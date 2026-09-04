Panchang Today, September 4, 2026: Krishna Ashtami under Rohini Nakshatra

For September 4, 2026, Traditional Panchang guidance for this Shukravar points to a steady, practical day suited to careful planning, thoughtful communication and patient follow through, with the strongest support coming when you choose your timing well and avoid rushed reactions.

Panchang Today: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:00 am Sunset 6:39 pm Rahu Kaal 10:45 am to 12:20 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 8:03 pm to 9:33 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Krishna Janmashtami

Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami Kalashtami

Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar often brings attention to harmony, comfort, values and the quality of our interactions. With Krishna Ashtami in effect, the tone is more inward than expansive, favoring review, correction and sensible restraint over showy be ginnings. This is a helpful combination for people who need to simplify a plan, sort out expenses or return to unfinished work rather than multiply commitments. Rohini Nakshatra adds a constructive, grounded note. It is traditionally associated with growth through steady care, so the day may support tasks that need patience, consistency and a good eye for detail. The Moon in Taurus strengthens this practical side further, suggesting that readers who follow Panchang timings may do well with measured decisions, material organization and calm persistence. Together, these factors describe a day that is not about drama but about staying composed, improving what already exists and choosing quality over speed. If you keep expectations realistic, the day can support useful progress. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar often brings attention to harmony, comfort, values and the quality of our interactions. With Krishna Ashtami in effect, the tone is more inward than expansive, favoring review, correction and sensible restraint over showy be ginnings. This is a helpful combination for people who need to simplify a plan, sort out expenses or return to unfinished work rather than multiply commitments. Rohini Nakshatra adds a constructive, grounded note. It is traditionally associated with growth through steady care, so the day may support tasks that need patience, consistency and a good eye for detail. The Moon in Taurus strengthens this practical side further, suggesting that readers who follow Panchang timings may do well with measured decisions, material organization and calm persistence. Together, these factors describe a day that is not about drama but about staying composed, improving what already exists and choosing quality over speed. If you keep expectations realistic, the day can support useful progress. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang guidance, this is a good day for work that benefits from continuity, accuracy and a clear method. Administrative follow up, budgeting, procurement, editing, quality checks and client communication may move more smoothly than highly speculative or impulsive choices. If a decision has financial or reputational implications, take time to verify assumptions and tighten the details. The Krishna Ashtami tone suggests that revision can be more rewarding than expansion, so it is better to refine a proposal or complete pending tasks before adding fresh obligations. Those managing teams may get better results through calm instructions and realistic deadlines. Important conversations can go well if you remain factual, polite and patient, especially where expectations, resources or responsibilities need to be clarified.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find that relationships benefit today from steadiness rather than intensity. Shukravar traditionally supports courtesy and warmth, while the Rohini and Taurus influence favors reliability, attentive listening and practical care. This is useful for family matters, partnerships and friendships that need reassurance through actions as much as words. If a conversation has been delayed, approach it gently and keep the focus on what can be improved now. Krishna Ashtami also advises against reviving every old grievance at once. Better progress may come from discussing one issue clearly, without sarcasm or point scoring. Small gestures, consistency and respect for personal comfort levels can help maintain ease in close ties through the day.

Reflection and spiritual routine

In traditional Panchang interpretation, today suits a quiet check in with priorities, habits and attachments. Krishna Ashtami often encourages inward assessment, and with Rohini and the Moon in Taurus, reflection can be especially useful when it concerns security, spending, comfort and the way daily routines shape peace of mind. A simple personal practice may help: review what is stable, what is excessive and what genuinely deserves continued effort. This is also a suitable day to slow mental clutter by reducing unnecessary comparison and focusing on what is already within your care. If you keep a journal, planner or notes app, use it to sort practical concerns into immediate, later and not necessary. Calm, grounded self observation is likely to be more helpful than dramatic self judgement.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 4, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Ashtami until 12:13 am, Saturday; then Krishna Navami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Rohini until 11:03 pm; then Mrigashira Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Harshana until 3:42 pm; then Vajra Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 1:20 pm; then Kaulava until 12:13 am, Saturday; then Taitila until 11:04 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:29 am 5:15 am Pratah Sandhya 4:52 am 6:00 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:54 am 12:45 pm Amrit Kalam 8:03 pm 9:33 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:26 pm 3:17 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:39 pm 7:02 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:39 pm 7:47 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:57 pm 12:43 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may look to the day’s favorable windows for actions that need clarity and deliberate intent. The highlighted period is Amrit Kalam from 8:03 pm to 9:33 pm, and it is traditionally considered supportive for constructive work and meaningful plans. If you need to outline a proposal, finalize a sensible purchase, have a considered family discussion or organize the next few days, this evening window may be especially useful. Earlier in the day, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:54 am to 12:45 pm can suit focused decision making when the matter is time sensitive and well prepared. For readers who prefer a reflective start, Brahma Muhurta from 4:29 am to 5:15 am may support quiet reading, planning and mental settling before the day gathers pace. Use these windows for intention, not haste.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:45 am 12:20 pm Gulika Kaal 7:35 am 9:10 am Yamaganda 3:29 pm 5:04 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:32 am 9:23 am Dur Muhurtam 12:45 pm 1:36 pm Varjyam 4:18 am, Saturday 5:49 am, Saturday Aadal Yog 11:04 pm 6:01 am, Saturday View All

Traditional Panchang caution periods are best used as timing filters, not as reasons for alarm. Rahu Kaal is the mandatory caution period today and runs until 12:20 pm, so those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to launch a fresh initiative, sign on impulse or begin a sensitive negotiation in that span. If work must continue, use the time for routine tasks, review, drafting or back end coordination. Other cautionary intervals such as Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda and Dur Muhurtam are also commonly treated with restraint, especially for first steps and high stakes starts. Yamaganda continues until 5:04 pm, which may be better suited to low risk follow through than major announcements. Late night, Aadal Yog lasts until 6:01 am, Saturday, and Varjyam until 5:49 am, Saturday, so the overnight hours are better kept for rest or simple preparation rather than important beginnings.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:00 am Sunset 6:39 pm Moonrise 11:24 pm Moonset 1:10 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:04 am to 12:37 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:45 am to 12:20 pm Bengaluru 10:46 am to 12:18 pm Hyderabad 10:41 am to 12:15 pm Chennai 10:35 am to 12:07 pm Ahmedabad 11:04 am to 12:38 pm Pune 11:00 am to 12:33 pm Kolkata 10:01 am to 11:35 am Jaipur 10:51 am to 12:25 pm Kochi 10:52 am to 12:24 pm Lucknow 10:30 am to 12:05 pm Indore 10:51 am to 12:25 pm Guwahati 9:47 am to 11:22 am Chandigarh 10:45 am to 12:21 pm Surat 11:03 am to 12:37 pm Visakhapatnam 10:22 am to 11:55 am Nagpur 10:38 am to 12:12 pm Coimbatore 10:48 am to 12:21 pm Varanasi 10:22 am to 11:56 am Bhubaneswar 10:12 am to 11:45 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests the day favors steadiness, polish and well timed action. Keep plans realistic, speak with care and give priority to what can be improved through patience. For many readers, a calm pace and thoughtful timing may bring more value today than trying to force quick results.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)