Panchang Today, September 26, 2026: Shukla Purnima under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra

For September 26, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a thoughtful Shanivar shaped by Shukla Purnima and Pisces Moon sensitivity, making it suitable for careful completion, measured conversations and a few well-timed decisions rather than scattered activity.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:11 am Sunset 6:13 pm Rahu Kaal 9:11 am to 10:42 am Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 11:48 am to 12:36 pm

Festival and Vrat Today Bhadrapada Purnima

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Purnima

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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What Today's Panchang Means

{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar often asks for seriousness, patience and respect for consequences. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day can feel fuller in a practical sense, bringing matters to a visible stage where review, completion and honest assessment become more useful than haste. Purva Bhadrapada adds a reflective and ideal-driven note, so people may find themselves thinking about long-term direction, principles and what deserves commitment. With the Moon in Pisces, the tone leans inward and intuitive, which can support imagination and compassion, but it also favours clear boundaries so that impression and fact are not confused. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat this as a day for mature choices, quiet focus and tying together loose ends. The presence of changing Karan through the day is less important for general readers than the larger message: keep plans steady, avoid needless friction and give extra care to decisions that affect others. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar often asks for seriousness, patience and respect for consequences. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day can feel fuller in a practical sense, bringing matters to a visible stage where review, completion and honest assessment become more useful than haste. Purva Bhadrapada adds a reflective and ideal-driven note, so people may find themselves thinking about long-term direction, principles and what deserves commitment. With the Moon in Pisces, the tone leans inward and intuitive, which can support imagination and compassion, but it also favours clear boundaries so that impression and fact are not confused. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat this as a day for mature choices, quiet focus and tying together loose ends. The presence of changing Karan through the day is less important for general readers than the larger message: keep plans steady, avoid needless friction and give extra care to decisions that affect others. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a better day for thoughtful progress than for impulsive expansion. Shanivar supports disciplined effort, and Shukla Purnima can help bring pending tasks, accounts or drafts to a stage where they can be reviewed properly. At work, favour jobs that need concentration, correction, compliance, checking figures or finishing a submission that has already been developed. Purva Bhadrapada may also support strategic thinking, especially if you need to ask what is sustainable over the next few weeks rather than what looks impressive today. If an important decision cannot be avoided, take it after comparing options calmly and noting practical consequences. It is better to avoid reacting to temporary pressure, mixed signals or office mood swings.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find that relationships benefit today from sincerity without dramatics. Shukla Purnima can make feelings and expectations more visible, while Purva Bhadrapada may encourage strong opinions or idealism. That combination is useful when a conversation needs honesty, but it works best when words are measured and the purpose is clarity, not victory. With the Moon in Pisces, empathy is available, yet so is oversensitivity. Listen carefully before drawing conclusions, especially in family matters or old friendships where assumption can easily replace direct communication. If there is a pending issue, speak simply and keep to what is practical. Small acts of reliability, timely replies and a calm tone may do more good today than elaborate promises.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar with Shukla Purnima supports a steady reflective routine. This need not be elaborate. The day may suit quiet reading, journalling, reviewing the week, or sitting for a few minutes with one clear question about responsibility, boundaries or next steps. Purva Bhadrapada often carries a serious, searching quality, so reflection is likely to be more useful when it is structured rather than vague. The Pisces Moon can support compassion and imagination, but it is better to keep one foot in ordinary reality by writing things down, noting practical duties and separating emotion from decision. If the mind feels crowded, reduce noise for a while, finish one small pending task and then return to reflection. A simple, consistent routine may be more grounding than chasing a grand insight.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 26, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Purnima until 10:18 pm; then Krishna Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Bhadrapada until 11:31 am; then Uttara Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ganda until 1:16 pm; then Vriddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 10:46 am; then Bava until 10:18 pm; then Balava until 9:41 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:35 am 5:23 am Pratah Sandhya 4:59 am 6:11 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:48 am 12:36 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:12 pm 3:00 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:13 pm 6:37 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:13 pm 7:25 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:48 pm 12:36 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may want to reserve the clearest practical step of the day for Abhijit Muhurta from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm. According to the editorial guidance, this is the highlighted window for important work, a submission or a considered decision, so it can be used for sending a final document, confirming a plan or formally communicating a choice. If the morning is available, Brahma Muhurta may suit quiet preparation, reading or planning before the day becomes crowded. Later, Vijaya Muhurta can support purposeful follow-through on work already prepared, rather than beginning something random. The larger idea is not to cram the day with symbolic timing, but to pair one meaningful action with a window that tradition regards as supportive, while keeping expectations practical and grounded.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:11 am 10:42 am Gulika Kaal 6:11 am 7:41 am Yamaganda 1:42 pm 3:12 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:47 am 8:35 am Varjyam 9:02 pm 10:37 pm Aadal Yog 6:11 am 11:31 am View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, caution periods are best treated as times for restraint, not fear. The mandatory caution period today is Rahu Kaal, which ends at 10:42 am. Many readers use it by avoiding the formal start of important work, a fresh purchase, a major submission or a decisive commitment during that interval, while continuing ordinary routine tasks as needed. Other cautionary periods such as Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Aadal Yog suggest a similar approach of reduced urgency. If possible, use such stretches for preparation, revision, travel buffers, paperwork, inbox clearing or checking details rather than launching something central. If life does not allow perfect timing, the practical response is simple: slow down, confirm facts, keep communication clear and postpone only the most optional high-stakes beginnings. Traditional Panchang use is meant to support better pacing, not anxiety.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:11 am Sunset 6:13 pm Moonrise 5:54 pm Moonset No moonset during this Panchang day

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:29 am to 10:59 am Delhi (NCR) 9:11 am to 10:42 am Bengaluru 9:09 am to 10:40 am Hyderabad 9:06 am to 10:36 am Chennai 8:59 am to 10:29 am Ahmedabad 9:30 am to 11:00 am Pune 9:24 am to 10:55 am Kolkata 8:27 am to 9:57 am Jaipur 9:17 am to 10:47 am Kochi 9:15 am to 10:45 am Lucknow 8:57 am to 10:27 am Indore 9:17 am to 10:47 am Guwahati 8:14 am to 9:44 am Chandigarh 9:13 am to 10:43 am Surat 9:29 am to 10:59 am Visakhapatnam 8:47 am to 10:17 am Nagpur 9:04 am to 10:34 am Coimbatore 9:12 am to 10:42 am Varanasi 8:48 am to 10:18 am Bhubaneswar 8:37 am to 10:07 am View All

Overall, this Shanivar is best used for completion, perspective and one or two well-judged actions. Those who follow Panchang timings may do well by keeping the day orderly, speaking carefully and choosing quality over volume. A calm plan, checked details and realistic expectations can make the day feel well used.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)