Panchang Today, September 5, 2026: Krishna Navami under Mrigashira Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 5, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Shanivar that favours steady effort, careful speech and practical review. With Krishna Navami and Mrigashira Nakshatra influencing the day, progress is more likely when priorities remain clear, decisions are made thoughtfully and avoidable confrontation is kept under control.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:01 am Sunset 6:38 pm Rahu Kaal 9:10 am to 10:45 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:15 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar often emphasises patience, responsibility and realism, and that tone fits well with Krishna Navami, which is commonly associated with correction, simplification and letting go of what is no longer useful. Rather than pushing for dramatic beginnings, the day is better suited to honest stocktaking and practical adjustment.

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{{^usCountry}} Mrigashira Nakshatra adds a searching quality, encouraging questions, comparison and a closer look at details before taking action. With the Moon moving from Taurus to Gemini, the day may begin with a preference for stability and dependable methods before becoming more communicative and mentally active. Together, these influences support careful checking, practical thinking and flexibility. The presence of Vajra and Siddhi can traditionally be read as a combination of firmness and accomplishment, suggesting that progress is possible when determination is balanced with restraint and sound judgment. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mrigashira Nakshatra adds a searching quality, encouraging questions, comparison and a closer look at details before taking action. With the Moon moving from Taurus to Gemini, the day may begin with a preference for stability and dependable methods before becoming more communicative and mentally active. Together, these influences support careful checking, practical thinking and flexibility. The presence of Vajra and Siddhi can traditionally be read as a combination of firmness and accomplishment, suggesting that progress is possible when determination is balanced with restraint and sound judgment. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a useful day for maintenance, review meetings, clearing backlogs and improving existing systems. Shanivar supports discipline, while Krishna Navami favours reducing waste, revisiting assumptions and settling practical matters that have been left incomplete.

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Mrigashira can sharpen curiosity, making the day suitable for research, drafting, auditing and gathering missing information. However, avoid allowing every new idea to become another task. Keep priorities focused. If an important decision cannot wait, rely on facts, timelines and written confirmation rather than mood or pressure. The day's traditional tone is better suited to correction and steady execution than dramatic announcements or ambitious promises.

Relationships and communication

Traditional Panchang reading suggests that sincerity may work better today than elaborate expression. Shanivar can bring a more serious tone, while Krishna Navami may draw attention to small irritations that have been building quietly. Careless words could therefore carry more weight than intended.

Mrigashira encourages questions and curiosity, so conversations may go better when you seek understanding rather than making accusations. In family and close relationships, practical cooperation can communicate care more effectively than grand reassurance. If a discussion becomes repetitive or tense, pause and return to it once the facts and emotions are clearer. Listening fully before responding can help prevent minor disagreements from becoming unnecessary distance.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use this day for quiet self-review. Shanivar traditionally supports accountability, while Krishna Navami encourages clearing clutter from schedules, thoughts and unfinished responsibilities.

A useful question for today is: What has become repetitive without being helpful, and what one practical correction could improve the coming week? Mrigashira adds a searching quality, making reading, journalling or a short period of silent observation useful. If the mind keeps moving between options, return to a few simple priorities. Reflection is best kept practical: identify what needs repair, where clearer language is needed and what deserves less attention. Even a brief, honest pause can help make later choices more grounded.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 5, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Navami until 9:53 pm; then Krishna Dashami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Mrigashira until 9:30 pm; then Ardra Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vajra until 12:45 pm; then Siddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 11:04 am; then Gara until 9:53 pm; then Vanija until 8:41 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus until 10:17 am; then Gemini View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:30 am 5:15 am Pratah Sandhya 4:52 am 6:01 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:54 am 12:44 pm Amrit Kalam 1:17 pm 2:46 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:25 pm 3:16 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:38 pm 7:01 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:38 pm 7:46 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:57 pm 12:42 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:15 am

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The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can be used to settle the mind, set intentions, outline priorities or prepare thoughtfully for the day ahead.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:54 am to 12:44 pm

A favourable period for focused decisions, important professional work or beginning a well-prepared task that requires composure and clear attention.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:10 am 10:45 am Gulika Kaal 6:01 am 7:35 am Yamaganda 1:54 pm 3:28 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:42 am 8:32 am Varjyam 5:21 am, Sunday 6:48 am, Sunday Vidaal Yog 9:31 pm 6:01 am, Sunday Aadal Yog 6:01 am 9:30 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to exercise caution during these periods:

Rahu Kaal: 9:10 am to 10:45 am

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If possible, avoid starting a major new undertaking, making an important purchase or taking a sensitive first step during this period. Routine work, preparation, follow-up and tasks already underway may continue as usual.

Yamaganda: 1:54 pm to 3:28 pm

This period may be treated with similar restraint, particularly for fresh beginnings or high-stakes decisions. Use the time for review, preparation, routine responsibilities or work that does not depend on a symbolic new start.

Other caution periods

Other inauspicious periods listed in the day's Panchang may be used as reminders to slow down, double-check important details and avoid decisions driven by irritation or haste. If something cannot be postponed, proceed with preparation and practical judgment rather than anxiety.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:01 am Sunset 6:38 pm Moonrise 12:27 am, Sunday Moonset 2:15 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:30 am to 11:04 am Delhi (NCR) 9:10 am to 10:45 am Bengaluru 9:13 am to 10:45 am Hyderabad 9:08 am to 10:41 am Chennai 9:02 am to 10:35 am Ahmedabad 9:30 am to 11:04 am Pune 9:26 am to 10:59 am Kolkata 8:27 am to 10:01 am Jaipur 9:16 am to 10:50 am Kochi 9:19 am to 10:51 am Lucknow 8:56 am to 10:30 am Indore 9:17 am to 10:51 am Guwahati 8:13 am to 9:47 am Chandigarh 9:10 am to 10:45 am Surat 9:30 am to 11:03 am Visakhapatnam 8:49 am to 10:22 am Nagpur 9:05 am to 10:38 am Coimbatore 9:16 am to 10:48 am Varanasi 8:48 am to 10:22 am Bhubaneswar 8:38 am to 10:11 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shanivar favours patience, practical decisions and measured communication. Use the day to review what is already underway, strengthen weak areas and avoid making unnecessary changes in haste. With mixed timing signals, keep expectations realistic and rely on preparation, clarity and restraint. A steady approach can help the day move forward without avoidable complications.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)