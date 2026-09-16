Panchang Today, September 16, 2026: Shukla Panchami under Vishakha Nakshatra

For those who follow Panchang guidance, this Budhvar suits thoughtful effort, measured communication and steady follow-through, with the day favouring practical judgment over haste and asking extra care around caution periods before acting on major plans.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:06 am Sunset 6:25 pm Rahu Kaal 12:15 pm to 1:48 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 2:19 pm to 3:08 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Skanda Sashti

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Shashthi; Region: South

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar usually supports alert thinking, practical communication and a willingness to sort details carefully. With Shukla Panchami, the tone of the day is generally constructive and forward moving, making it suitable for work that benefits from gradual progress rather than dramatic leaps. Vishakha Nakshatra can be read as goal oriented and determined, so it often favours tasks that need persistence, focus and a clear target. The Moon moving from Libra toward Scorpio suggests a shift from balance and consultation toward greater seriousness and emotional depth as the day unfolds. Taken together, this combination may suit people who need to begin with diplomacy, compare options and hear others out, then move into firmer decisions once the facts are better understood. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat the day as one for organised effort, careful wording and purposeful follow-through. Yog and Karan are best used here mainly as timing refinements, while the broader message remains one of steady application and clear priorities. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar usually supports alert thinking, practical communication and a willingness to sort details carefully. With Shukla Panchami, the tone of the day is generally constructive and forward moving, making it suitable for work that benefits from gradual progress rather than dramatic leaps. Vishakha Nakshatra can be read as goal oriented and determined, so it often favours tasks that need persistence, focus and a clear target. The Moon moving from Libra toward Scorpio suggests a shift from balance and consultation toward greater seriousness and emotional depth as the day unfolds. Taken together, this combination may suit people who need to begin with diplomacy, compare options and hear others out, then move into firmer decisions once the facts are better understood. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat the day as one for organised effort, careful wording and purposeful follow-through. Yog and Karan are best used here mainly as timing refinements, while the broader message remains one of steady application and clear priorities. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a useful day for work that depends on judgment, comparison and clear sequencing. Budhvar supports correspondence, analysis, budgeting, edits and meetings where the real aim is to reach a workable conclusion. Shukla Panchami adds a constructive tone, so pending matters may move better when broken into manageable steps. Vishakha encourages determination, which can help with targets, follow-up and accountability. At the same time, the Moon sign shift suggests that a discussion which begins politely may later require more candour and firmer boundaries. Try to front-load review, fact-checking and consultation, then keep the second half of the day for decisive execution. Important decisions may benefit from restraint, especially if emotions, deadlines or external pressure begin to narrow your perspective.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang readings may find that this day rewards thoughtful speech more than quick reactions. Budhvar supports conversation, explanation and practical problem-solving, which can help in family discussions, team dynamics and one-to-one misunderstandings. Vishakha's determined quality is useful when a relationship matter needs clarity, but it can also make people hold too tightly to their preferred outcome. The Libra to Scorpio movement in the Moon sign suggests that surface harmony may not be enough by later in the day, and deeper feelings or unspoken concerns may ask to be acknowledged. Keep your language simple and direct. Ask one clear question at a time, listen fully, and avoid turning a small difference into a test of loyalty. Measured honesty is likely to serve better than either avoidance or overstatement.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a good day to pause and ask whether your effort is aligned with your real priorities. Shukla Panchami supports orderly growth, so even a short reflective routine can be useful if it helps you identify one task to strengthen and one distraction to reduce. Vishakha's focused nature favours intention setting, review of commitments and honest self-appraisal about where persistence is helpful and where it becomes rigidity. Because the Moon shifts from Libra to Scorpio, reflection may move from social balance to inner seriousness. You may therefore benefit from a quiet check-in before major conversations or decisions. Journalling, a brief walk, reading something steadying or sitting in silence for a few minutes can all fit the spirit of the day. The aim is not withdrawal, but clearer attention before action.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 16, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Panchami until 8:59 am; then Shukla Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Vishakha until 5:21 pm; then Anuradha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vaidhriti until 12:21 pm; then Vishkumbha Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 8:59 am; then Kaulava until 9:49 pm; then Taitila until 10:47 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra until 10:49 am; then Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:32 am 5:19 am Pratah Sandhya 4:56 am 6:06 am Amrit Kalam 7:50 am 9:34 am Vijaya Muhurta 2:19 pm 3:08 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:25 pm 6:48 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:25 pm 7:35 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:52 pm 12:39 am, Thursday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 5:23 pm 6:07 am, Thursday Amrit Siddhi Yog 5:23 pm 6:07 am, Thursday Ravi Yog 5:23 pm 6:07 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the favourable periods for actions that need steadiness rather than spectacle. The clearest highlighted window is Vijaya Muhurta from 2:19 pm to 3:08 pm, traditionally suited to a determined task or purposeful follow-through. This can be a practical slot for sending an important proposal, confirming a decision, restarting a delayed assignment or completing a difficult but necessary conversation. If you prefer a softer beginning, Brahma Muhurta from 4:32 am to 5:19 am may support planning, study or quiet preparation before the day becomes busy. Amrit Kalam from 7:50 am to 9:34 am can also be treated as a helpful period for constructive effort, especially where concentration and good pacing matter. From 5:23 pm until 6:07 am, Thursday, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is present alongside Amrit Siddhi Yog and Ravi Yog, while readers should also remember the simultaneous caution of Vidaal Yog during that same span. This is best understood as a mixed period that includes Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and other listed favourable Yog periods together with a caution indication. Use these windows to support work already thought through, not to force hurried choices.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:15 pm 1:48 pm Gulika Kaal 10:43 am 12:15 pm Yamaganda 7:38 am 9:11 am Dur Muhurtam 11:51 am 12:40 pm Varjyam 9:48 pm 11:31 pm Vidaal Yog 5:23 pm 6:07 am, Thursday View All

