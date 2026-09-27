Panchang Today, September 27, 2026: Krishna Pratipada under Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, this Ravivar suits a steady reset after recent activity, with room for thoughtful planning, careful conversations and one determined push on a task that has been waiting for clear follow-through.

Panchang Today, August 11th, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:11 am Sunset 6:12 pm Rahu Kaal 4:42 pm to 6:12 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 2:11 pm to 2:59 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Pitru Paksha Begins

Basis: Ashwina Krishna Pratipada

What Today's Panchang Means

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar brings a visible, purposeful tone, yet Krishna Pratipada shifts the mood toward simplification after a full phase rather than expansion for its own sake. This is often read as a day to sort, reduce clutter, review recent choices and set a cleaner direction for the coming days. Uttara Bhadrapada adds patience and inward steadiness, favouring thoughtful action over display. With the Moon in Pisces throughout the day, practical duties may sit alongside a stronger need for quiet, imagination and emotional space. That combination can support work that benefits from reflection, compassion or careful listening, provided boundaries are kept clear. Among the day’s Yog, Vriddhi and Dhruva together are useful mainly as a reminder that growth is best handled through consistency, not haste. The overall reading is moderate and grounded: useful for closing loose ends, making measured decisions and committing to one or two priorities instead of scattering attention too widely. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar brings a visible, purposeful tone, yet Krishna Pratipada shifts the mood toward simplification after a full phase rather than expansion for its own sake. This is often read as a day to sort, reduce clutter, review recent choices and set a cleaner direction for the coming days. Uttara Bhadrapada adds patience and inward steadiness, favouring thoughtful action over display. With the Moon in Pisces throughout the day, practical duties may sit alongside a stronger need for quiet, imagination and emotional space. That combination can support work that benefits from reflection, compassion or careful listening, provided boundaries are kept clear. Among the day’s Yog, Vriddhi and Dhruva together are useful mainly as a reminder that growth is best handled through consistency, not haste. The overall reading is moderate and grounded: useful for closing loose ends, making measured decisions and committing to one or two priorities instead of scattering attention too widely. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat this as a good day for selective progress rather than crowded scheduling. Ravivar can help with leadership tasks, but Krishna Pratipada suggests beginning by clearing pending items, correcting small errors and deciding what no longer deserves time. Uttara Bhadrapada supports concentration, so research, drafting, budgeting, documentation and strategic review can go well if you work in a quiet sequence. With the Moon in Pisces, creative planning and people-sensitive decisions may benefit from an intuitive reading, but important judgments should still be checked against facts and deadlines. If a matter has been delayed, this day favours one deliberate step forward instead of a dramatic overhaul. Keep instructions simple, timelines realistic and promises limited to what can actually be delivered.

Relationships and communication

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In traditional Panchang interpretation, today supports gentle but honest communication. Krishna Pratipada can make people more aware of what feels excessive, unresolved or emotionally untidy, so conversations may be most useful when they stay specific and calm. Uttara Bhadrapada encourages maturity, patience and the willingness to hear the deeper concern behind a short reply. With the Moon in Pisces, sensitivity may be higher than usual, and tone matters as much as content. This is a good day to check in, apologise where needed, or quietly reaffirm support without making the exchange heavy. Family interactions may improve when expectations are stated plainly. If a discussion starts drifting into assumption or old grievance, it is better to pause, clarify and return to the practical point.

Reflection and spiritual routine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who follow Panchang practice may find this a suitable day for inward housekeeping. Krishna Pratipada traditionally supports release, review and the recognition of what has run its course. That can mean taking a quieter start, writing down unfinished concerns, or noticing where attention has become scattered. Uttara Bhadrapada lends seriousness without harshness, which can help with contemplation, scripture reading, silence or any settled personal routine that restores order of mind. The Moon in Pisces can deepen imagination and empathy, so reflection may be especially useful when it turns vague feeling into one clear intention. Keep the exercise simple. Rather than searching for a grand answer, ask what needs less clutter, more discipline and a kinder boundary. A small act of order today can support steadier thinking through the week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 27, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Pratipada until 8:58 pm; then Krishna Dwitiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Bhadrapada until 11:07 am; then Revati Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vriddhi until 11:16 am; then Dhruva Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 9:41 am; then Kaulava until 8:58 pm; then Taitila until 8:08 am, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:35 am 5:23 am Pratah Sandhya 4:59 am 6:11 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:47 am 12:35 pm Amrit Kalam 6:24 am 7:59 am Vijaya Muhurta 2:11 pm 2:59 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:12 pm 6:36 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:12 pm 7:24 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:48 pm 12:36 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:11 am 11:07 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day’s favourable windows for different kinds of progress. Brahma Muhurta from 4:35 am to 5:23 am is well suited to a quiet mental reset, study or planning before the day becomes busy. Abhijit Muhurta from 11:47 am to 12:35 pm can support clear decisions, formal communication or a task that needs confidence and balance. The highlighted window is Vijaya Muhurta from 2:11 pm to 2:59 pm, traditionally favoured for a determined task or purposeful follow-through, especially when you need to finish what has been pending. Godhuli Muhurta from 6:12 pm to 6:36 pm may be used for a gentle transition into family time, gratitude or a composed review of the day. Use these periods to sharpen intention, not to overload the schedule.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:42 pm 6:12 pm Gulika Kaal 3:12 pm 4:42 pm Yamaganda 12:12 pm 1:42 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:35 pm 5:23 pm Dur Muhurtam 6:59 am 7:47 am Varjyam 10:45 pm 12:17 am, Monday Aadal Yog 11:08 am 1:18 pm View All

In traditional Panchang use, caution periods are best treated as planning filters rather than reasons for anxiety. The mandatory period to note is Rahu Kaal, which ends at 6:12 pm; many readers prefer not to begin important new undertakings in this window and instead reserve it for routine work, travel already in progress, or revision. Yamaganda ending at 1:42 pm can also be handled in the same practical way, by avoiding fresh commitments if they can easily be scheduled elsewhere. Gulika Kaal ending at 4:42 pm is often approached with similar restraint, especially for optional launches or announcements. Late-night Varjyam ending at 12:17 am, Monday is better used for winding down than for decisions that require a clear response. If work must continue during any of these periods, keep the task procedural, double-check details and postpone the actual start of a major initiative when feasible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:11 am Sunset 6:12 pm Moonrise 6:26 pm Moonset 6:36 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:42 pm to 6:12 pm Bengaluru 4:41 pm to 6:12 pm Hyderabad 4:37 pm to 6:08 pm Chennai 4:31 pm to 6:01 pm Ahmedabad 5:00 pm to 6:31 pm Pune 4:56 pm to 6:26 pm Kolkata 3:58 pm to 5:28 pm Jaipur 4:47 pm to 6:17 pm Kochi 4:47 pm to 6:18 pm Lucknow 4:27 pm to 5:57 pm Indore 4:48 pm to 6:18 pm Guwahati 3:44 pm to 5:14 pm Chandigarh 4:43 pm to 6:12 pm Surat 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Visakhapatnam 4:18 pm to 5:48 pm Nagpur 4:35 pm to 6:05 pm Coimbatore 4:44 pm to 6:15 pm Varanasi 4:19 pm to 5:49 pm Bhubaneswar 4:08 pm to 5:38 pm View All

Overall, this Ravivar is best used for clearing, simplifying and then moving one important matter forward with steadiness. Follow the favourable windows if you observe them, respect the caution periods without fear, and let calm attention do more work than speed today.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)