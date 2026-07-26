Panchang Today, July 26, 2026: Shukla Dwadashi under Jyeshtha Nakshatra

For July 26, 2026, the Panchang points to a day that rewards patience, careful judgment and steady progress. Rather than rushing decisions, today's energies favour reviewing plans, completing unfinished work and handling conversations with maturity. Emotional honesty combined with practical thinking can help you make meaningful progress.

Read your Daily Panchang Today

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY SUNRISE 5:39 AM SUNSET 7:15 PM RAHU KAAL 5:33 pm to 7:15 pm HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW Amrit Kalam: 3:17 am, Monday to 5:05 am, Monday

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today

Ravi Pradosh Vrat

Basis: Ashadha Shukla Trayodashi

What Today's Panchang Means

Ravivar combined with Shukla Dwadashi creates a calm yet productive atmosphere. Dwadashi is traditionally associated with consolidation, making it an ideal time to complete pending work, organise responsibilities and strengthen long-term plans instead of beginning something impulsively.

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{{^usCountry}} The Moon moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius, shifting the emotional tone of the day. Early hours may feel intense or introspective, while later in the day your outlook becomes broader, more optimistic and future-focused. If emotions run high in the morning, allow yourself time before reacting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Moon moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius, shifting the emotional tone of the day. Early hours may feel intense or introspective, while later in the day your outlook becomes broader, more optimistic and future-focused. If emotions run high in the morning, allow yourself time before reacting. {{/usCountry}}

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Jyeshtha Nakshatra highlights responsibility, leadership and careful handling of sensitive matters. Today favours discretion over dramatic reactions. Verify information before making important announcements, and avoid speaking in haste. Indra Yog further supports thoughtful initiative, especially when confidence is balanced with patience.

Work and Important Decisions

Today supports work that requires careful planning rather than quick action. Strategic discussions, editing, financial reviews, paperwork and follow-up meetings are likely to be productive when you arrive prepared.

Because Jyeshtha can increase sensitivity around authority, communicate respectfully while remaining confident. Leaders should offer clear instructions and avoid mixed messages. If you're waiting for an important opportunity, use the day to strengthen your preparation instead of forcing immediate results.

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Avoid making major purchases or long-term commitments simply because you feel pressured.

Relationships and Communication

Relationships benefit from patience and thoughtful conversations. The Moon's transition suggests that emotions may feel stronger earlier in the day but become easier to express as time passes.

If family, friendship or relationship matters require attention, begin with facts before reacting emotionally. Avoid sarcasm, unnecessary criticism or trying to prove yourself right. Honest conversations about responsibilities, expectations and future plans are likely to bring better understanding.

Listening carefully may accomplish far more than trying to win an argument.

Reflection and Spiritual Focus

Shukla Dwadashi encourages a simple practice of reflection rather than an elaborate spiritual routine. Spending a few quiet minutes journaling, praying, meditating or reviewing your goals can help bring clarity.

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Jyeshtha also encourages you to reflect on where you're carrying unnecessary responsibility or allowing pride to interfere with healthy communication. As the Moon moves into Sagittarius, shift your attention from temporary frustrations toward long-term purpose.

One meaningful improvement made today may prove more valuable than making many unrealistic resolutions.

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 26, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Dwadashi until 1:57 pm; then Shukla Trayodashi Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation) Jyeshtha until 7:34 am; then Mula Yog (Sun Moon Combination) Indra until 10:03 pm; then Vaidhriti until 10:53 pm, Monday Karan (Half Tithi Division) Balava until 1:58 pm; then Kaulava until 3:07 am, Monday; then Taitila until 4:15 pm, Monday Moon Sign (Zodiac Position) Scorpio until 7:34 am; then Sagittarius View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:15 AM 4:57 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:36 AM 5:39 AM Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 PM 12:54 PM Amrit Kalam 3:17 AM, Monday 5:05 AM, Monday Vijaya Muhurta 2:43 PM 3:38 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:15 PM 7:36 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:15 PM 8:18 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:07, Monday 12:48 AM, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 7:35 AM 5:39 AM, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may choose supportive periods for important tasks.

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

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This is a favourable window for important conversations, sending applications, making significant decisions, signing documents or beginning meaningful work.

Amrit Kalam: 3:17 am to 5:05 am (Monday, July 27)

This period is especially useful for those planning late-night study, creative work, spiritual practice or early morning preparation for the following day.

INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END RAHU KAAL 5:33 PM 7:15 PM GULIKA KAAL 3:51 PM 5:33 PM YAMAGANDA 12:27 PM 2:09 PM DUR MUHURTAM 5:27 PM 6:21 PM DUR MUHURTAM 6:33 AM 7:27 AM View All

Caution periods are best viewed as times to avoid beginning important new activities rather than reasons for concern.

Rahu Kaal: 5:33 pm to 7:15 pm

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If possible, avoid launching new projects, making major purchases or taking significant decisions during this period. Instead, focus on routine work, planning or completing existing responsibilities.

Yamaganda: 12:27 pm to 2:09 pm

This period is better suited to reviewing documents, organising tasks or preparing for future work rather than initiating something important.

If circumstances require action during these timings, proceed calmly, double-check important details and avoid unnecessary haste.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET SUNRISE 5:39 AM SUNSET 7:15 PM MOONRISE 5:08 PM MOONSET 3:14 AM, Monday

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified.) CITY RAHU KAAL Mumbai 5:38 pm to 7:16 pm Delhi (NCR) 5:33 pm to 7:16 pm Bengaluru 5:12 pm to 6:48 pm Hyderabad 5:14 pm to 6:51 pm Chennai 5:02 pm to 6:37 pm Ahmedabad 5:44 pm to 7:24 pm Pune 5:33 pm to 7:11 pm Kolkata 4:41 pm to 6:20 pm Jaipur 5:37 pm to 7:18 pm Kochi 5:14 pm to 6:49 pm Lucknow 5:16 pm to 6:57 pm Indore 5:31 pm to 7:10 pm Guwahati 4:32 pm to 6:13 pm Chandigarh 5:38 pm to 7:21 pm Surat 5:41 pm to 7:20 pm Visakhapatnam 4:55 pm to 6:32 pm Nagpur 5:16 pm to 6:55 pm Coimbatore 5:13 pm to 6:47 pm Varanasi 5:06 pm to 6:46 pm Bubaneshwar 4:48 pm to 6:26 pm View All

Overall

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Overall, this Ravivar favours patience, responsibility and thoughtful decision-making. The day's energies support completing important work, communicating with maturity and making steady progress toward long-term goals. By choosing your words carefully, keeping your priorities clear and acting with confidence rather than urgency, you'll make the most of what this Panchang has to offer.

This Panchang interpretation is based on traditional Vedic astrology and is intended for general guidance. Timings may vary depending on your location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)