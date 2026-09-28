Panchang Today, September 28, 2026: Krishna Dwitiya under Revati Nakshatra

Traditional Panchang reading for this Somvar suggests a day that begins with sensitivity and careful thought, then gradually supports firmer action, making it useful for quiet planning, measured decisions and steady follow through rather than hurried starts.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:12 am Sunset 6:10 pm Rahu Kaal 7:42 am to 9:12 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:36 am to 5:24 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar often favours a composed, inward and practical approach, and that tone sits well with Krishna Dwitiya, a tithi usually read as suitable for settling into routine after the shift of the full moon phase. With Revati active before Ashwini later in the day, the mood may move from completion, tidying and review toward initiative and fresh movement. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat Monday as one for finishing loose ends first and beginning the next step only after priorities are clearly arranged. The Moon sign movement from Pisces to Aries adds to this progression. Pisces is commonly associated with imagination, sympathy and reflection, while Aries is linked with directness and momentum. Taken together, the day supports soft observation in the early stretch and more decisive engagement later, provided haste is avoided. Among the listed Yog names, Dhruva can be read as supportive of steadiness, so consistency and disciplined pacing are more useful than dramatic gestures.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} For work and planning, this is best used as a bridge day. In traditional Panchang reading, the combination of Somvar, Krishna Dwitiya and Revati first supports sorting, replying, reconciling figures and checking what is pending. As the day progresses and the Moon sign moves onward, it becomes more suitable for decisions that need clarity and a straightforward next step. If you have a meeting, presentation or submission, prepare carefully and keep the brief focused rather than ambitious for its own sake. This is also a good day to separate urgent tasks from merely noisy ones. Those who follow Panchang guidance may do better with practical timelines, realistic budgets and decisions that can be implemented immediately, instead of opening too many new fronts at once. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For work and planning, this is best used as a bridge day. In traditional Panchang reading, the combination of Somvar, Krishna Dwitiya and Revati first supports sorting, replying, reconciling figures and checking what is pending. As the day progresses and the Moon sign moves onward, it becomes more suitable for decisions that need clarity and a straightforward next step. If you have a meeting, presentation or submission, prepare carefully and keep the brief focused rather than ambitious for its own sake. This is also a good day to separate urgent tasks from merely noisy ones. Those who follow Panchang guidance may do better with practical timelines, realistic budgets and decisions that can be implemented immediately, instead of opening too many new fronts at once. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In relationships, the day favours attentive listening first and direct speech later. Traditional Panchang interpretation would read Revati and the Pisces Moon influence as helpful for understanding another person's mood, especially where a conversation has been delayed or left half finished. This can support gentler wording, patient follow up and the willingness to hear detail without interrupting. Later, with a stronger Aries tone, clarity becomes more important than subtle hints. It is better to say plainly what can be done now, what needs time and what should wait. Family discussions, coordination with a partner and practical friendship matters may go more smoothly if expectations are stated simply and old irritations are not revived for effect.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a useful day for quiet reflection on what is ending and what is ready to begin. Krishna Dwitiya traditionally suits modest self review rather than grand resolutions. Revati encourages closure, so it can help to note unfinished conversations, delayed responsibilities or mental clutter that has been carried longer than necessary. As the day turns toward Ashwini and Aries, reflection can become more action oriented. Ask what one small step would genuinely improve the week ahead, and what can be released without regret. Somvar is also well suited to calming the pace. A short period of silence, reading, journalling or prayerful attention can help gather thoughts, provided the aim is steadiness and honesty rather than dramatic self judgement.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 28, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dwitiya until 7:13 pm; then Krishna Tritiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Revati until 10:15 am; then Ashwini Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhruva until 8:52 am; then Vyaaghaata until 6:12 am, Tuesday; then Harshana Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 8:08 am; then Gara until 7:13 pm; then Vanija until 6:13 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces until 10:15 am; then Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:42 am 9:12 am Gulika Kaal 1:41 pm 3:11 pm Yamaganda 10:41 am 12:11 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:35 pm 1:23 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:59 pm 3:47 pm Varjyam 5:17 am, Tuesday 6:47 am, Tuesday Vidaal Yog 10:17 am 6:12 am, Tuesday View All

For caution, the mandatory period to note is Rahu Kaal, which runs until 9:12 am. In traditional Panchang use, this period is generally avoided for initiating something important, especially if the matter can comfortably begin a little earlier or later. This does not make the morning unworkable. It simply suggests using that stretch for routine tasks, preparation, travel already underway, checking documents or conversations that do not require a formal start. Beyond that, readers who follow Panchang may also keep Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, the two Dur Muhurtam intervals and the long span of Vidaal Yog in mind while scheduling sensitive beginnings. The practical approach is not fear but discretion. If a launch, request or commitment can be timed outside these caution indications, do so; if not, proceed with extra care, fuller review and fewer assumptions.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:12 am Sunset 6:10 pm Moonrise 7:00 pm Moonset 7:39 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:58 am to 9:28 am Delhi (NCR) 7:42 am to 9:12 am Bengaluru 7:39 am to 9:09 am Hyderabad 7:36 am to 9:06 am Chennai 7:28 am to 8:58 am Ahmedabad 8:00 am to 9:30 am Pune 7:54 am to 9:24 am Kolkata 6:57 am to 8:27 am Jaipur 7:47 am to 9:17 am Kochi 7:44 am to 9:14 am Lucknow 7:27 am to 8:57 am Indore 7:47 am to 9:17 am Guwahati 6:44 am to 8:14 am Chandigarh 7:43 am to 9:13 am Surat 7:59 am to 9:29 am Visakhapatnam 7:16 am to 8:47 am Nagpur 7:33 am to 9:04 am Coimbatore 7:41 am to 9:11 am Varanasi 7:18 am to 8:48 am Bhubaneswar 7:06 am to 8:37 am View All

Overall, this Somvar is best approached with calm sequencing. Finish what is pending, speak clearly, and choose beginnings that are timely rather than impulsive. Traditional Panchang guidance for the day supports steady judgment, a lighter mental load and practical steps that can be sustained beyond today.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)