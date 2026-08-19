Panchang Today, August 19, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Swati Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 19, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful decisions, balanced communication and careful preparation. With Budhvar, Shukla Saptami and Swati Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from measured action, practical planning and well-timed effort rather than rushed fresh starts.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:52 am Sunset 6:56 pm Rahu Kaal 12:24 pm to 2:02 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:25 am to 5:08 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) supports communication, learning, practical adjustments and thoughtful decision-making. With Shukla Saptami in effect, the day carries a forward-moving quality, but steady discipline is likely to serve better than haste.

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{{^usCountry}} Swati Nakshatra adds independence, adaptability and flexibility, making the day suitable for comparing options, negotiating and refining plans. As the Moon moves from Libra towards Scorpio, the energy may shift from diplomacy and consultation towards deeper focus and stronger conviction. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swati Nakshatra adds independence, adaptability and flexibility, making the day suitable for comparing options, negotiating and refining plans. As the Moon moves from Libra towards Scorpio, the energy may shift from diplomacy and consultation towards deeper focus and stronger conviction. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports work that requires analysis, communication, drafting and careful follow-through. Budhvar with Swati can be useful for negotiations, documentation, client communication and correcting ongoing projects.

If a practical conversation has been pending, approach it with clear facts and realistic expectations. Before making an important decision, review key details carefully rather than acting on initial enthusiasm. Keep team roles clear and communication concise. For independent work, use the day to compare options, set priorities and clear pending tasks. Where money or long-term commitments are involved, measured judgment is likely to serve better than impulse.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy favours thoughtful and respectful exchanges. Budhvar supports communication, while Swati encourages independence and personal space, so conversations may go better when everyone has room to express their perspective.

Avoid pressing others for immediate agreement and focus on separating facts from assumptions. In close relationships, small practical gestures may communicate more effectively than lengthy emotional arguments. As the Moon's influence becomes deeper later in the day, feelings may become more private or intense. Ask gently, listen carefully and respect boundaries rather than forcing a response.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited to quiet reflection and bringing greater order to your thoughts. Shukla Saptami supports forward movement, while Budhvar encourages study, self-review and thoughtful planning.

Journalling, reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help you sort priorities and reconnect with commitments that matter. Swati Nakshatra suggests allowing reflection to remain sincere rather than performative. If your thoughts feel scattered, return to three simple questions: what needs attention now, what can wait and where could your communication be more thoughtful? A brief, focused pause may bring more clarity than trying to force immediate answers.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 19, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Saptami until 7:19 pm; then Shukla Ashtami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Swati until 6:46 am; then Vishakha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Brahma until 3:42 am, Thursday; then Indra Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 6:30 am; then Vanija until 7:19 pm; then Vishti until 8:15 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra until 2:29 am, Thursday; then Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:25 am 5:08 am Pratah Sandhya 4:46 am 5:52 am Amrit Kalam 11:28 pm 1:13 am, Thursday Vijaya Muhurta 2:35 pm 3:27 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:56 pm 7:18 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:56 pm 8:02 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:02 am, Thursday 12:46 am, Thursday Siddha Yog 5:52 am 7:19 pm Ravi Yog 5:52 am 6:46 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:25 am to 5:08 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:35 pm to 3:27 pm

A favourable time for practical execution, important submissions or moving forward with work that has already been carefully prepared.

Siddha Yog

Siddha Yog is also present alongside other favourable Yog periods and may traditionally be treated as supportive for constructive action.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:24 pm 2:02 pm Gulika Kaal 10:46 am 12:24 pm Yamaganda 7:30 am 9:08 am Dur Muhurtam 11:58 am 12:50 pm Varjyam 12:56 pm 2:38 pm Vidaal Yog 5:52 am 6:46 am Aadal Yog 6:47 am 5:53 am, Thursday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Vidaal Yog: Until 6:46 am

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This period is better suited to quiet preparation, review and routine responsibilities than to launching a major new initiative. As Siddha Yog overlaps with Vidaal Yog for part of the morning, the indications are mixed, so it is better to avoid treating the overlap as entirely favourable.

Rahu Kaal: Until 2:02 pm

If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating sensitive discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for checking details, reviewing documents, preparation or work already underway.

Other caution periods

Gulika Kaal, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Aadal Yog also call for greater care with timing. These periods may be better suited to routine work, revision, maintenance and background preparation than to major fresh starts.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:52 am Sunset 6:56 pm Moonrise 12:14 pm Moonset 10:48 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:42 pm to 2:17 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:24 pm to 2:02 pm Bengaluru 12:23 pm to 1:57 pm Hyderabad 12:19 pm to 1:54 pm Chennai 12:12 pm to 1:46 pm Ahmedabad 12:43 pm to 2:19 pm Pune 12:37 pm to 2:13 pm Kolkata 11:40 am to 1:16 pm Jaipur 12:30 pm to 2:07 pm Kochi 12:28 pm to 2:01 pm Lucknow 12:09 pm to 1:47 pm Indore 12:30 pm to 2:06 pm Guwahati 11:26 am to 1:04 pm Chandigarh 12:25 pm to 2:04 pm Surat 12:42 pm to 2:18 pm Visakhapatnam 12:00 pm to 1:35 pm Nagpur 12:17 pm to 1:53 pm Coimbatore 12:25 pm to 1:59 pm Varanasi 12:01 pm to 1:38 pm Bhubaneswar 11:50 am to 1:26 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful decisions, careful communication and steady progress. Refine your plans, prepare before acting and choose important timings with care. A calm, well-organised approach is likely to serve you better today than speed or pressure.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)