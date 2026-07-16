Panchang Today, July 16, 2026: Shukla Dwitiya under Ashlesha Nakshatra

For July 16, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that begins quietly and thoughtfully before gradually becoming more confident. It is a good day for careful planning, meaningful conversations, and making one well-considered decision instead of rushing into many.

Read your Daily Panchang Today

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY SUNRISE 5:33 AM SUNRISE 7:20 PM RAHU KAAL 2:10 PM - 3:53 PM HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 AM - 12:54 PM

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.

Festival and Vrat Today

Jagannath Rathyatra

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{{^usCountry}} Basis: Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya; Region: Odia Karka Sankranti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Basis: Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya; Region: Odia Karka Sankranti {{/usCountry}}

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Basis: Mithuna to Karka transit of Sun

What Today's Panchang Means

According to traditional Panchang, Thursday (Guruvar) is linked with wisdom, learning, guidance, and thoughtful decision-making. It encourages patience and practical thinking rather than rushing into action.

The day falls on Shukla Dwitiya, the second lunar day of the bright fortnight. This tithi supports steady progress and gradual growth. Instead of starting something very big, it is better for taking the next step in an existing plan, improving your work, or building on a good foundation.

Ashlesha Nakshatra brings a thoughtful and observant energy. You may naturally pay more attention to details, hidden meanings, or situations happening around you. This makes it a good day to read documents carefully, avoid quick judgments, and think before reacting.

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As the day moves forward and the Moon gradually shifts from Cancer to Leo, the energy becomes more confident and expressive. You may find it easier to speak clearly, lead others, or present your ideas with greater confidence.

The day is also influenced by Siddhi Yog, which is traditionally considered supportive for completing important work and achieving positive results through careful preparation and consistent effort. Overall, today favors steady progress, emotional balance, and practical decisions.

How to Use the Day

Work and Important Decisions

Today is best used for moving existing work forward instead of starting too many new projects. Review reports, complete pending tasks, organize paperwork, or improve plans that are already underway. If you're preparing a proposal, presentation, or important document, take time to polish the details before submitting it.

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Be extra careful with contracts, confidential information, or financial matters. Double-check facts before making commitments.

As the day progresses, you'll feel more confident speaking in meetings, asking for support, or taking on leadership responsibilities. If you need to make an important decision, base it on facts and careful planning rather than emotions.

Relationships and Communication

Today's energy encourages calm and honest communication.

People may be more sensitive than usual, so choose your words carefully and avoid making assumptions. If something feels unclear, ask questions instead of jumping to conclusions.Helpful advice, mentoring, or meaningful conversations are well supported today. Within families, small practical gestures may speak louder than emotional speeches.

If you're discussing responsibilities or future plans with your partner or loved ones, stay calm, be clear, and listen with patience. A little appreciation can strengthen relationships more than criticism.

Reflection and Spiritual Routine

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Today is a good day to slow down before taking action. Spend a few quiet minutes reflecting, journaling, praying, meditating, or simply sitting in silence. Ask yourself whether your thoughts are coming from intuition or unnecessary worry.

Shukla Dwitiya encourages building good habits one step at a time, so even a small daily practice can make a lasting difference. By evening, you'll likely feel more confident and optimistic, making it easier to focus on your goals instead of overthinking.

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 16, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Dwitiya until 8:53 am; then Shukla Tritiya Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation) Ashlesha until 7:51 pm; then Magha Yog (Sun-Moon Combination) Siddhi until 1:21 am, Friday; then Vyatipata until 10:44 pm, Friday Karan (Half-Tithi Division) Kaulava until 8:53 am; then Taitila until 7:36 pm; then Gara until 6:28 am, Friday Moon Sign (Zodiac Position) Cancer until 7:52 pm; then Leo View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:11 AM 4:52 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:32 AM 5:33 AM Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 AM 12:54 PM Amrit Kalam 6:32 PM 7:51 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:45 PM 3:40 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:20 PM 7:40 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:20 PM 8:21 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:07 AM, Friday 12:47 AM, Friday Ravi Yog 7:52 PM 5:34 AM, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:54 pm

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This is the best time for important work, sending key emails, making decisions, signing documents, or having important discussions.

Amrit Kalam: 6:23 pm to 7:51 pm

A favourable time for completing important tasks, meaningful conversations, planning, or making thoughtful decisions.

Rather than trying to do everything at once, focus your most important task during one of these favourable periods.

INAUSPICIOUS & CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END Rahu Kaal 2:10 PM 3:53 PM Gulika Kaal 9:00 AM 10:43 AM Yamaganda 5:33 AM 7:17 AM Dur Muhurtam 10:09 AM 11:04 AM Dur Muhurtam 3:40 PM 4:53 PM Varjyam 9:33 AM 10:58 PM Vidaal Yog 5:33 AM 7:51 PM View All

Traditional Panchang treats these periods as times for extra care rather than fear.

Rahu Kaal: 2:10 pm to 3:53 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major purchases, or beginning important negotiations during this time. Instead, use it for routine work, research, or reviewing existing tasks.

Varjyam: 9:33 am to 10:58 am

This period is better suited for preparation rather than new beginnings. Double-check documents, schedules, and important details if work cannot be postponed.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET SUNRISE 5:33 AM SUNRISE 7:20 PM MOONRISE 7:26 AM MOONSET 9:02 PM

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified) CITY RAHU KAAL Mumbai 2:23 PM - 4:02 PM Delhi (NCR) 2:10 PM - 3:53 PM Bengaluru 2:01 OM - 3:37 PM Hyderabad 2:00 PM - 3:38 PM Chennai 1:51 PM - 3:27 PM Ahmedabad 2:26 PM - 4:06 PM Pune 2:18 PM - 3:57 PM Kolkata 1:22 PM - 3:03 PM Jaipur 2:15 PM - 3:57 PM Kochi 2:05 PM - 3:40 PM Lucknow 1:54 PM - 3:37 PM Indore 2:13 PM - 3:53 PM Guwahati 1:11 PM - 2:53 PM Chandigarh 2:13 PM - 3:57 PM Surat 2:24 PM - 4:04 PM Visakhapatnam 1:40 PM - 3:19 PM Nagpur 1:59 PM - 3:38 PM Coimbatore 2:03 PM - 3:38 PM Varanasi 1:45 PM - 3:27 PM Bhubaneswar 1:32 PM - 3:11 PM View All

Overall

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Today's Panchang encourages steady progress rather than quick results. Begin the day with patience, pay attention to the details, and move forward one step at a time. As your confidence grows later in the day, you'll be better prepared to make important decisions and communicate clearly. A calm, thoughtful approach will bring the best results.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)