotionally charged choices.

Panchang Today, August 11th, 2026

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:48 am Sunset 7:04 pm Rahu Kaal 3:45 pm to 5:24 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:22 am to 5:05 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Sawan Shivaratri

Basis: Shravana Krishna Chaturdashi; Region: North

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) brings a direct, action-oriented energy, while Krishna Chaturdashi encourages restraint, completion and clearing pending matters rather than rushing into expansion. This combination supports work that requires courage with control, such as finishing difficult tasks, simplifying plans and resolving practical issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) brings a direct, action-oriented energy, while Krishna Chaturdashi encourages restraint, completion and clearing pending matters rather than rushing into expansion. This combination supports work that requires courage with control, such as finishing difficult tasks, simplifying plans and resolving practical issues. {{/usCountry}}

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Punarvasu Nakshatra adds a restorative quality, favouring revision, renewal and putting things back in order. With the Moon in Cancer, emotional sensitivity, home matters and personal security may receive greater attention.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day is better suited to closing pending matters than taking on too many new responsibilities. Mangalvar supports decisive effort, while Krishna Chaturdashi advises against acting from irritation or urgency.

Focus on overdue files, corrections, compliance work, handovers and practical follow-through. Punarvasu Nakshatra also supports revising a note, reviewing a budget or improving an existing process. With the Moon in Cancer, keep communication respectful, especially when giving instructions or handling team matters. If an important decision cannot be delayed, rely on clear facts and avoid unnecessary risks or impulsive commitments.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy favours sincere communication without harshness. Mangalvar can make conversations more direct, while Krishna Chaturdashi may bring unresolved feelings to the surface. Punarvasu offers a more restorative influence, making it a suitable day to repair misunderstandings, apologise or revisit practical family matters.

With the Moon in Cancer, tone and emotional sensitivity matter. Listen carefully, avoid forcing immediate conclusions and keep promises realistic. Consistency and small acts of reliability are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic declarations.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for quiet self-review and simplifying mental clutter. Krishna Chaturdashi encourages letting go of unnecessary resentment, distractions and unfinished emotional burdens, while Punarvasu Nakshatra supports renewal and returning to what feels steady and meaningful.

The Moon in Cancer favours reflection on home, belonging and emotional habits. Journalling, prayer, reading or a few moments of silence can help bring greater clarity. Keep the practice simple and focus on one honest correction in your thoughts, habits or conduct rather than trying to change everything at once.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 11, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Chaturdashi until 1:53 am, Wednesday; then Krishna Amavasya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Punarvasu until 10:08 am; then Pushya Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Siddhi until 6:50 pm; then Vyatipata Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 3:22 pm; then Shakuni until 1:53 am, Wednesday; then Chatushpada until 12:27 pm, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:22 am 5:05 am Pratah Sandhya 4:43 am 5:48 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 am 12:52 pm Amrit Kalam 2:09 am, Wednesday 3:37 am, Wednesday Vijaya Muhurta 2:38 pm 3:31 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:04 pm 7:25 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:04 pm 8:08 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:04 am, Wednesday 12:47 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:22 am to 5:05 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:52 pm

A favourable time for important submissions, focused administrative work or making a clear, well-considered decision.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:38 pm to 3:31 pm

Well suited for tasks that require confidence, concentration and steady follow-through.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:45 pm 5:24 pm Gulika Kaal 12:26 pm 2:05 pm Yamaganda 9:07 am 10:46 am Dur Muhurtam 8:27 am 9:20 am Dur Muhurtam 11:21 pm 12:04 am, Wednesday Varjyam 5:26 pm 6:52 pm Vidaal Yog 5:48 am 10:09 am Aadal Yog 10:10 am 5:48 am, Wednesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 5:24 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, checking details, completing routine work or continuing tasks already underway.

Vyatipata Yog: Until 5:49 am (Wednesday)

This period is better suited for planning, preparation, background work and careful review than launching new initiatives or making significant commitments.

Other caution periods

Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam, Vidaal Yog and Aadal Yog are also traditionally treated as better suited for routine responsibilities, revisions and maintenance than for major new beginnings.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:48 am Sunset 7:04 pm Moonrise 5:03 am, Wednesday Moonset 6:13 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:56 pm to 5:32 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:45 pm to 5:24 pm Bengaluru 3:33 pm to 5:08 pm Hyderabad 3:32 pm to 5:08 pm Chennai 3:23 pm to 4:57 pm Ahmedabad 3:59 pm to 5:37 pm Pune 3:51 pm to 5:27 pm Kolkata 2:56 pm to 4:33 pm Jaipur 3:49 pm to 5:28 pm Kochi 3:37 pm to 5:11 pm Lucknow 3:29 pm to 5:08 pm Indore 3:46 pm to 5:24 pm Guwahati 2:45 pm to 4:24 pm Chandigarh 3:47 pm to 5:28 pm Surat 3:57 pm to 5:34 pm Visakhapatnam 3:13 pm to 4:49 pm Nagpur 3:32 pm to 5:09 pm Coimbatore 3:35 pm to 5:08 pm Varanasi 3:20 pm to 4:58 pm Bhubaneswar 3:05 pm to 4:41 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress, thoughtful decisions and measured communication. Focus on completing pending matters, keeping plans simple and choosing the most practical next step. Use supportive windows for important tasks and treat caution periods as a reminder to slow down, review details and avoid unnecessary haste.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)