Panchang Today, August 26, 2026: Shukla Trayodashi under Shravana Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 26, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours careful thinking, organised work and measured communication. With Budhvar, Shukla Trayodashi and Shravana Nakshatra influencing the day, steady progress is likely to come through attentive planning and thoughtful follow-through, while the extended overlap of Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog calls for extra discretion when choosing timings for important actions.

Panchang Today (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:56 am Sunset 6:49 pm Rahu Kaal 12:22 pm to 1:59 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:27 am to 5:11 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Onam

Basis: Sun in Simha and Shravana Nakshatra; Region: Malayalam

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) is associated with clarity, learning, communication and practical judgment, making the day better suited to thoughtful action than impulsive moves. Shukla Trayodashi supports completion, refinement and preparing matters for their next stage, so it can be useful for clearing pending work, reviewing commitments and bringing discussions closer to a conclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) is associated with clarity, learning, communication and practical judgment, making the day better suited to thoughtful action than impulsive moves. Shukla Trayodashi supports completion, refinement and preparing matters for their next stage, so it can be useful for clearing pending work, reviewing commitments and bringing discussions closer to a conclusion. {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon in Capricorn adds a disciplined, structured quality, while Shravana Nakshatra is traditionally associated with listening, learning and receiving guidance. Together, these influences favour careful attention to instructions, documents and other people's perspectives.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Today favours accuracy over speed. Budhvar and Shravana support listening carefully, checking details and asking practical questions before signing off on important work. The Capricorn influence adds discipline, making administrative work, financial reviews, compliance, scheduling and structured meetings particularly suitable.

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Shukla Trayodashi can support bringing ongoing matters closer to completion, so clearing a backlog or refining a proposal may be more useful than rushing into something untested. If an important decision cannot wait, document the reasoning, keep communication clear and leave room for one final review.

Relationships and communication

Today's traditional guidance favours patient listening and measured speech. Shravana Nakshatra encourages paying attention not only to what is said but also to what may be left unsaid. Budhvar supports communication, while the Capricorn influence can make conversations more formal or reserved.

Warmth may therefore be better expressed through reliability than dramatic words. Use the day to clarify responsibilities, settle small misunderstandings and respond to concerns with facts rather than assumptions. If a sensitive issue needs to be discussed, choose a calm setting, speak directly and give the other person enough space to explain their perspective.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited to quiet self-review, particularly around responsibilities, priorities and communication. The combination of Budhvar, Shukla Trayodashi and Shravana supports learning through careful attention, so reflection can remain simple and practical.

A short period of silence, reading, journalling or prayer may help separate what is essential from what is merely urgent. With the Moon in Capricorn, questions of discipline, consistency and long-term responsibility may feel especially relevant. Consider where greater order is needed, which conversation requires more patience and which unfinished obligation can be brought closer to completion through steady effort.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 26, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Trayodashi until 7:59 am; then Shukla Chaturdashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shravana until 12:47 am, Thursday; then Dhanishta Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Saubhagya until 7:58 am; then Shobhana Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 7:59 am; then Gara until 8:37 pm; then Vanija until 9:08 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:27 am 5:11 am Pratah Sandhya 4:49 am 5:56 am Amrit Kalam 1:33 pm 3:17 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:31 pm 3:23 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:49 pm 7:11 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:49 pm 7:56 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:00 am, Thursday 12:45 am, Thursday Ravi Yog 5:56 am 12:48 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:27 am to 5:11 am

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The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can be used to set priorities, prepare a clear to-do list or think through an important matter before regular demands begin.

Amrit Kalam: 1:33 pm to 3:17 pm

A supportive period for constructive follow-through, sending a well-prepared message, resuming a paused discussion or handling work that benefits from calm concentration.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:22 pm 1:59 pm Gulika Kaal 10:46 am 12:22 pm Yamaganda 7:32 am 9:09 am Dur Muhurtam 11:56 am 12:48 pm Varjyam 5:04 am, Thursday 6:47 am, Thursday Vidaal Yog 5:56 am 12:48 am, Thursday Aadal Yog 12:49 am, Thursday 5:56 am, Thursday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Vidaal Yog: Until 12:48 am (Thursday)

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This period is better suited to routine responsibilities, review, preparation and work already underway than to major new beginnings.

Rahu Kaal: Until 1:59 pm

If possible, avoid launching a fresh initiative, making a major commitment or taking an important first step during this period. Use the time for checking documents, background work, routine correspondence or completing ongoing tasks instead.

Mixed indication: Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog

Since Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog operate together for much of the day, the traditional indications are mixed. A favourable Yog does not necessarily override a cautionary one, so readers may find it more useful to rely on preparation, clear paperwork and realistic expectations rather than timing alone.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:56 am Sunset 6:49 pm Moonrise 5:51 pm Moonset 4:54 am, Thursday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:40 pm to 2:14 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:22 pm to 1:59 pm Bengaluru 12:21 pm to 1:54 pm Hyderabad 12:17 pm to 1:51 pm Chennai 12:10 pm to 1:43 pm Ahmedabad 12:41 pm to 2:16 pm Pune 12:36 pm to 2:10 pm Kolkata 11:38 am to 1:13 pm Jaipur 12:28 pm to 2:04 pm Kochi 12:26 pm to 1:59 pm Lucknow 12:08 pm to 1:44 pm Indore 12:28 pm to 2:03 pm Guwahati 11:24 am to 1:01 pm Chandigarh 12:23 pm to 2:01 pm Surat 12:40 pm to 2:15 pm Visakhapatnam 11:58 am to 1:32 pm Nagpur 12:15 pm to 1:50 pm Coimbatore 12:23 pm to 1:56 pm Varanasi 11:59 am to 1:35 pm Bhubaneswar 11:48 am to 1:23 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours order, careful listening and deliberate progress. Focus on completing pending work, clarifying communication and keeping plans organised rather than creating unnecessary drama. If you follow Panchang timings, combine supportive windows with practical judgment and let steady effort guide the day rather than haste or pressure.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)