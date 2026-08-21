Panchang Today, August 21, 2026: Shukla Navami under Anuradha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 21, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Friday that favors measured progress, careful communication and thoughtful timing. The day offers supportive periods for planning and steady effort, while also calling for caution during certain intervals. Overall, patient decisions and selective action are likely to bring better results than haste or unnecessary risks.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:53 am Sunset 6:54 pm Rahu Kaal 10:46 am to 12:24 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:25 am to 5:09 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with relationships, agreements, comfort and thoughtful interactions. Combined with Shukla Navami, the day encourages active follow-through, disciplined effort and attention to matters that already require action rather than unnecessary delays.

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{{^usCountry}} Anuradha Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Scorpio, brings loyalty, focus and emotional depth to the day. While this combination supports commitment and careful work, it also calls for emotional steadiness and discretion. Overall, this is a favorable day for focused progress, protecting confidentiality and maintaining clear standards, provided reactions are measured and decisions are grounded in practical judgment. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anuradha Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Scorpio, brings loyalty, focus and emotional depth to the day. While this combination supports commitment and careful work, it also calls for emotional steadiness and discretion. Overall, this is a favorable day for focused progress, protecting confidentiality and maintaining clear standards, provided reactions are measured and decisions are grounded in practical judgment. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports structured work, careful negotiations and practical problem-solving. Shukravar favors communication, budgeting and tasks that require tact, while Shukla Navami provides momentum for following through on pending responsibilities.

With Anuradha Nakshatra and the Moon in Scorpio, attention to hidden details and sensitive matters becomes especially important. If an important decision needs to be made, review documents carefully, keep instructions precise and avoid reacting impulsively to unexpected comments or pressure. One-to-one discussions, quality checks and revisions may be more productive than broad announcements. Steady execution is likely to bring better results than overcommitting simply to satisfy others.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy supports sincere, respectful and dependable communication. Shukravar encourages warmth and mutual consideration, while Anuradha Nakshatra strengthens loyalty and meaningful connections. However, the Moon in Scorpio may make people more sensitive or guarded, so words can carry more weight than usual.

Whether with family, friends or colleagues, choose clarity over sarcasm and listen carefully before drawing conclusions. If an important conversation needs to happen, keep it private, calm and respectful. Practical support, reasonable boundaries and genuine attention are likely to strengthen relationships more effectively than dramatic reassurance.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for honest self-reflection and reviewing what deserves your attention. Shukla Navami, Anuradha Nakshatra and the Moon in Scorpio support looking closely at personal priorities, loyalties and habits that may either strengthen or complicate daily life.

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Journaling, prayer, quiet reading or a few moments of peaceful reflection can help separate thoughtful intention from emotional reaction. Consider identifying the three matters that need the most attention and choosing one practical improvement to work on. The aim is not to withdraw from responsibilities, but to return to them with greater clarity, patience and less unnecessary friction.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 21, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Navami until 11:35 pm; then Shukla Dashami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Anuradha until 11:52 am; then Jyeshtha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vaidhriti until 5:17 am, Saturday; then Vishkumbha Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 10:25 am; then Kaulava until 11:35 pm; then Taitila until 12:47 pm, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:25 am 5:09 am Pratah Sandhya 4:47 am 5:53 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:58 am 12:50 pm Amrit Kalam 4:56 am, Saturday 6:44 am, Saturday Vijaya Muhurta 2:34 pm 3:26 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:54 pm 7:16 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:54 pm 8:00 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:02 am, Saturday 12:46 am, Saturday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 5:53 am 11:52 am Ravi Yog 11:53 am 5:54 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:25 am to 5:09 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer, study or mentally organizing the day before interruptions begin. This window is especially suited to preparing for tasks that require focus and clarity.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:50 pm

Well suited for focused submissions, decisive follow-through or important meetings that have already been properly prepared.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog

A traditionally favorable period for steady progress and completing meaningful tasks. However, as it operates alongside Vaidhriti Yog, the indications are mixed, so it is best to proceed with care rather than treating the period as universally favorable.

Overall, supportive periods are best used for well-prepared and manageable tasks, with careful judgment taking priority over haste.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:46 am 12:24 pm Gulika Kaal 7:31 am 9:08 am Yamaganda 3:39 pm 5:17 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:29 am 9:21 am Dur Muhurtam 12:50 pm 1:42 pm Varjyam 6:10 pm 7:57 pm Aadal Yog 11:53 am 5:54 am, Saturday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Vaidhriti Yog: Until 5:17 am, Saturday

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This is a longer caution period that overlaps with some favorable indications, making the day's guidance mixed rather than entirely favorable. It is better suited for planning, review and controlled tasks than for symbolic launches or major new commitments based only on enthusiasm.

Rahu Kaal: Until 12:24 pm

If possible, avoid starting major new undertakings during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing plans, reading, routine travel, maintenance or completing work that is already underway.

Gulika Kaal and Yamaganda

These periods are traditionally considered less suitable for fresh beginnings. Use them for low-stakes tasks, follow-up work, preparation or reviewing details rather than making headline decisions.

Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam

These caution periods are better used for corrections, observation and routine responsibilities than for initiating important new activities. If something cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, keep the task controlled and avoid unnecessary haste.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:53 am Sunset 6:54 pm Moonrise 2:07 pm Moonset 12:15 am, Saturday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:06 am to 12:41 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:46 am to 12:24 pm Bengaluru 10:49 am to 12:22 pm Hyderabad 10:44 am to 12:19 pm Chennai 10:38 am to 12:11 pm Ahmedabad 11:06 am to 12:42 pm Pune 11:02 am to 12:37 pm Kolkata 10:03 am to 11:39 am Jaipur 10:52 am to 12:29 pm Kochi 10:55 am to 12:28 pm Lucknow 10:32 am to 12:09 pm Indore 10:53 am to 12:29 pm Guwahati 9:49 am to 11:26 am Chandigarh 10:47 am to 12:25 pm Surat 11:06 am to 12:41 pm Visakhapatnam 10:25 am to 11:59 am Nagpur 10:41 am to 12:16 pm Coimbatore 10:52 am to 12:25 pm Varanasi 10:24 am to 12:01 pm Bhubaneswar 10:14 am to 11:49 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day fit for composure, thoughtful timing and sound judgment. Use supportive periods for well-prepared action, while treating caution windows as reminders to slow down, verify details and communicate carefully. Steady effort and practical choices are likely to serve you better than display, impulsive decisions or haste.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)