In traditional Panchang use, caution periods are best treated as times to slow the pace, recheck facts and avoid unnecessary escalation. Vaidhriti Yog continues from 6:06 am to 12:21 pm, so that stretch may be better for review, background work and low-risk tasks than for launching something sensitive. Vidaal Yog runs from 5:23 pm until 6:07 am, Thursday, and its timing coincides with Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and other listed favourable Yog periods, so the indications are mixed rather than simple. It is therefore better to proceed with awareness and not treat the period as giving one single message. Rahu Kaal from 12:15 pm to 1:48 pm, Gulika Kaal from 10:43 am to 12:15 pm, Yamaganda from 7:38 am to 9:11 am, Dur Muhurtam from 11:51 am to 12:40 pm, and Varjyam from 9:48 pm to 11:31 pm may also be used in the same spirit, as reminders to pause, verify and proceed without haste rather than as reasons for fear.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:06 am Sunset 6:25 pm Moonrise 10:59 am Moonset 9:23 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:33 pm to 2:05 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:15 pm to 1:48 pm Bengaluru 12:14 pm to 1:45 pm Hyderabad 12:10 pm to 1:42 pm Chennai 12:03 pm to 1:35 pm Ahmedabad 12:34 pm to 2:06 pm Pune 12:29 pm to 2:00 pm Kolkata 11:31 am to 1:03 pm Jaipur 12:21 pm to 1:53 pm Kochi 12:19 pm to 1:51 pm Lucknow 12:01 pm to 1:33 pm Indore 12:21 pm to 1:53 pm Guwahati 11:18 am to 12:50 pm Chandigarh 12:17 pm to 1:49 pm Surat 12:33 pm to 2:05 pm Visakhapatnam 11:51 am to 1:23 pm Nagpur 12:08 pm to 1:40 pm Coimbatore 12:16 pm to 1:48 pm Varanasi 11:52 am to 1:24 pm Bhubaneswar 11:41 am to 1:13 pm View All

Overall, this Budhvar appears best used for intelligent pacing. Start with balance, move toward clarity and let timing support decisions that are already well considered. A calm review before action, and a little extra patience around the caution periods, can help the day stay productive and composed.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)