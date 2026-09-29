Panchang Today, September 29, 2026: Krishna Tritiya under Ashwini Nakshatra

For September 29, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance points to a day best used for steady, practical effort, with initiative supported when it is matched by restraint, clear priorities and careful timing around the more sensitive parts of the schedule.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:12 am Sunset 6:09 pm Rahu Kaal 3:10 pm to 4:40 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 3:06 am, Wednesday to 4:36 am, Wednesday

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Vighnaraja Sankashti

Basis: Ashwina Krishna Chaturthi

What Today's Panchang Means

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar usually brings a more direct and action minded tone, and that quality is sharpened here by the Moon in Aries and the presence of Ashwini for much of the day. Together, these combinations tend to favour beginnings, quick organisation and the courage to deal with matters that have been pending. At the same time, Krishna Tritiya belongs to the waning half of the lunar cycle, so the stronger guidance is not for dramatic expansion but for trimming excess, correcting errors and moving a plan into a workable shape. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore read the day as useful for practical initiative rather than impulsive reactions. Ashwini can support speed, but Aries can also push people toward haste, and Krishna Tritiya advises better judgment through moderation. The broad message is simple: act, but do not rush; decide, but after checking facts; start what is manageable, and leave avoidable confrontation aside. Harshana and Vajra together also suggest that confidence should be balanced with care in tone and timing. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar usually brings a more direct and action minded tone, and that quality is sharpened here by the Moon in Aries and the presence of Ashwini for much of the day. Together, these combinations tend to favour beginnings, quick organisation and the courage to deal with matters that have been pending. At the same time, Krishna Tritiya belongs to the waning half of the lunar cycle, so the stronger guidance is not for dramatic expansion but for trimming excess, correcting errors and moving a plan into a workable shape. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore read the day as useful for practical initiative rather than impulsive reactions. Ashwini can support speed, but Aries can also push people toward haste, and Krishna Tritiya advises better judgment through moderation. The broad message is simple: act, but do not rush; decide, but after checking facts; start what is manageable, and leave avoidable confrontation aside. Harshana and Vajra together also suggest that confidence should be balanced with care in tone and timing. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a useful day for work that benefits from decisiveness, quick follow through and a willingness to clear old backlog. If a task has been delayed because it needed one person to take charge, Mangalvar with Aries Moon can support that step. Krishna Tritiya, however, is usually better for editing, restructuring and practical correction than for overcommitting resources. This is a sensible day to tighten schedules, settle operational details and make sure instructions are unambiguous. Important decisions may go better when they are based on clear documents and realistic timelines rather than enthusiasm alone. If you are handling meetings, keep them brief and outcome oriented. Where disagreement exists, focus on process, responsibility and next steps instead of personality or prestige.

Relationships and communication

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who follow Panchang timings may find that conversations move quickly today, but not always gently. Mangalvar and the Aries Moon can make people more candid, more impatient and more eager to settle a matter immediately. That can be useful for clearing misunderstandings, provided the tone stays respectful. Krishna Tritiya supports practical honesty, especially in family, teamwork and close personal exchanges where expectations need to be clarified. It is better to say plainly what can be done and what cannot, rather than making reassuring promises that create pressure later. If someone seems abrupt, avoid matching speed with speed. A short pause before replying may protect the larger relationship. Straightforward communication helps today, while sharp words, old grievances and unnecessary competitiveness are better left aside.

