Panchang Today, August 27, 2026: Shukla Chaturdashi under Dhanishta Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 27, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Guruvar with Shukla Chaturdashi that favors steady effort, careful speech and thoughtful closure, with the day best approached through quiet planning early on, measured action through the day and extra care around sensitive timings.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:56 am Sunset 6:48 pm Rahu Kaal 1:59 pm to 3:35 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:27 am to 5:12 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with learning, perspective and responsible judgment. Combined with Shukla Chaturdashi, the day favors reviewing progress, bringing pending matters towards completion and preparing for the next stage rather than scattering attention across too many new efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhanishta Nakshatra, along with the Moon moving from Capricorn to Aquarius, brings a practical and achievement-oriented quality to the day while gradually encouraging broader thinking and longer-term planning. This combination supports organized work, coordination and thoughtful decision-making, provided enthusiasm is balanced with discipline. Overall, this is a favorable day for closing loops, refining plans and completing important responsibilities without unnecessary haste or drama. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanishta Nakshatra, along with the Moon moving from Capricorn to Aquarius, brings a practical and achievement-oriented quality to the day while gradually encouraging broader thinking and longer-term planning. This combination supports organized work, coordination and thoughtful decision-making, provided enthusiasm is balanced with discipline. Overall, this is a favorable day for closing loops, refining plans and completing important responsibilities without unnecessary haste or drama. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports completing pending work, refining plans and checking the practical details behind important decisions. Guruvar favors consultation, learning and seeking useful guidance, while Shukla Chaturdashi is better suited to completion, review and follow-up than launching too many fresh initiatives.

Dhanishta Nakshatra supports scheduling, coordination and work that depends on timing and accountability. If an important decision needs to be made, review the facts, costs and responsibilities before finalizing it. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, later discussions may benefit from a broader perspective, but make sure good ideas are supported by clear execution plans.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy supports mature, sincere and solution-focused communication. Guruvar encourages constructive advice, while Shukla Chaturdashi may bring unfinished issues or unresolved concerns to the surface. Address them calmly and focus on what can be done rather than repeatedly revisiting the problem.

With Dhanishta Nakshatra, communication may become more direct and task-oriented, so avoid sounding overly blunt or impatient. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, choose your words carefully and respect the other person's time and mental space. Listening fully before responding can help prevent unnecessary friction.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for honest self-review and bringing greater structure to personal priorities. Shukla Chaturdashi encourages noticing what is nearing completion, what still requires attention and where greater discipline may be needed, while Guruvar supports learning and thoughtful reflection.

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Journaling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help organize the mind. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, consider not only what needs to be done but also why it matters and how it connects with your wider goals. A short period of silence or deliberate breathing may help reduce distractions and bring greater clarity to the rest of the day.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 27, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Chaturdashi until 9:08 am; then Shukla Purnima Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Dhanishta until 2:15 am, Friday; then Shatabhisha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shobhana until 7:54 am; then Atiganda Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 9:08 am; then Vishti until 9:32 pm; then Bava until 9:48 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn until 1:35 pm; then Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:27 am 5:12 am Pratah Sandhya 4:49 am 5:56 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:56 am 12:48 pm Amrit Kalam 3:13 pm 4:55 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:31 pm 3:22 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:48 pm 7:10 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:48 pm 7:55 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:00 am, Friday 12:45 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:27 am to 5:12 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins. If you are awake, use this period for uncluttered thinking, reviewing priorities and preparing for one or two important tasks.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:56 am to 12:48 pm

Well suited for focused decisions, important communication or work that requires composure, concentration and clarity.

Godhuli Muhurta

A favorable period for a respectful conversation, winding down after work or transitioning into family time with a calmer frame of mind.

Those who follow Panchang timings may use these periods to organize their efforts thoughtfully rather than treating them as guarantees or reasons to rush.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:59 pm 3:35 pm Gulika Kaal 9:09 am 10:46 am Yamaganda 5:56 am 7:33 am Dur Muhurtam 10:13 am 11:04 am Dur Muhurtam 3:22 pm 4:13 pm Aadal Yog 5:56 am 2:15 am, Friday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 3:35 pm

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If possible, avoid beginning a major new undertaking, especially one that depends on smooth timing, quick approvals or clear judgment. Instead, use this period for correspondence, filing, revisions, routine follow-up or completing work already in progress.

Gulika Kaal and Yamaganda

These periods are traditionally better suited to routine responsibilities, preparation and maintenance than to launching important new initiatives. Use the time to review plans, organize documents or handle low-stakes tasks.

Dur Muhurtam

This period is better used for revisions, follow-up work and checking details rather than making major commitments or initiating significant activities.

Aadal Yog

The longer span of Aadal Yog is traditionally treated as a period for restraint. If possible, reserve it for routine work, travel preparation, maintenance and tasks already underway rather than important new beginnings.

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If a commitment cannot be postponed, proceed calmly, allow extra time and double-check important facts, documents and communication before moving forward.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:56 am Sunset 6:48 pm Moonrise 6:23 pm Moonset 5:52 am, Friday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 2:14 pm to 3:48 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:59 pm to 3:35 pm Bengaluru 1:54 pm to 3:27 pm Hyderabad 1:51 pm to 3:25 pm Chennai 1:43 pm to 3:16 pm Ahmedabad 2:16 pm to 3:51 pm Pune 2:10 pm to 3:44 pm Kolkata 1:13 pm to 2:48 pm Jaipur 2:04 pm to 3:40 pm Kochi 1:59 pm to 3:31 pm Lucknow 1:43 pm to 3:19 pm Indore 2:03 pm to 3:38 pm Guwahati 1:00 pm to 2:36 pm Chandigarh 2:00 pm to 3:37 pm Surat 2:14 pm to 3:49 pm Visakhapatnam 1:32 pm to 3:06 pm Nagpur 1:49 pm to 3:24 pm Coimbatore 1:56 pm to 3:29 pm Varanasi 1:35 pm to 3:10 pm Bhubaneswar 1:22 pm to 2:57 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that August 27 favors composure, completion and thoughtful timing. Keep plans realistic, focus on finishing pending work and choose your words with care. A little structure in the morning and some restraint during the afternoon can help the day progress more smoothly.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)