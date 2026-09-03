Panchang Today, September 3, 2026: Krishna Saptami under Krittika Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 3, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Guruvar that favours steady judgment, careful planning and thoughtful communication. With Krishna Saptami and Krittika Nakshatra influencing the day, practical progress is more likely when plans remain realistic, important timings are chosen carefully and avoidable friction is kept under control.

Panchang Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:00 am Sunset 6:40 pm Rahu Kaal 1:55 pm to 3:30 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:29 am to 5:14 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) supports learning, guidance, balanced judgment and work that benefits from patience. With Krishna Saptami in effect, the day also favours reviewing ongoing matters, correcting mistakes and trimming unnecessary effort.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Krittika Nakshatra brings a sharp and discerning quality, making it useful for editing, setting standards and making clear choices, although it can also make speech sound harsher than intended. As the Moon moves from Aries to Taurus, the day's tone gradually shifts from quick reactions towards greater steadiness and practical thinking. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krittika Nakshatra brings a sharp and discerning quality, making it useful for editing, setting standards and making clear choices, although it can also make speech sound harsher than intended. As the Moon moves from Aries to Taurus, the day's tone gradually shifts from quick reactions towards greater steadiness and practical thinking. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Keep work organised, factual and measured. Guruvar supports advice, teaching, documentation, review meetings and decisions that benefit from a broader perspective. Krishna Saptami is useful for correcting errors, reviewing budgets, clearing backlogs and strengthening existing processes.

Krittika can sharpen judgment, which may help with editing, quality control, comparing options and setting priorities. However, avoid turning that decisiveness into cutting remarks or unnecessary ultimatums. If an important decision cannot wait, focus on its purpose, costs and next steps rather than trying to resolve every detail immediately. As the Moon moves towards Taurus, practical choices involving stability and resources may become easier to assess.

Relationships and communication

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today's energy favours honesty delivered with warmth. Guruvar supports respectful conversations, guidance and discussions based on shared principles, while Krittika can make words sound particularly crisp or final.

If a disagreement arises, avoid speaking simply to prove a point. Krishna Saptami is better suited to clearing misunderstandings, setting reasonable boundaries and revisiting pending matters calmly. Keep accusations out of family or workplace discussions and leave room for the other person's perspective. A timely response, practical gesture or willingness to listen may accomplish more than a dramatic promise.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited to simple reflection, study and practical self-correction. Guruvar supports thoughtful reading, prayer and considering whether daily actions align with personal values, while Krishna Saptami encourages identifying what needs adjustment without becoming overly self-critical.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Krittika brings discernment, so consider which commitments genuinely deserve your attention and which are simply consuming time. You might identify one habit, commitment or spending pattern that needs pruning and make one realistic adjustment. If the morning feels mentally active, avoid forcing an immediate conclusion. A short period of silence, journalling or orderly planning may be enough to bring greater clarity.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 3, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Saptami until 2:25 am, Friday; then Krishna Ashtami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Krittika until 12:28 am, Friday; then Rohini Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vyaaghaata until 6:32 pm; then Harshana Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 3:27 pm; then Bava until 2:25 am, Friday; then Balava until 1:20 pm, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries until 7:25 am; then Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:29 am 5:14 am Pratah Sandhya 4:52 am 6:00 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:54 am 12:45 pm Amrit Kalam 10:12 pm 11:43 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:26 pm 3:17 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:40 pm 7:03 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:40 pm 7:48 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:57 pm 12:43 am, Friday Ravi Yog 6:00 am 12:29 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:29 am to 5:14 am

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can be used to set intentions, outline priorities or prepare for a difficult conversation before regular demands begin.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:54 am to 12:45 pm

A favourable period for important professional submissions, considered decisions or beginning a task that requires confidence and presence.

Ravi Yog: Until 12:29 am (Friday)

Ravi Yog is traditionally considered supportive, but it operates alongside Aadal Yog, making the indications mixed. Necessary and well-prepared work may still be handled during this period, but readers may prefer moderation over showmanship.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:55 pm 3:30 pm Gulika Kaal 9:10 am 10:45 am Yamaganda 6:00 am 7:35 am Dur Muhurtam 10:13 am 11:04 am Dur Muhurtam 3:17 pm 4:08 pm Varjyam 1:08 pm 2:39 pm Aadal Yog 6:00 am 12:29 am, Friday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 3:30 pm

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If possible, avoid starting major new projects, making significant financial commitments or initiating emotionally charged discussions during this period. Use the time instead for routine work, preparation, checking details or tasks already underway.

Aadal Yog: Until 12:29 am (Friday)

This period calls for additional discretion around fresh beginnings. Since Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog occur together, the indications are mixed. Purposeful, well-prepared work may still be handled, but avoid unnecessary risk, confrontation or poorly planned launches.

Other caution periods

The remaining cautionary intervals may be better used for proofreading, administrative work, routine follow-up and preparation. Allow extra buffer time for travel and double-check important documents or signatures.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:00 am Sunset 6:40 pm Moonrise 10:29 pm Moonset 12:02 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 2:11 pm to 3:44 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:55 pm to 3:30 pm Bengaluru 1:51 pm to 3:24 pm Hyderabad 1:48 pm to 3:21 pm Chennai 1:40 pm to 3:13 pm Ahmedabad 2:12 pm to 3:46 pm Pune 2:07 pm to 3:40 pm Kolkata 1:09 pm to 2:43 pm Jaipur 2:00 pm to 3:35 pm Kochi 1:56 pm to 3:28 pm Lucknow 1:40 pm to 3:15 pm Indore 1:59 pm to 3:34 pm Guwahati 12:57 pm to 2:31 pm Chandigarh 1:56 pm to 3:32 pm Surat 2:11 pm to 3:45 pm Visakhapatnam 1:29 pm to 3:02 pm Nagpur 1:46 pm to 3:20 pm Coimbatore 1:53 pm to 3:26 pm Varanasi 1:31 pm to 3:06 pm Bhubaneswar 1:19 pm to 2:53 pm View All

Overall

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Guruvar favours mature choices, organised planning and careful communication. Use the day to review, refine and strengthen what is already underway rather than rushing into unnecessary changes. Where timing signals are mixed, keep expectations practical and rely on preparation, clarity and restraint. A steady approach can help the day move forward with quiet confidence.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)