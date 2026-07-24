Panchang Today, July 24, 2026: Shukla Dashami under Anuradha Nakshatra

For July 24, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through organised effort, thoughtful communication and disciplined action. With Friday's energy supporting practical matters, the best results are likely to come from keeping priorities clear, avoiding unnecessary haste and making the most of favourable periods for important tasks.

Panchang Today (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:38 a.m. Sunset 7:17 p.m. Rahu Kaal 10:45 am to 12:27 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:38 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important tasks that require focus and steady follow-through. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal. While the main caution period is best avoided, the rest of the day supports organised effort and careful planning.

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with comfort, harmony and relationships. Today, however, its gentle Venusian influence is shaped by Shukla Dashami, Anuradha Nakshatra and the Moon in Scorpio, creating a day that favours commitment, discipline and meaningful progress over appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with comfort, harmony and relationships. Today, however, its gentle Venusian influence is shaped by Shukla Dashami, Anuradha Nakshatra and the Moon in Scorpio, creating a day that favours commitment, discipline and meaningful progress over appearances. {{/usCountry}}

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Shukla Dashami supports work that builds on existing efforts, making it a favourable time for practical improvements, ongoing projects and well-considered decisions. Anuradha Nakshatra encourages cooperation, loyalty and clear communication, helping teams and partnerships work more effectively when expectations are openly discussed.

With the Moon in Scorpio, emotions may feel deeper and concentration stronger, making it easier to focus on what truly matters. The day's energy is better suited to thoughtful action than impulsive reactions. Overall, it supports careful planning, steady effort and practical decision-making.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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The day favours determined, practical work rather than bold new beginnings or emotionally driven choices. Shukla Dashami supports completing pending work, reviewing documents, managing finances and following through on existing plans.

Anuradha encourages teamwork, making it a good time to coordinate with colleagues, clarify responsibilities and keep communication precise. With the Moon in Scorpio, avoid unnecessary conflicts or reactive decisions. If an important discussion is unavoidable, prepare well, focus on the facts and remain open to different viewpoints. Strategy, research and work that requires patience are likely to be especially rewarding.

Relationships and communication

While Friday usually highlights warmth and connection, today's energy favours expressing care through reliability and consistency rather than grand gestures. Anuradha supports honest communication, teamwork and lasting relationships, making it a good day to keep commitments and listen with attention.

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The Moon in Scorpio may bring stronger emotions beneath the surface, so address misunderstandings calmly instead of letting them grow. Whether with family, friends or a partner, honest and measured conversations are likely to be more productive than emotional reactions. Choose patience, clarity and privacy when discussing sensitive matters.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for reflecting on your priorities, commitments and emotional responses. Shukla Dashami encourages steady inner growth, while Anuradha supports discipline, sincerity and meaningful connections.

Journalling, meditation, reading or spending a few quiet moments in reflection can help bring clarity. As the Moon in Scorpio turns attention inward, use the time to identify what needs your focus, what remains unfinished and what you are ready to let go of. A calm, practical approach is likely to bring the greatest insight.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar July 24, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Dashami until 9:12 am; then Shukla Ekadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Anuradha until 4:35 am, Saturday; then Jyeshtha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shukla until 8:10 pm; then Brahma until 9:07 pm, Saturday Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 9:12 am; then Vanija until 10:22 pm; then Vishti until 11:34 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:15 am 4:56 am Pratah Sandhya 4:35 am 5:38 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Amrit Kalam 4:57 pm 6:44 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:44 pm 3:38 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:17 pm 7:37 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:17 pm 8:19 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:07 am, Saturday 12:48 am, Saturday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 5:38 am 4:35 am, Saturday Siddha Yog 9:13 am 5:38 am, Saturday Ravi Yog 5:38 am 4:35 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

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A favourable time for important meetings, approval requests or practical decisions that require calm judgment and clear thinking.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:38 pm

Well suited for determined tasks, completing pending work, sending important proposals or making steady progress on challenging assignments.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:45 am 12:27 pm Gulika Kaal 7:20 am 9:02 am Yamaganda 3:52 pm 5:34 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:21 am 9:16 am Dur Muhurtam 12:54 pm 1:49 pm Varjyam 6:11 am 7:58 am Vidaal Yog 5:38 am 4:35 am, Saturday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: 10:45 am to 12:27 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects or making major commitments during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, organising tasks or completing routine work.

Yamaganda: 3:52 pm to 5:34 pm

This period is better suited for planning, research, preparation and follow-up work than important discussions or fresh initiatives.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:38 am Sunset 7:17 pm Moonrise 3:20 pm Moonset 1:33 am, Saturday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:07 am to 12:45 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:45 am to 12:27 pm Bengaluru 10:50 am to 12:26 pm Hyderabad 10:45 am to 12:22 pm Chennai 10:39 am to 12:15 pm Ahmedabad 11:06 am to 12:45 pm Pune 11:02 am to 12:40 pm Kolkata 10:03 am to 11:43 am Jaipur 10:51 am to 12:33 pm Kochi 10:57 am to 12:31 pm Lucknow 10:31 am to 12:12 pm Indore 10:53 am to 12:33 pm Guwahati 9:48 am to 11:29 am Chandigarh 10:45 am to 12:28 pm Surat 11:06 am to 12:45 pm Visakhapatnam 10:25 am to 12:03 pm Nagpur 10:41 am to 12:20 pm Coimbatore 10:53 am to 12:28 pm Varanasi 10:23 am to 12:04 pm Bhubaneswar 10:14 am to 11:53 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through patience, discipline and clear priorities. Honest communication, practical judgment and well-timed action are likely to bring better results than haste or impulse. Focus on what matters most, stay consistent in your efforts and let preparation guide your decisions.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)