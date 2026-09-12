Panchang Today, September 12, 2026: Shukla Pratipada under Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timing

For September 12, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shanivar combines a fresh lunar start with an orderly Virgo influence, making it a practical day for resetting routines, reviewing priorities and taking measured first steps rather than forcing rapid outcomes.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:04 am Sunset 6:30 pm Rahu Kaal 9:10 am to 10:44 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:18 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar often favours seriousness, patience and responsible use of time. Paired with Shukla Pratipada, the opening tithi of the bright fortnight, the day carries the feel of a reset: not a rush to finish everything, but a sensible point to begin again with cleaner intent. Uttara Phalguni is usually read as supportive of steadiness, agreements, duty and well-considered support between people.

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{{^usCountry}} With the Moon in Virgo, the tone becomes more exacting and detail-oriented. Those who follow Panchang guidance may therefore find the day well suited to sorting, editing, correcting and bringing order to practical matters that have become scattered. This is less about display and more about usefulness. It can support realistic commitments, careful budgeting, household organisation and work that benefits from method. The presence of Shubha and Shukla Yog in the day’s broader pattern can be taken as helpful for clear, constructive effort, but the main message remains modest: begin carefully, check facts and let discipline do more than impulse. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the Moon in Virgo, the tone becomes more exacting and detail-oriented. Those who follow Panchang guidance may therefore find the day well suited to sorting, editing, correcting and bringing order to practical matters that have become scattered. This is less about display and more about usefulness. It can support realistic commitments, careful budgeting, household organisation and work that benefits from method. The presence of Shubha and Shukla Yog in the day’s broader pattern can be taken as helpful for clear, constructive effort, but the main message remains modest: begin carefully, check facts and let discipline do more than impulse. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may treat today as favourable for groundwork, documentation and decisions that improve systems rather than merely speed them up. Shanivar with a Virgo Moon supports diligence, so it is a good day to review accounts, refine a proposal, clear pending messages or set a better process for the coming week. Shukla Pratipada suggests beginnings, but with this combination, it is wiser to start with structure than publicity.

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If an important choice is pending, prefer decisions based on verified details, realistic timelines and clear responsibilities. Team matters may benefit from defining who will do what next. This is a suitable day for maintenance, compliance, scheduling and careful purchasing. It is better to avoid unnecessary haste, overpromising or launching something before small errors are corrected.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Uttara Phalguni can support dependable behaviour in relationships, while the Virgo Moon adds a practical tone to communication. That means care may be shown today through follow-through, useful help and honest clarification rather than grand words. If there has been confusion at home or at work, this is a good day to simplify expectations and speak plainly.

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At the same time, the same practical streak can sound overly critical if not handled gently. It may help to ask questions before offering corrections and to separate urgent issues from minor preferences. Family discussions about routines, budgets or shared duties can go well when kept calm and specific. Small courtesies, punctuality and keeping one’s word may matter more than dramatic reassurance today.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use this day for quiet self-review centred on order, responsibility and intention. Shukla Pratipada traditionally marks a fresh phase, so reflection can be most useful when it asks what should be continued, what should be simplified and what should be started with more discipline. Shanivar adds a sober note, encouraging realism over self-flattery.

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Instead of making many promises to yourself, choose one or two practical corrections that can be maintained. The Virgo emphasis supports writing things down, arranging papers, cleaning a corner of your space or setting a clearer routine for study, prayer or rest. If the mind feels busy, a brief period of silence before major tasks may help settle priorities. The day supports sincerity, modesty and attention to the small habits that shape larger outcomes.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 12, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Pratipada until 7:46 am; then Shukla Dwitiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Phalguni until 12:54 pm; then Hasta Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shubha until 3:08 pm; then Shukla Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 7:46 am; then Balava until 7:22 pm; then Kaulava until 7:08 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Virgo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:31 am 5:18 am Pratah Sandhya 4:55 am 6:04 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:52 am 12:41 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:21 pm 3:10 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:30 pm 6:53 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:30 pm 7:39 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:54 pm 12:40 am, Sunday Tripushkara Yog 7:47 am 12:54 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:18 am

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The most useful favorable window of the day, this period is especially supportive for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It may be used to think ahead without interruption, write down priorities or begin the day with a calm mental reset.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:52 am to 12:41 pm

A supportive window for focused action on an important task that benefits from clarity and confidence.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:21 pm to 3:10 pm

A useful period for follow-through, submitting completed work or making practical progress on something that has already been prepared.

Tripushkara Yog and Aadal Yog

Tripushkara Yog is also present, but its indications are mixed today because it runs alongside Aadal Yog until 12:54 pm. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore combine initiative with extra checking and restraint, even when conditions appear supportive.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:10 am 10:44 am Gulika Kaal 6:04 am 7:37 am Yamaganda 1:50 pm 3:23 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:43 am 8:33 am Varjyam 9:23 pm 10:56 pm Vidaal Yog 12:55 pm 6:05 am, Sunday Aadal Yog 6:04 am 12:54 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Aadal Yog: Until 12:54 pm

Those who follow Panchang timings may avoid using this period for launching a major initiative, signing something significant or making a rushed commitment. Routine work, maintenance, reading, planned travel and internal preparation can continue as usual.

Rahu Kaal: Until 10:44 am

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This period is traditionally treated with greater caution around fresh beginnings. Where possible, use it for review, background tasks or patient follow-up rather than high-stakes action.

Tripushkara Yog and Aadal Yog

The day carries mixed indications because Tripushkara Yog coincides with Aadal Yog until 12:54 pm. In traditional Panchang interpretation, this does not mean that one factor cancels the other. It simply suggests using extra discretion when action cannot wait.

Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Vidaal Yog

These periods are also part of the day’s broader caution pattern. Where possible, keep high-stakes actions for cleaner windows and use these stretches for routine work, review, background tasks or patient follow-up.

These caution periods are not meant to create fear. They simply encourage better timing choices and greater patience when an action carries larger consequences.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:04 am Sunset 6:30 pm Moonrise 7:03 am Moonset 7:04 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:30 am to 11:02 am Delhi (NCR) 9:10 am to 10:44 am Bengaluru 9:12 am to 10:44 am Hyderabad 9:08 am to 10:40 am Chennai 9:01 am to 10:33 am Ahmedabad 9:30 am to 11:03 am Pune 9:26 am to 10:58 am Kolkata 8:27 am to 10:00 am Jaipur 9:16 am to 10:49 am Kochi 9:18 am to 10:49 am Lucknow 8:56 am to 10:29 am Indore 9:17 am to 10:50 am Guwahati 8:13 am to 9:46 am Chandigarh 9:11 am to 10:45 am Surat 9:29 am to 11:02 am Visakhapatnam 8:48 am to 10:20 am Nagpur 9:04 am to 10:37 am Coimbatore 9:15 am to 10:46 am Varanasi 8:48 am to 10:21 am Bhubaneswar 8:38 am to 10:10 am View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shanivar is best used for a clean start built on discipline, order and modest progress. The day supports thoughtful beginnings more than dramatic moves. Keep plans practical, speak carefully and let timing guide your pace without turning the day into a source of anxiety.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)