Panchang Today, July 23, 2026: Shukla Navami under Vishakha Nakshatra

For July 23, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that rewards thoughtful decisions, measured communication and steady action. With Guruvar, Shukla Navami and Vishakha Nakshatra influencing the day, progress is likely to come through patience, preparation and practical judgment rather than haste.

Panchang today (canva)

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY SUNRISE 5:37 AM SUNSET 7:17 PM RAHU KAAL 2:10 pm to 3:52 pm HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with wisdom, learning, ethics and long-term growth. Combined with Shukla Navami, it creates an active yet balanced energy, making it a favourable day to move forward with plans that already have a strong foundation.

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{{^usCountry}} Vishakha Nakshatra brings determination, focus and perseverance. It encourages staying committed to meaningful goals instead of becoming distracted by short-term gains. Meanwhile, the Moon gradually shifts from Libra to Scorpio, moving the day's energy from diplomacy and balance towards greater emotional depth, conviction and clarity. Early hours may favour discussions and evaluating options, while later in the day supports making firm decisions. Overall, this is a day for steady ambition, careful planning and thoughtful progress. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishakha Nakshatra brings determination, focus and perseverance. It encourages staying committed to meaningful goals instead of becoming distracted by short-term gains. Meanwhile, the Moon gradually shifts from Libra to Scorpio, moving the day's energy from diplomacy and balance towards greater emotional depth, conviction and clarity. Early hours may favour discussions and evaluating options, while later in the day supports making firm decisions. Overall, this is a day for steady ambition, careful planning and thoughtful progress. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Today supports tasks that require planning, review, negotiations and careful follow-up rather than impulsive action. Guruvar favours presentations, approvals, mentoring and discussions where credibility matters. If you're attending an important meeting or submitting work, present your main objective clearly before explaining the details.

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Vishakha encourages staying focused on one meaningful goal instead of spreading yourself too thin. As the Moon moves into Scorpio, the latter part of the day becomes better suited for confidential work, financial planning, research and decisions that require commitment.

Relationships and communication

Communication benefits from honesty balanced with sensitivity. The day begins with a desire to maintain harmony but gradually encourages more direct conversations. If a misunderstanding has been lingering, address it calmly before it grows into unnecessary distance.

Guruvar also supports seeking advice from experienced people and listening carefully before responding. In personal relationships, express your feelings openly instead of expecting others to guess what you need.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for reflecting on both your actions and your intentions. Rather than asking only what you're pursuing, consider why it truly matters to you. A few quiet moments spent journaling, reading, meditating or simply sitting in silence may provide valuable clarity.

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As the day's energy becomes more introspective, use it to reassess priorities, release distractions and strengthen your commitment to what genuinely aligns with your values.

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 23, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Navami until 7:03 am; then Shukla Dashami Nakshtra (Lunar constellation) Vishakha until 1:41 am, Friday; then Anuradha Yog (Sun-Moon Combination) Shubha until 7:18 pm; then Shukla until 8:10 pm, Friday Karan (Half Tithi Division) Kaulava until 7:03 am; then Taitila until 8:05 pm; then Gara until 9:12 am, Friday Moon Sign (Zodiac Position) Libra until 7:00 pm; then Scorpio View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURATS) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:14 AM 4:56 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:35 AM 5:37 AM Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 PM 12:54 PM Amrit Kalam 3:56 PM 5:43 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:44 PM 3:38 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:17 PM 7:38 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:17 PM 8:19 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:07 AM, Friday 12:48 AM, Friday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 1:43 AM, Friday 5:38 AM, Friday Ravi Yog 5:37 AM 1:42 AM, Friday Ravi Yog 1:43 AM, Friday 5:38 AM, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

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A favourable time for important meetings, presentations, applications or making well-considered decisions.

Amrit Kalam: 3:56 pm to 5:43 pm

Suitable for completing important work, sending meaningful communications, resolving pending matters or strengthening professional relationships.These timings work best when combined with good preparation and clear planning.

INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END RAHU KAAL 2:10 PM 3:52 PM GULIKA KAAL 9:02 AM 10:45 AM YAMAGANDA 5:37 PM 7:20 AM DUR MUHURTAM 10:10 AM 11:05 AM DUR MUHURTAM 3:38 PM 4:33 PM AADAL YOG 1:43 AM ,F 5:38 AM, Friday VIDAAL YOG 5:37 AM 1:42 AM, Friday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: 2:10 pm to 3:52 pm

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If possible, avoid launching new projects or making major commitments. Instead, use this time for reviewing documents, organising tasks or completing routine responsibilities.

Yamaganda: 5:37 am to 7:20 am

Better suited for planning, preparation and household routines than important decisions or fresh initiatives.These periods encourage patience rather than avoidance. If something cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, verify important details and avoid rushing.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET SUNRISE 5:37 AM SUNSET 7:17 PM MOONRISE 2:24 PM MOONSET 12:51 AM, Friday

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified) CITY RAHU KAAL Mumbai 2:23 pm to 4:01 pm Delhi (NCR) 2:10 pm to 3:52 pm Bengaluru 2:01 pm to 3:37 pm Hyderabad 1:59 pm to 3:37 pm Chennai 1:51 pm to 3:26 pm Ahmedabad 2:25 pm to 4:05 pm Pune 2:18 pm to 3:56 pm Kolkata 1:22 pm to 3:02 pm Jaipur 2:14 pm to 3:56 pm Kochi 2:06 pm to 3:40 pm Lucknow 1:54 pm to 3:36 pm Indore 2:12 pm to 3:52 pm Guwahati 1:10 pm to 2:52 pm Chandigarh 2:12 pm to 3:55 pm Surat 2:24 pm to 4:03 pm Visakhapatnam 1:40 pm to 3:18 pm Nagpur 1:59 pm to 3:38 pm Coimbatore 2:03 pm to 3:38 pm Varanasi 1:45 pm to 3:26 pm Bhubaneswar 1:31 pm to 3:10 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress over hurried action. Begin with thoughtful discussion, move towards focused execution, and let preparation guide your decisions. Clear communication, practical judgment and patience are likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)