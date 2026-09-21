Panchang Today, September 21, 2026: Shukla Dashami under Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

For Monday, September 21, 2026 in New Delhi, traditional Panchang guidance points to a day that favours steady planning, measured speech and practical follow through, with scope for both wider vision and disciplined execution when tasks are timed with care and unnecessary haste is avoided.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:08 am Sunset 6:19 pm Rahu Kaal 7:40 am to 9:11 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:34 am to 5:21 am

How to use it:

Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar often supports a quieter, more composed approach, and that tone sits well with Shukla Dashami, a tithi usually read as suitable for sustained effort rather than dramatic moves. Uttara Ashadha adds a note of responsibility, perseverance and regard for long term consequences. It tends to favour commitments that are meant to last, careful organisation and work that benefits from patience. With the Moon sign moving between Sagittarius and Capricorn, the day may begin with broader thinking, principles and future oriented discussion, then gradually favour realism, structure and practical follow up. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore find it useful to begin with perspective and purpose, then narrow attention to what can actually be completed, documented or decided. Shobhana Yog can be read as supportive of orderly and graceful conduct, while the later presence of Atiganda is a reminder not to force matters. Overall, the day is better used for steady progress, sensible prioritisation and mature judgement than for impulsive action.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a workable day for tasks that need seriousness, continuity and a clear chain of responsibility. If a matter has been pending, today can support reviewing facts, assigning roles and setting a more realistic timeline. The Uttara Ashadha influence favours long range planning, policy work, compliance, documentation and any decision that must stand up later. At the same time, the movement from Sagittarius to Capricorn suggests that broad ideas should be tested against process and practicality before they are approved. Important conversations may go better when expectations are stated plainly. It is better to avoid rushing ahead simply because an idea sounds promising. Measured effort, careful drafting and accountable follow through are more in tune with the day. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a workable day for tasks that need seriousness, continuity and a clear chain of responsibility. If a matter has been pending, today can support reviewing facts, assigning roles and setting a more realistic timeline. The Uttara Ashadha influence favours long range planning, policy work, compliance, documentation and any decision that must stand up later. At the same time, the movement from Sagittarius to Capricorn suggests that broad ideas should be tested against process and practicality before they are approved. Important conversations may go better when expectations are stated plainly. It is better to avoid rushing ahead simply because an idea sounds promising. Measured effort, careful drafting and accountable follow through are more in tune with the day. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find that relationships benefit today from steadiness more than display. Somvar supports a softer tone, while Shukla Dashami and Uttara Ashadha together suggest that promises, boundaries and reliability matter more than emotional flourish. If a conversation has been delayed, this can be a good day to speak clearly without making it confrontational. The Sagittarius to Capricorn shift also suggests moving from opinion to practical understanding. Instead of repeating a principle, ask what can realistically be done next. Family and partnership matters may improve through small acts of consistency, punctuality and respect for shared duties. It is better to avoid moral grandstanding or trying to win an argument through authority alone.

Reflection and spiritual routine

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the reflective side of the day lies in bringing ideals into order. Somvar often carries a quieter inward mood, and Uttara Ashadha can support self review around duty, discipline and the use of time. A useful question for the day is whether current commitments match stated values. If not, gentle correction is better than self criticism. Shukla Dashami is generally suited to strengthening an existing routine rather than searching for a dramatic new method. Readers who keep a spiritual or reflective practice may use the day for calm reading, journaling, silent sitting or a brief period of prayerful attention, especially where the aim is mental clarity and humility. The emphasis is on sincerity, steadiness and practical self alignment.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 21, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Dashami until 8:00 pm; then Shukla Ekadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Ashadha until 7:06 am, Tuesday; then Shravana Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shobhana until 4:04 pm; then Atiganda Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 6:58 am; then Gara until 8:00 pm; then Vanija until 8:55 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Sagittarius until 11:14 am; then Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:34 am 5:21 am Pratah Sandhya 4:57 am 6:08 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:49 am 12:38 pm Amrit Kalam 12:02 am, Tuesday 1:48 am, Tuesday Vijaya Muhurta 2:15 pm 3:04 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:19 pm 6:42 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:19 pm 7:30 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:50 pm 12:37 am, Tuesday Ravi Yog 6:08 am 6:09 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may make the best use of the favourable windows by matching each period to the kind of task it traditionally supports. The highlighted window is Brahma Muhurta, from 4:34 am to 5:21 am, and it is especially well suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer before the day becomes busy. Pratah Sandhya from 4:57 am to 6:08 am may also suit a calm and intentional start. For worldly matters, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:49 am to 12:38 pm can be reserved for a key submission, a formal communication or a decision that needs poise. Vijaya Muhurta from 2:15 pm to 3:04 pm and the evening periods such as Godhuli Muhurta from 6:19 pm to 6:42 pm or Sayahana Sandhya from 6:19 pm to 7:30 pm may also be used where a composed, purposeful beginning is helpful. Ravi Yog is present from 6:08 am to 6:09 am, Tuesday, so this span carries favourable indication alongside a cautionary one and is best approached with care. The broader guidance is simple: choose one meaningful task, prepare properly and use a suitable window to begin it with attention rather than haste.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:40 am 9:11 am Gulika Kaal 1:45 pm 3:16 pm Yamaganda 10:42 am 12:14 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:38 pm 1:27 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:04 pm 3:53 pm Varjyam 1:28 pm 3:14 pm Vidaal Yog 6:08 am 6:09 am, Tuesday View All

Traditional Panchang caution periods are best read as timings for extra care, not fear. The two mandatory periods to note are Rahu Kaal from 7:40 am to 9:11 am and Vidaal Yog from 6:08 am to 6:09 am, Tuesday. If possible, avoid launching a fresh initiative in Rahu Kaal, especially where timing, public response or clarity of intention matter. Vidaal Yog runs through a long span of the day and into Tuesday, so it is sensible to keep major beginnings selective and deliberate. Since Ravi Yog is also present from 6:08 am to 6:09 am, Tuesday, this interval carries mixed indications. A practical approach is to use that span for review, low risk work, preparation or correction, while keeping especially important starts for cleaner windows. Other caution periods include Yamaganda from 10:42 am to 12:14 pm, Gulika Kaal from 1:45 pm to 3:16 pm, Varjyam from 1:28 pm to 3:14 pm, and Dur Muhurtam from 12:38 pm to 1:27 pm and again from 3:04 pm to 3:53 pm.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:08 am Sunset 6:19 pm Moonrise 3:11 pm Moonset 1:44 am, Tuesday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:58 am to 9:29 am Delhi (NCR) 7:40 am to 9:11 am Bengaluru 7:39 am to 9:10 am Hyderabad 7:35 am to 9:07 am Chennai 7:28 am to 8:59 am Ahmedabad 7:59 am to 9:30 am Pune 7:54 am to 9:25 am Kolkata 6:56 am to 8:27 am Jaipur 7:45 am to 9:17 am Kochi 7:45 am to 9:16 am Lucknow 7:25 am to 8:56 am Indore 7:46 am to 9:17 am Guwahati 6:42 am to 8:13 am Chandigarh 7:41 am to 9:12 am Surat 7:58 am to 9:29 am Visakhapatnam 7:16 am to 8:47 am Nagpur 7:33 am to 9:04 am Coimbatore 7:42 am to 9:13 am Varanasi 7:17 am to 8:48 am Bhubaneswar 7:06 am to 8:37 am View All

Taken together, the traditional Panchang picture for this Somvar favours seriousness with calm. Keep plans grounded, speak with restraint and use the day to strengthen what is already underway. If important beginnings are timed carefully, steady effort can make better use of the day than urgency.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)