Panchang Today, September 23, 2026: Shukla Dwadashi under Shravana Nakshatra

For Budhvar, traditional Panchang guidance points to a practical, orderly day that supports careful communication, structured work and steady follow-through, while asking readers to avoid haste around the main caution period and to reserve sensitive decisions for clearer windows.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:09 am Sunset 6:16 pm Rahu Kaal 12:13 pm to 1:44 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 11:34 pm to 1:15 am, Thursday

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar usually brings attention to communication, calculation, paperwork and the small practical choices that shape a day. With Shukla Dwadashi in effect, the tone is generally one of consolidation rather than dramatic change, making it suitable for strengthening what is already underway, reviewing commitments and handling responsibilities with maturity. Shravana Nakshatra adds an attentive, listening quality. It favours learning, gathering information, understanding instructions properly and noticing what is implied as much as what is openly said. As the Moon moves from Capricorn toward Aquarius, the day may feel as if it begins with duty, structure and realism, then gradually opens toward broader thinking, networks and future-oriented ideas. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat today as one for disciplined progress first and wider perspective later. The presence of Sukarma and Dhriti can be read traditionally as supportive of sustained effort and steadiness, so patient work, clear communication and practical planning are better favoured than impulsive moves.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a useful day for work that benefits from method, clarity and proper sequencing. Budhvar supports drafting, editing, accounts, applications, presentations and conversations where details matter. Shukla Dwadashi suggests that it is better to strengthen an existing plan than to keep changing direction. Shravana also favours listening before responding, so meetings may go better when you ask one extra question and confirm assumptions in writing. The Capricorn to Aquarius Moon shift can support a sensible progression from disciplined execution to longer-range thinking. Use the earlier part of the day for practical tasks, compliance, approvals and follow-up. Use the later tone for brainstorming, collaboration and planning ahead. Important decisions may benefit from verification, especially if timelines, numbers or responsibilities are involved. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a useful day for work that benefits from method, clarity and proper sequencing. Budhvar supports drafting, editing, accounts, applications, presentations and conversations where details matter. Shukla Dwadashi suggests that it is better to strengthen an existing plan than to keep changing direction. Shravana also favours listening before responding, so meetings may go better when you ask one extra question and confirm assumptions in writing. The Capricorn to Aquarius Moon shift can support a sensible progression from disciplined execution to longer-range thinking. Use the earlier part of the day for practical tasks, compliance, approvals and follow-up. Use the later tone for brainstorming, collaboration and planning ahead. Important decisions may benefit from verification, especially if timelines, numbers or responsibilities are involved. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find that relationships benefit today from careful listening and measured speech. Budhvar traditionally supports conversation, but Shravana reminds us that understanding often begins with hearing others fully rather than preparing a quick reply. In family matters, practical help may speak louder than grand promises. At work, avoid assuming that everyone has understood the same instruction in the same way. As the Moon sign emphasis moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, there can be a gentle shift from duty and restraint toward a more open, idea-sharing mood. This can help with difficult but necessary discussions, provided the tone stays respectful. If a matter is sensitive, keep the message clear, factual and kind, and allow time for another person to respond thoughtfully.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang guidance, today suits a reflective routine built around order, observation and steadiness. Shukla Dwadashi can be approached as a good point for checking whether recent intentions are actually being followed in daily life. Shravana supports quiet attention, so even a brief period of reading, journaling or sitting in silence may help bring scattered thoughts into a clearer pattern. Budhvar also favours mental housekeeping: review pending messages, note what has been learned this week and identify one task that deserves completion before new ambitions are added. As the Moon emphasis shifts from Capricorn toward Aquarius, reflection may move from personal duty to wider purpose, such as how your work, choices or words affect a larger group. Keep the practice simple and regular rather than elaborate.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 23, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Dwadashi until 10:50 pm; then Shukla Trayodashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shravana until 9:08 am; then Dhanishta Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Sukarma until 4:26 pm; then Dhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 10:21 am; then Balava until 10:50 pm; then Kaulava until 11:09 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn until 9:56 pm; then Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:34 am 5:22 am Pratah Sandhya 4:58 am 6:09 am Amrit Kalam 11:34 pm 1:15 am, Thursday Vijaya Muhurta 2:14 pm 3:03 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:16 pm 6:40 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:16 pm 7:28 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:50 pm 12:37 am, Thursday Siddha Yog 6:09 am 10:50 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may make best use of the day by matching tasks to windows that traditionally support steadiness and constructive action. The highlighted window is Amrit Kalam, from 11:34 pm to 1:15 am, Thursday, which is especially suited to constructive work and meaningful plans. This may be useful for quiet planning, drafting an important outline or setting intentions for the next stage of a project. Earlier in the day, Siddha Yog runs until 10:50 pm, and traditionally this can support work that needs continuity, discipline and a clear objective. If you prefer a focused afternoon slot, Vijaya Muhurta from 2:14 pm to 3:03 pm may be used for action that requires confidence and timely follow-through. The general principle today is to choose calm, prepared effort over rushed initiative.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:13 pm 1:44 pm Gulika Kaal 10:42 am 12:13 pm Yamaganda 7:40 am 9:11 am Dur Muhurtam 11:49 am 12:37 pm Varjyam 1:26 pm 3:08 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, caution periods are best used for restraint rather than fear. The mandatory caution period today is Rahu Kaal, which ends at 1:44 pm. Those who follow these timings usually avoid beginning major new undertakings during this interval, especially if the matter is optional and can be scheduled more comfortably elsewhere. Yamaganda ends at 9:11 am and is often treated similarly for fresh starts, while Gulika Kaal and Dur Muhurtam are commonly approached with extra care in matters that require a clean beginning and clear momentum. Varjyam can also be treated as a phase where avoidable risk, guesswork or rushed commitments are better postponed. None of this means the day is unusable. Routine duties, maintenance work, revisions and low-stakes follow-up can still be handled. The practical approach is simple: use caution periods for review, checking details and finishing pending tasks rather than launching something important.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:09 am Sunset 6:16 pm Moonrise 4:22 pm Moonset 3:40 am, Thursday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:30 pm to 2:01 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:13 pm to 1:44 pm Bengaluru 12:12 pm to 1:42 pm Hyderabad 12:08 pm to 1:39 pm Chennai 12:01 pm to 1:32 pm Ahmedabad 12:31 pm to 2:02 pm Pune 12:26 pm to 1:57 pm Kolkata 11:28 am to 12:59 pm Jaipur 12:18 pm to 1:49 pm Kochi 12:17 pm to 1:48 pm Lucknow 11:58 am to 1:29 pm Indore 12:18 pm to 1:49 pm Guwahati 11:15 am to 12:46 pm Chandigarh 12:14 pm to 1:45 pm Surat 12:30 pm to 2:01 pm Visakhapatnam 11:49 am to 1:19 pm Nagpur 12:05 pm to 1:36 pm Coimbatore 12:14 pm to 1:45 pm Varanasi 11:50 am to 1:21 pm Bhubaneswar 11:38 am to 1:09 pm View All

Overall, Budhvar offers a balanced pattern for careful work, better listening and steady progress. Keep plans realistic, verify details before committing and use the more supportive windows for meaningful action. If the day feels split between duty and future thinking, let both have their place without rushing either.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)