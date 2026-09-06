Panchang Today, September 6, 2026: Krishna Dashami under Ardra Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 6, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Ravivar that favours alert thinking, careful timing and measured communication. With Krishna Dashami and Ardra Nakshatra influencing the day, and the Moon in Gemini, progress is more likely when decisions remain practical, details are reviewed carefully and impulsive moves are kept under control.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:01 am Sunset 6:37 pm Rahu Kaal 5:02 pm to 6:37 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:15 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar often brings focus to purpose, visibility and personal discipline. Today, however, that tone is shaped by Krishna Dashami, which is generally considered more suitable for sorting, reducing and reviewing than for forcing a dramatic fresh start. Ardra Nakshatra adds a sharp, searching quality, while the Moon in Gemini may bring more questions, conversations, comparisons and quick shifts of attention. This combination can be useful for research, problem-solving and revisiting matters that have become tangled, particularly when facts need to be separated from reactions.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, it is important not to mistake urgency for clarity. Those who follow Panchang timings may find the day useful for practical corrections, editing, clearing pending messages and identifying where a plan needs adjustment. Siddhi Yog may be considered supportive for competent follow-through, but with the broader pattern calling for restraint, steady judgement is likely to serve better than haste or overconfidence. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, it is important not to mistake urgency for clarity. Those who follow Panchang timings may find the day useful for practical corrections, editing, clearing pending messages and identifying where a plan needs adjustment. Siddhi Yog may be considered supportive for competent follow-through, but with the broader pattern calling for restraint, steady judgement is likely to serve better than haste or overconfidence. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this is a workable day for organising information, correcting errors, following up on unfinished tasks and preparing the ground for a stronger move later. Ravivar with Krishna Dashami favours trimming what is unnecessary, while Ardra and the Moon in Gemini can support analysis, writing, troubleshooting and comparing options.

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If an issue has too many moving parts, break it into smaller decisions rather than trying to settle everything at once. The day may also suit reviewing documents, budgets, schedules and communication drafts. Conversations that require candour can be useful, provided the tone remains measured. Important decisions may benefit from a second look, especially when they depend on assumptions, timing or verbal commitments.

Relationships and communication

Those who follow Panchang timings may read today as a day that calls for thoughtful speech. Ardra can make words sharper than intended, while the Moon in Gemini may encourage quick responses, mixed signals or speaking before the full picture is clear. This does not make the day unfavourable for relationships, but it does make careful listening as important as speaking plainly.

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Family discussions may go better when practical details are settled first and emotional conclusions are not rushed. If a misunderstanding has been lingering, a calm and factual conversation could help clear it. Keep messages concise, avoid repeating old complaints for effect, and give others enough time to explain themselves before deciding what they meant.

Reflection and spiritual routine

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Krishna Dashami often supports inward housekeeping. Rather than trying to force a major emotional breakthrough, use the day to notice what is cluttering the mind and what can be put in order. Ravivar can support self-discipline, while Ardra's searching quality may be useful when approached with honesty without becoming overly critical of yourself.

A short period of quiet planning, reading, prayer or reflective journalling may be more useful than scattered effort. Consider reviewing the week ahead, identifying one obligation that needs clearer boundaries and one habit that needs less attention. The aim is not withdrawal, but steadiness. Even a simple pause before reacting can help restore perspective and make later choices more considered.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 6, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dashami until 7:29 pm; then Krishna Ekadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ardra until 7:52 pm; then Punarvasu Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Siddhi until 9:44 am; then Vyatipata Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 8:41 am; then Vishti until 7:29 pm; then Bava until 6:16 am, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:30 am 5:15 am Pratah Sandhya 4:53 am 6:01 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:53 am 12:44 pm Amrit Kalam 10:33 am 12:03 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:24 pm 3:15 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:37 pm 6:59 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:37 pm 7:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:56 pm 12:42 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:15 am

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The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can be used to settle the mind, set priorities or prepare thoughtfully for the day ahead.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:53 am to 12:44 pm

A favourable period for an important submission, a clear commitment or a considered decision that requires confidence and composure.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:24 pm to 3:15 pm

Traditionally considered supportive for purposeful follow-through. It may be useful for giving a pending matter a firm but balanced push, particularly when the groundwork has already been done.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 5:02 pm 6:37 pm Gulika Kaal 3:28 pm 5:02 pm Yamaganda 12:19 pm 1:53 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:55 pm 5:45 pm Dur Muhurtam 6:51 am 7:41 am Vidaal Yog 6:01 am 7:52 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to exercise caution during these periods:

Vyatipata Yog: Until 6:02 am, Monday

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This is traditionally treated as a cautionary period, making it better suited to routine work, observation, maintenance or tasks that do not require a significant new beginning. If something important cannot be postponed, proceed carefully and leave room for revision.

Rahu Kaal: Until 6:37 pm

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid major purchases, sensitive negotiations or important first steps during this period when possible. Routine work and necessary follow-through can continue, provided decisions are not made out of pressure or haste.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:01 am Sunset 6:37 pm Moonrise 1:36 am, Monday Moonset 3:14 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 5:16 pm to 6:49 pm Delhi (NCR) 5:02 pm to 6:37 pm Bengaluru 4:54 pm to 6:27 pm Hyderabad 4:52 pm to 6:25 pm Chennai 4:44 pm to 6:16 pm Ahmedabad 5:18 pm to 6:52 pm Pune 5:11 pm to 6:44 pm Kolkata 4:15 pm to 5:49 pm Jaipur 5:07 pm to 6:41 pm Kochi 4:59 pm to 6:31 pm Lucknow 4:47 pm to 6:21 pm Indore 5:05 pm to 6:39 pm Guwahati 4:03 pm to 5:37 pm Chandigarh 5:04 pm to 6:39 pm Surat 5:17 pm to 6:50 pm Visakhapatnam 4:33 pm to 6:06 pm Nagpur 4:51 pm to 6:25 pm Coimbatore 4:56 pm to 6:28 pm Varanasi 4:38 pm to 6:12 pm Bhubaneswar 4:24 pm to 5:57 pm View All

Overall

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Taken as a whole, this Ravivar is best used for clear thinking, selective action and careful speech. Traditional Panchang guidance favours review over drama and thoughtful timing over impulse. Keep the day simple, use the supportive windows deliberately, and allow patience to guide your choices.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)