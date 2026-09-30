Panchang Today, September 30, 2026: Krishna Chaturthi under Bharani NakshatraUntitled Story

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar with Krishna Chaturthi and Bharani suggests a day for disciplined thinking, careful speech and practical follow through, with better results from steady effort than from haste, argument or unnecessary display.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:13 am Sunset 6:08 pm Rahu Kaal 12:11 pm to 1:40 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 3:47 am, Thursday to 5:17 am, Thursday

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar brings a mercurial tone to the day, so attention to words, paperwork, trade, learning and coordination becomes especially useful. Krishna Chaturthi is usually read as a tithi that favours dealing with complications patiently rather than pushing for quick approval. It can suit sorting, correcting and reducing avoidable friction. Bharani adds intensity and a sense of responsibility, so the day may feel less casual and more demanding of honest choices. With the Moon moving through Aries and then Taurus, the broad traditional reading shifts from initiative to steadiness. Early impulses may be strong, but the more productive approach is to settle them into something workable and concrete. This is why the day is better used for practical decisions, disciplined planning and conversations that need clarity without drama. Among the Yog names present, Siddhi is the more supportive note in a general reading, while Vajra advises firmness without harshness. Taken together, the day supports purposeful effort, but asks for restraint in tone and pace.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may treat this as a day for clearing bottlenecks, reviewing assumptions and turning rough ideas into usable plans. Budhvar supports communication, documentation and commercial thinking, while Krishna Chaturthi traditionally favours tackling what is awkward rather than avoiding it. At work, this can be a good day to edit proposals, answer pending messages, verify figures and ask direct but measured questions. Bharani suggests that responsibilities should be faced squarely, so delays are less useful than structured action. Even so, it is better to avoid impulsive commitments, especially if they are driven by pride or impatience. If a decision matters, use plain language, define next steps and leave room for one more review before final sign off. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may treat this as a day for clearing bottlenecks, reviewing assumptions and turning rough ideas into usable plans. Budhvar supports communication, documentation and commercial thinking, while Krishna Chaturthi traditionally favours tackling what is awkward rather than avoiding it. At work, this can be a good day to edit proposals, answer pending messages, verify figures and ask direct but measured questions. Bharani suggests that responsibilities should be faced squarely, so delays are less useful than structured action. Even so, it is better to avoid impulsive commitments, especially if they are driven by pride or impatience. If a decision matters, use plain language, define next steps and leave room for one more review before final sign off. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, relationships benefit today from honesty delivered with care. Budhvar highlights speech, so small misunderstandings can either be resolved quickly or worsened by a sharp tone. Krishna Chaturthi suggests that old irritations may surface if they have been left unattended, but it also supports addressing them practically. Bharani can make people protective of their position, so it is better to avoid forcing agreement. Ask for clarity instead of assuming intention. Family discussions, team coordination and one to one conversations may go better when the aim is usefulness rather than winning a point. If emotions run high, pause before replying and return with a simpler, calmer statement of what actually needs to be decided.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use this day for disciplined self review rather than abstract mood reading. Budhvar supports writing, study and thoughtful observation, making it a suitable time to note where communication has become rushed, repetitive or unclear. Krishna Chaturthi traditionally points to manageable obstacles, so reflection can focus on what is within your control to fix. Bharani adds a serious undertone, encouraging responsibility for choices, deadlines and promises. A helpful approach is to simplify one area of the day: clear a desk, reorder a task list, or set down the one conversation that needs a steadier tone. Quiet reading, prayerful attention or a brief period of silence can also fit the day well, provided the emphasis remains on steadiness, sincerity and practical correction.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 30, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Chaturthi until 2:55 pm; then Krishna Panchami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Bharani until 7:36 am; then Krittika Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vajra until 12:19 am, Thursday; then Siddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 2:55 pm; then Kaulava until 1:45 am, Thursday; then Taitila until 12:35 pm, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries until 1:12 pm; then Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:36 am 5:25 am Pratah Sandhya 5:00 am 6:13 am Amrit Kalam 3:47 am, Thursday 5:17 am, Thursday Vijaya Muhurta 2:10 pm 2:57 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:08 pm 6:32 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:08 pm 7:21 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:47 pm 12:35 am, Thursday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:03 am, Thursday 6:14 am, Thursday View All

The highlighted supportive window is Amrit Kalam, and those who follow Panchang timings may reserve it for constructive work and meaningful plans. It runs from 3:47 am, Thursday to 5:17 am, Thursday, making it better suited to early preparation, drafting, study or setting a clear intention for the next day rather than outward activity. For daytime use, Vijaya Muhurta from 2:10 pm to 2:57 pm can support focused action that needs confidence and completion. Use these periods for work that benefits from a settled mind: refining a proposal, arranging an important meeting note, reviewing finances or beginning a task that has been pending. The traditional idea is not that these periods guarantee success, but that they favour clean starts, deliberate effort and practical follow through.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:11 pm 1:40 pm Gulika Kaal 10:41 am 12:11 pm Yamaganda 7:42 am 9:12 am Dur Muhurtam 11:47 am 12:35 pm Varjyam 6:50 pm 8:20 pm Vidaal Yog 6:03 am, Thursday 6:14 am, Thursday View All

Traditional Panchang caution periods are best used as timing filters, not as reasons for anxiety. Rahu Kaal runs from 12:11 pm to 1:40 pm, so if possible, avoid launching a fresh initiative or making a high stakes approach during that stretch. Vidaal Yog is from 6:03 am, Thursday to 6:14 am, Thursday. That same brief interval is also listed as Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, so the indications are mixed and should simply be treated as mixed. More broadly, caution periods can be used for routine work, checking details, travel buffers, filing, revisions or tasks already in motion. The aim is simple scheduling discipline, not fear. If a deadline cannot move, proceed carefully, keep expectations modest and double check communication.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:13 am Sunset 6:08 pm Moonrise 8:26 pm Moonset 9:53 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:28 pm to 1:58 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:11 pm to 1:40 pm Bengaluru 12:09 pm to 1:39 pm Hyderabad 12:06 pm to 1:35 pm Chennai 11:58 am to 1:28 pm Ahmedabad 12:29 pm to 1:59 pm Pune 12:24 pm to 1:54 pm Kolkata 11:26 am to 12:56 pm Jaipur 12:16 pm to 1:46 pm Kochi 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm Lucknow 11:56 am to 1:25 pm Indore 12:16 pm to 1:46 pm Guwahati 11:13 am to 12:42 pm Chandigarh 12:12 pm to 1:41 pm Surat 12:28 pm to 1:58 pm Visakhapatnam 11:46 am to 1:16 pm Nagpur 12:03 pm to 1:33 pm Coimbatore 12:12 pm to 1:42 pm Varanasi 11:47 am to 1:17 pm Bhubaneswar 11:36 am to 1:06 pm View All

Taken as a whole, this Budhvar favours clear thinking, restrained speech and practical correction. Those who follow Panchang guidance may do best by starting less, finishing more and choosing timing with care. Keep plans realistic, conversations direct and your pace steady through the day.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)