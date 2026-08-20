Panchang Today, August 20, 2026: Shukla Ashtami under Vishakha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 20, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful effort, careful communication and steady progress. With Guruvar, Shukla Ashtami and Vishakha Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from measured decisions, organised coordination and well-timed action rather than urgency or haste.

Panchang Today (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:53 am Sunset 6:55 pm Rahu Kaal 2:02 pm to 3:40 pm Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:50 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Masik Durgashtami

Basis: Shravana Shukla Ashtami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with learning, guidance and thoughtful judgment, making the day better suited to considered action than impulsive moves. Shukla Ashtami adds firmness and determination, which can support tasks requiring resolve and clear priorities, while also calling for patience when flexibility is needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with learning, guidance and thoughtful judgment, making the day better suited to considered action than impulsive moves. Shukla Ashtami adds firmness and determination, which can support tasks requiring resolve and clear priorities, while also calling for patience when flexibility is needed. {{/usCountry}}

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Vishakha Nakshatra brings a purposeful, goal-oriented quality that favours focused work and clear targets. With the Moon in Scorpio, the mood may feel more intense or private, making the day suitable for research, serious planning and deeper conversations.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports moving from broad ideas to precise execution. Work involving research, editing, checking details and following procedures may benefit from the day's focused energy.

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If you are preparing an application, proposal or formal response, keep the language clear and grounded. Guruvar also favours seeking advice, so reviewing expert or senior feedback may be more useful than trying to resolve everything alone. Shukla Ashtami and Vishakha support commitment, but avoid becoming rigid. Keep room for revision and define the next step clearly before making an important decision.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy supports honest but measured communication. Guruvar and Vishakha can favour meaningful discussions about plans, responsibilities and longer-term expectations.

With the Moon in Scorpio, conversations may become intense if someone feels judged or pressured. Speak plainly without becoming absolute, and give others room to respond. In close relationships, ask clear questions and listen carefully rather than trying to win an argument. If a difficult conversation has been postponed, today can support addressing it thoughtfully, provided there is patience and respect on both sides.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited to reflection, study and practical self-correction. Guruvar encourages perspective and learning, while Vishakha supports focusing on a meaningful goal.

Review one decision, one commitment and one unfinished matter, and consider whether each still deserves your attention. The Scorpio influence can support deeper self-observation, particularly when you look beyond surface explanations. Journalling, quiet reading, prayer or a calm walk can help reduce mental clutter and separate genuine priorities from unnecessary noise. A consistent, simple practice is likely to be more useful today than a dramatic reset.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 20, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Ashtami until 9:18 pm; then Shukla Navami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Vishakha until 9:07 am; then Anuradha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Indra until 4:24 am, Friday; then Vaidhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 8:15 am; then Bava until 9:18 pm; then Balava until 10:25 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:25 am 5:09 am Pratah Sandhya 4:47 am 5:53 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:58 am 12:50 pm Amrit Kalam 12:17 am, Friday 2:04 am, Friday Vijaya Muhurta 2:35 pm 3:27 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:55 pm 7:17 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:55 pm 8:01 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:02 am, Friday 12:46 am, Friday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 9:08 am 5:53 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:50 pm

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A favourable time for important work, sending a key submission, confirming a meeting or making a considered decision that requires clarity and confidence.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: From 9:08 am

This supportive Yog continues into the following day and may traditionally be used for purposeful tasks, particularly when the necessary preparation is already complete.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 2:02 pm 3:40 pm Gulika Kaal 9:08 am 10:46 am Yamaganda 5:53 am 7:30 am Dur Muhurtam 10:14 am 11:06 am Dur Muhurtam 3:27 pm 4:19 pm Varjyam 1:35 pm 3:21 pm Aadal Yog 5:53 am 9:07 am View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 3:40 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating sensitive discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, checking figures, routine correspondence, administrative work or continuing tasks already underway.

Vaidhriti Yog: Until 5:54 am (Friday)

This period is better suited to preparation, revision and lower-stakes responsibilities than to major new beginnings. As Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vaidhriti Yog are both present, the indications are mixed, so it is better to use practical judgment rather than treating the broader day as uniformly favourable.

Other caution periods

The remaining caution periods may similarly be used for routine correspondence, travel preparation, administrative work, checking details or revising drafts rather than significant first steps.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:53 am Sunset 6:55 pm Moonrise 1:11 pm Moonset 11:29 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 2:17 pm to 3:52 pm Delhi (NCR) 2:02 pm to 3:40 pm Bengaluru 1:56 pm to 3:30 pm Hyderabad 1:54 pm to 3:29 pm Chennai 1:46 pm to 3:19 pm Ahmedabad 2:19 pm to 3:55 pm Pune 2:12 pm to 3:47 pm Kolkata 1:16 pm to 2:52 pm Jaipur 2:07 pm to 3:44 pm Kochi 2:01 pm to 3:34 pm Lucknow 1:46 pm to 3:24 pm Indore 2:06 pm to 3:42 pm Guwahati 1:03 pm to 2:40 pm Chandigarh 2:04 pm to 3:42 pm Surat 2:17 pm to 3:53 pm Visakhapatnam 1:35 pm to 3:09 pm Nagpur 1:52 pm to 3:28 pm Coimbatore 1:58 pm to 3:32 pm Varanasi 1:38 pm to 3:15 pm Bhubaneswar 1:25 pm to 3:01 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful action, balanced judgment and steady progress. Use supportive windows for one or two meaningful tasks, keep communication measured and avoid letting pressure turn into haste. A clear plan, careful timing and a calm approach are likely to make the day more productive and manageable.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)