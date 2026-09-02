Panchang Today, September 2, 2026: Krishna Panchami under Bharani Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 2, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Budhvar that favours steady thinking, disciplined effort and careful communication. With Krishna Panchami and Bharani Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical follow-through, measured decisions and well-timed action rather than rushed reactions or impulsive commitments.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:59 am Sunset 6:41 pm Rahu Kaal 12:20 pm to 1:55 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:29 am to 5:14 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) supports attention to detail, communication, learning and practical choices. With Krishna Panchami in effect, the day is better suited to sorting, reviewing and reducing excess than to grand displays.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bharani Nakshatra adds a serious, duty-oriented quality that can support courage and endurance, although impatience may arise when things move slowly. The Moon in Aries adds a direct, active tone, making it useful for tackling pending work while also calling for a pause before reacting too quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharani Nakshatra adds a serious, duty-oriented quality that can support courage and endurance, although impatience may arise when things move slowly. The Moon in Aries adds a direct, active tone, making it useful for tackling pending work while also calling for a pause before reacting too quickly. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read Monthly Horoscope for September 2026: Patience, progress and fresh opportunities await these zodiac signs

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day is well-suited to clearing backlogs, refining plans and handling responsibilities that require a firm, organised approach. Budhvar supports writing, teaching, paperwork, discussions and commercial thinking, while Bharani can favour work requiring persistence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Aries Moon may help with quick execution, but it can also encourage impatience. Separate genuinely urgent matters from distractions and take an extra moment to review important decisions involving money, deadlines or official communication. Keep instructions brief, responsibilities clear and practical next steps specific. If a discussion has stalled, focus on what can be done next rather than prolonging an argument.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy favours honest but measured communication. Budhvar encourages clarity, while Krishna Panchami supports reducing misunderstandings rather than allowing them to grow. Bharani can add intensity, so avoid sharp remarks, ultimatums or trying to prove a point at any cost.

In close relationships, ask directly what is needed and listen before responding. Family and household matters may benefit from keeping discussions practical and patient. Since the Aries Moon can encourage quick reactions, take a brief pause before sending an angry message or raising a complaint. Calm follow-through is likely to be more useful than dramatic expression.

Reflection and spiritual routine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today is well-suited to quiet reflection around responsibility, restraint and simplifying what has become unnecessarily complicated. Krishna Panchami and Bharani encourage looking honestly at where effort is being lost to distraction, irritation or repetitive worries.

A short period of silence, journalling, prayer or quiet thought can help settle the mind. Budhvar supports reading and self-review, while the Aries Moon favours keeping the practice direct and uncomplicated. Focus on consistency rather than duration. The day's reflective value lies in practical inner housekeeping: deciding what deserves attention, what can wait and which habits need firmer boundaries.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 2, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Panchami until 6:12 am; then Krishna Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Bharani until 1:42 am, Thursday; then Krittika Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhruva until 9:11 pm; then Vyaaghaata Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 6:12 am; then Gara until 5:21 pm; then Vanija until 4:26 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:29 am 5:14 am Pratah Sandhya 4:51 am 5:59 am Amrit Kalam 9:06 pm 10:38 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:27 pm 3:18 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:41 pm 7:04 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:41 pm 7:49 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:58 pm 12:43 am, Thursday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 1:43 am, Thursday 6:00 am, Thursday Ravi Yog 1:43 am, Thursday 6:00 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:29 am to 5:14 am

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can also be used to set priorities and organise your thoughts before regular demands begin.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:27 pm to 3:18 pm

A favourable period for tasks that require confidence and clear execution, such as presenting a proposal, sending an important application or handling a significant administrative step.

Amrit Kalam: 9:06 pm to 10:38 pm

A supportive window for calm review, study or a thoughtful personal conversation that benefits from patience and concentration.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:20 pm 1:55 pm Gulika Kaal 10:45 am 12:20 pm Yamaganda 7:34 am 9:10 am Dur Muhurtam 11:55 am 12:46 pm Varjyam 11:56 am 1:28 pm Vidaal Yog 5:59 am 1:42 am, Thursday Aadal Yog 1:43 am, Thursday 6:00 am, Thursday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 1:55 pm

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If possible, avoid starting a major new undertaking during this period. Use the time instead for routine follow-up, editing, preparation, maintenance or work already underway.

Aadal Yog: Until 6:00 am (Thursday)

This period is better suited to contained, low-risk tasks, review and preparation than to bold new beginnings.

Mixed indications

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Aadal Yog operate together for part of the day, creating mixed indications. Other favourable Yog periods may also overlap with cautionary timings, so readers may prefer not to treat any one period as an unconditional green signal.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:59 am Sunset 6:41 pm Moonrise 9:41 pm Moonset 10:54 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:38 pm to 2:11 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:20 pm to 1:55 pm Bengaluru 12:19 pm to 1:51 pm Hyderabad 12:15 pm to 1:49 pm Chennai 12:08 pm to 1:41 pm Ahmedabad 12:39 pm to 2:13 pm Pune 12:34 pm to 2:07 pm Kolkata 11:36 am to 1:10 pm Jaipur 12:26 pm to 2:01 pm Kochi 12:24 pm to 1:56 pm Lucknow 12:05 pm to 1:40 pm Indore 12:26 pm to 2:00 pm Guwahati 11:22 am to 12:57 pm Chandigarh 12:21 pm to 1:57 pm Surat 12:38 pm to 2:12 pm Visakhapatnam 11:56 am to 1:29 pm Nagpur 12:13 pm to 1:47 pm Coimbatore 12:21 pm to 1:54 pm Varanasi 11:57 am to 1:32 pm Bhubaneswar 11:46 am to 1:20 pm View All

Overall

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined action, clear communication and practical self-control. Pace important decisions, choose timings thoughtfully and give extra attention to how you communicate. Keep plans simple, complete pending work and let steady effort carry the day rather than rushing for speed.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)