Reflection and spiritual routine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the quieter value of this day lies in disciplined self review. Krishna Tritiya in the waning phase often suits letting go of clutter, correcting habits and noticing where impatience creates avoidable strain. With Ashwini and the Aries Moon, reflection does not need to be heavy or elaborate. A brief check in with yourself can be enough: what needs to be started, what needs to be simplified and what needs to be said more carefully? If you keep a journal, this is a good day to write short, practical notes rather than abstract thoughts. If you prefer silence, a few undisturbed minutes in the morning or evening may help settle the mind before action. The most useful spiritual routine today is one that restores steadiness, focus and honest self control.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 29, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Tritiya until 5:10 pm; then Krishna Chaturthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashwini until 9:02 am; then Bharani Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Harshana until 3:19 am, Wednesday; then Vajra Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 6:13 am; then Vishti until 5:10 pm; then Bava until 4:03 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:36 am 5:24 am Pratah Sandhya 5:00 am 6:12 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:47 am 12:35 pm Amrit Kalam 3:06 am, Wednesday 4:36 am, Wednesday Vijaya Muhurta 2:10 pm 2:58 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:09 pm 6:33 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:09 pm 7:22 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:47 pm 12:35 am, Wednesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:12 am 9:02 am Amrit Siddhi Yog 6:12 am 9:02 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day’s favourable windows for constructive work and meaningful plans. The clearest highlighted period is Amrit Kalam from 3:06 am, Wednesday to 4:36 am, Wednesday, which is traditionally regarded as supportive for work that needs a clean mind and deliberate intention, especially planning, writing or setting priorities for the next day. Abhijit Muhurta from 11:47 am to 12:35 pm can also be used for a focused push on an important task, formal communication or a decision that benefits from concentration rather than delay. There are also other listed favourable Yog periods, but because Sarvartha Siddhi Yog appears alongside Vidaal Yog until 9:02 am, the indications there are mixed rather than straightforward. Use favourable windows for preparation, submissions, discussions and structured planning, while keeping expectations grounded and practical.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:10 pm 4:40 pm Gulika Kaal 12:11 pm 1:40 pm Yamaganda 9:12 am 10:41 am Dur Muhurtam 8:36 am 9:24 am Dur Muhurtam 10:59 pm 11:47 pm Varjyam 6:06 pm 7:36 pm Vidaal Yog 6:12 am 9:02 am View All

In traditional Panchang interpretation, caution periods are meant for better scheduling, not for fear. Today, the mandatory caution periods are Vidaal Yog, which ends at 9:02 am, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 4:40 pm. Because Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is present alongside Vidaal Yog in the morning, the indications are mixed: one is traditionally favourable and the other calls for care, so it is better not to treat that overlap as a simple green signal for major commitments. Rahu Kaal is generally better used for routine continuation than for beginning something important. Readers who prefer stricter Panchang use may also remain mindful of Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal and Varjyam when arranging discretionary tasks, especially where timing is flexible. A practical approach is to avoid launching sensitive work in caution periods, and instead use them for review, maintenance, travel buffers, filing, follow ups or low stakes routine activity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:12 am Sunset 6:09 pm Moonrise 7:40 pm Moonset 8:44 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:28 pm to 4:58 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:10 pm to 4:40 pm Bengaluru 3:10 pm to 4:40 pm Hyderabad 3:06 pm to 4:36 pm Chennai 2:59 pm to 4:29 pm Ahmedabad 3:29 pm to 4:59 pm Pune 3:24 pm to 4:54 pm Kolkata 2:26 pm to 3:56 pm Jaipur 3:16 pm to 4:45 pm Kochi 3:16 pm to 4:46 pm Lucknow 2:55 pm to 4:25 pm Indore 3:16 pm to 4:46 pm Guwahati 2:12 pm to 3:42 pm Chandigarh 3:11 pm to 4:40 pm Surat 3:28 pm to 4:58 pm Visakhapatnam 2:47 pm to 4:17 pm Nagpur 3:03 pm to 4:33 pm Coimbatore 3:13 pm to 4:43 pm Varanasi 2:47 pm to 4:17 pm Bhubaneswar 2:36 pm to 4:06 pm View All

The day’s traditional Panchang message is to move with purpose but not with haste. Keep plans realistic, words measured and timing intentional. If you use the stronger windows for focused effort and leave caution periods for routine tasks, the day can be handled with steadiness and clarity.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)