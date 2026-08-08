Panchang Today, August 8, 2026: Krishna Dashami under Rohini Nakshatra

For August 8, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favors careful planning, measured communication and disciplined progress. With Shanivar influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from patience, practical decisions and steady effort rather than haste or grand gestures.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:46 am Sunset 7:06 pm Rahu Kaal 9:06 am to 10:46 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:03 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation,Shanivar (Saturday) is associated with discipline, responsibility and patient effort. Combined withKrishna Dashami, the day encourages reviewing priorities, completing unfinished work and making steady progress through practical decisions rather than chasing quick results.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohini Nakshatra, along with theMoon moving from Taurus to Gemini, brings a balance of stability and adaptability. The day begins with a grounded focus on practical matters, comfort and financial security, before gradually shifting towards communication, learning and exchanging ideas. Overall, this is a favorable day for strengthening existing plans, refining details and making thoughtful choices, provided patience is maintained throughout the day. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohini Nakshatra, along with theMoon moving from Taurus to Gemini, brings a balance of stability and adaptability. The day begins with a grounded focus on practical matters, comfort and financial security, before gradually shifting towards communication, learning and exchanging ideas. Overall, this is a favorable day for strengthening existing plans, refining details and making thoughtful choices, provided patience is maintained throughout the day. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports organized work, careful planning and practical problem-solving.Shanivar favors discipline, consistency and attention to detail, whileKrishna Dashami encourages reviewing pending tasks, making improvements and completing responsibilities that have been left unfinished.

WithRohini Nakshatra and theMoon moving from Taurus to Gemini, the first half of the day is well suited for financial matters, budgeting and structured work, while the later hours favor meetings, discussions and coordinating with others. If an important decision needs to be made, verify the facts, remain realistic and avoid reacting to unnecessary pressure. A patient, step-by-step approach is likely to produce better results than trying to resolve everything at once.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy supports calm, dependable and respectful communication.Rohini Nakshatra encourages expressing care through reliability and thoughtful actions, while the later influence of theMoon in Gemini makes it easier to discuss concerns and clear misunderstandings.

At the same time, avoid becoming overly critical or making promises you may struggle to keep. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, focus on listening carefully, speaking clearly and resolving one issue at a time. Small acts of consistency and genuine attention are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic gestures.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for simplifying your routine and reflecting on your responsibilities, habits and long-term priorities.Krishna Dashami encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, whileRohini Nakshatra supports building stability through small, meaningful actions.

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Journaling, quiet reading, prayer or a few moments of peaceful reflection can help bring clarity. As theMoon moves from Taurus to Gemini, begin the day with grounding practices and allow the evening for thoughtful reflection or meaningful conversations. Focusing on one practical improvement is likely to be more beneficial than attempting too many changes at once.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 8, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dashami until 1:59 pm; then Krishna Ekadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Rohini until 4:50 pm; then Mrigashira Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhruva until 9:00 am; then Vyaaghaata until 5:36 am, Sunday; then Harshana Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 1:59 pm; then Bava until 12:34 am, Sunday; then Balava until 11:05 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus until 3:48 am, Sunday; then Gemini View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:21 am 5:03 am Pratah Sandhya 4:42 am 5:46 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 am 12:53 pm Amrit Kalam 1:54 pm 3:22 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:39 pm 3:33 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:06 pm 7:28 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:06 pm 8:10 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:05 am, Sunday 12:48 am, Sunday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 5:46 am 4:51 pm Amrit Siddhi Yog 5:46 am 4:51 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:03 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:53 pm

Well suited for focused work, important decisions or beginning tasks that require confidence, clarity and careful execution.

Amrit Kalam: 1:54 pm to 3:22 pm

A favorable time for patient, organized work, thoughtful conversations and completing tasks that benefit from steady attention.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog (until 4:51 pm, alongside Vidaal Yog)

This period carries mixed traditional indications. It is best used with thoughtful judgment, favoring well-prepared tasks and practical decisions rather than rushing into major new commitments.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:06 am 10:46 am Gulika Kaal 5:46 am 7:26 am Yamaganda 2:06 pm 3:46 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:33 am 8:26 am Varjyam 9:58 pm 11:26 pm Vidaal Yog 5:46 am 4:51 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 10:46 am

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing plans, preparing documents and completing routine work already in progress.

Vidaal Yog: Until 4:51 pm

This period is traditionally considered better suited for planning, revisions and careful preparation than for taking unnecessary risks or making significant new commitments. As it coincides withSarvartha Siddhi Yog, the indications are mixed, so it is best to proceed with thoughtful judgment rather than assuming the period is entirely favorable.

Gulika Kaal: Until 7:26 am

The early hours are better used for routine responsibilities, planning and preparation rather than launching important new initiatives.

Yamaganda: Until 3:46 pm

Many who follow Panchang timings prefer to avoid fresh beginnings during this period. If a task cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, double-check important details and focus on steady execution rather than rushing decisions.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:46 am Sunset 7:06 pm Moonrise 1:33 am, Sunday Moonset 3:19 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:31 am to 11:07 am Delhi (NCR) 9:06 am to 10:46 am Bengaluru 9:15 am to 10:50 am Hyderabad 9:09 am to 10:45 am Chennai 9:05 am to 10:39 am Ahmedabad 9:29 am to 11:07 am Pune 9:27 am to 11:03 am Kolkata 8:26 am to 10:04 am Jaipur 9:13 am to 10:52 am Kochi 9:23 am to 10:56 am Lucknow 8:53 am to 10:32 am Indore 9:16 am to 10:54 am Guwahati 8:10 am to 9:49 am Chandigarh 9:06 am to 10:46 am Surat 9:29 am to 11:06 am Visakhapatnam 8:50 am to 10:26 am Nagpur 9:04 am to 10:41 am Coimbatore 9:19 am to 10:53 am Varanasi 8:46 am to 10:25 am Bhubaneswar 8:38 am to 10:15 am View All

Overall

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Taken together, the day favors steady progress over quick results. Use the morning for planning and preparation, the middle hours for focused work and the later part of the day for thoughtful communication and practical adjustments. Traditional Panchang guidance today supports patient decisions, disciplined effort and consistent action, with the best outcomes likely to come from careful planning rather than haste.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)