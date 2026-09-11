Panchang Today, September 11, 2026: Krishna Amavasya under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, auspicous and inauspicious timings

For September 11, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shukravar favors a calm, reflective approach to closure, tidying loose ends and setting gentler priorities. The day brings warmth to expression, but also calls for separating sentiment from what needs to be completed.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:04 am Sunset 6:31 pm Rahu Kaal 10:44 am to 12:17 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar usually supports civility, comfort, aesthetics and balanced dealings, but today it meets Krishna Amavasya, which is more inward-looking and better suited to completion than expansion. This combination can favour drawing a line under pending matters, simplifying routines and reducing clutter in both schedule and thought. Purva Phalguni adds a sociable, expressive note, so the day need not feel severe; it can support tact, presentation and graceful communication.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, Amavasya asks for restraint, making it wiser to avoid excess, overpromising or acting only for appearance. The Moon’s movement from Leo toward Virgo, in traditional reading, suggests a shift from personal emphasis to practical sorting. Early impulses may centre on pride, visibility or creative preference, while later thinking may turn to details, corrections and usefulness. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat the day as one for finishing, reviewing and quietly resetting priorities, while keeping speech pleasant and decisions grounded. Siddha Yog is present, but because it overlaps with Aadal Yog, the indications are mixed rather than straightforwardly favorable. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, Amavasya asks for restraint, making it wiser to avoid excess, overpromising or acting only for appearance. The Moon’s movement from Leo toward Virgo, in traditional reading, suggests a shift from personal emphasis to practical sorting. Early impulses may centre on pride, visibility or creative preference, while later thinking may turn to details, corrections and usefulness. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat the day as one for finishing, reviewing and quietly resetting priorities, while keeping speech pleasant and decisions grounded. Siddha Yog is present, but because it overlaps with Aadal Yog, the indications are mixed rather than straightforwardly favorable. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a better day for wrapping up, checking and refining than for launching a major new line of work. Use the Shukravar tone for diplomacy, client handling, design choices and conversations that need courtesy. Krishna Amavasya supports closure, so complete expense notes, clear backlogs, answer delayed messages and decide what should be dropped.

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Purva Phalguni can help with presentation and persuasion, but it may also tempt people to lean too much on charm or preference. Keep facts close at hand. As the Moon’s emphasis turns more practical, attention to detail becomes especially useful. Important decisions may benefit from a second reading, a cleaner brief and realistic timelines rather than a dramatic push.

Relationships and communication

Those who follow Panchang timings may find that this day favors honest but gentle communication. Shukravar and Purva Phalguni together can support warmth, affection and a more polished way of expressing difficult points. Even so, Krishna Amavasya is traditionally quieter in tone, so it is better to listen fully before reacting or reviving an old grievance.

If a relationship matter has been left hanging, today can suit a respectful closing conversation or a practical reset of expectations. In family settings, small courtesies may matter more than grand statements. In friendships or partnerships, avoid reading silence too harshly. A little privacy, rest and emotional space can help discussions remain balanced and useful.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Krishna Amavasya is often treated as a suitable time for inward review, especially around what has run its course. This does not require elaborate observance. A short period of quiet planning, journaling or sitting without distraction may be enough to notice what is draining attention and what still deserves care.

Shukravar adds a softer tone, so reflection need not be harsh or self-critical. Purva Phalguni can remind readers to include questions of joy, taste and healthy pleasure alongside duty. As the day progresses, the movement toward Virgo may help turn feeling into a workable list. Those who follow Panchang guidance may do well to ask: What should be completed, what should be simplified and what can wait until the mind is steadier?

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 11, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Amavasya until 8:56 am; then Shukla Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Phalguni until 1:15 pm; then Uttara Phalguni Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Sadhya until 5:01 pm; then Shubha Karan (half-tithi division) Naga until 8:56 am; then Kimstughna until 8:17 pm; then Bava until 7:46 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Leo until 7:07 pm; then Virgo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:31 am 5:17 am Pratah Sandhya 4:54 am 6:04 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:52 am 12:42 pm Amrit Kalam 5:49 am, Saturday 7:24 am, Saturday Vijaya Muhurta 2:22 pm 3:11 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:31 pm 6:54 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:31 pm 7:40 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:54 pm 12:40 am, Saturday Siddha Yog 8:57 am 6:04 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am

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A useful window for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, as well as calmly reviewing the day ahead.

Siddha Yog: 8:57 am to 6:04 am, Saturday

Siddha Yog is traditionally associated with supportive conditions for capable and well-prepared work. However, as it coincides with Aadal Yog, the indications are mixed. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore use this period for well-considered tasks while exercising extra caution around high-stakes beginnings.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:52 am to 12:42 pm

A supportive period for a focused meeting, a decisive reply or a practical step that has already been properly prepared.

Overall, the emphasis remains on clarity, moderation and completion-oriented action rather than trying to do everything at once.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:44 am 12:17 pm Gulika Kaal 7:37 am 9:10 am Yamaganda 3:24 pm 4:57 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:33 am 9:23 am Dur Muhurtam 12:42 pm 1:32 pm Varjyam 8:22 pm 9:53 pm Aadal Yog 1:17 pm 6:04 am, Saturday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 12:17 pm

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Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to schedule a fresh start, important signing or first approach during this period. Routine responsibilities and lower-risk tasks can continue as usual.

Aadal Yog: Until 6:04 am, Saturday

Aadal Yog should also be noted through the later part of the day and night. Since it operates alongside Siddha Yog, the traditional indications are mixed. There may be support for competent, well-prepared action, but it is still better to avoid impulsive commitments, prestige-driven moves or poorly checked decisions.

Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda, Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam

These periods are traditionally better suited to routine work, revisions, travel buffers and quiet administration rather than major new beginnings.

The aim of these caution periods is not fear, but better timing and a little more patience when the consequences of a decision may be larger.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:04 am Sunset 6:31 pm Moonrise No moonrise during this Panchang day Moonset 6:33 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:02 am to 12:35 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:44 am to 12:17 pm Bengaluru 10:44 am to 12:16 pm Hyderabad 10:40 am to 12:12 pm Chennai 10:33 am to 12:05 pm Ahmedabad 11:03 am to 12:36 pm Pune 10:58 am to 12:30 pm Kolkata 10:00 am to 11:33 am Jaipur 10:50 am to 12:23 pm Kochi 10:50 am to 12:21 pm Lucknow 10:29 am to 12:02 pm Indore 10:50 am to 12:23 pm Guwahati 9:46 am to 11:19 am Chandigarh 10:45 am to 12:18 pm Surat 11:02 am to 12:35 pm Visakhapatnam 10:21 am to 11:53 am Nagpur 10:37 am to 12:10 pm Coimbatore 10:47 am to 12:18 pm Varanasi 10:21 am to 11:54 am Bhubaneswar 10:10 am to 11:43 am View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shukravar is better suited to closure than expansion. Keep the day neat, courteous and realistic. Finish what can be completed, speak kindly but clearly, and use quieter windows to reset plans so the next cycle can begin with less clutter and more intention.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)