Panchang Today, September 7, 2026: Krishna Ekadashi under Punarvasu Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 7, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance points to a measured Somvar that favours quiet resolve, careful scheduling and thoughtful communication. With Krishna Ekadashi and Punarvasu Nakshatra influencing the day, progress is more likely when plans are reviewed before action, priorities remain steady and haste is avoided.

Read your Daily Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:02 am Sunset 6:35 pm Rahu Kaal 7:36 am to 9:10 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:16 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Aja Ekadashi

Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Ekadashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar often supports a quieter, more inward approach, and that tone sits well with Krishna Ekadashi, which is generally associated with restraint, simplification and better judgement through moderation. Rather than trying to force every matter at once, use the day to sort priorities, reduce clutter in your thoughts or schedule, and return to what is essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar often supports a quieter, more inward approach, and that tone sits well with Krishna Ekadashi, which is generally associated with restraint, simplification and better judgement through moderation. Rather than trying to force every matter at once, use the day to sort priorities, reduce clutter in your thoughts or schedule, and return to what is essential. {{/usCountry}}

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Punarvasu Nakshatra is traditionally linked with renewal, repair and a return to sound basics. This makes the day more suitable for reworking something that already has a foundation than chasing novelty for its own sake. With the Moon sign moving from Gemini to Cancer, the emphasis may shift from discussion and comparison towards comfort, security and emotional clarity. Used well, this combination supports sensible review, patient follow-through and a calmer approach to decision-making. The day's Yog and Karan names add to the timing pattern, but the clearest guidance comes from the overall emphasis on steadiness, moderation and reset.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a useful day for work that benefits from editing, regrouping and a second level of checking. Somvar with Krishna Ekadashi suggests that less can be more, so narrow the agenda to what truly matters rather than spreading effort too thinly. Punarvasu favours restoration and practical improvement, making the day suitable for revising presentations, repairing process gaps, following up on pending files and reconnecting with a client or colleague after a pause.

If an important decision cannot wait, keep the reasoning simple and documented. As the day's emphasis shifts from analytical discussion towards greater concern for security and stability, budget choices, family business matters and people management may benefit from patience rather than pressure.

Relationships and communication

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that today is better suited to gentle communication than dramatic declarations. Krishna Ekadashi can support self-control, which may be useful if a conversation has recently become repetitive or emotionally crowded. Punarvasu adds a tone of return and repair, making this a good day to reopen a discussion with better listening and fewer assumptions.

Early exchanges may work best when they remain practical, while later interactions can benefit from warmth and reassurance. If someone close seems withdrawn, ask clear and respectful questions rather than demanding instant clarity. Family coordination, household planning and checking in with an elder can be especially constructive when the tone remains calm and unhurried.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang timings may use this Somvar for a simple inward reset. The combination of Krishna Ekadashi and Punarvasu traditionally favours paring back excess, noticing what has become mentally noisy and returning to a clearer intention. Reflection does not need to be elaborate. A short period of silence, journalling, prayer or mindful reading can be enough if it helps separate what is urgent from what is merely habitual.

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As the Moon's influence shifts towards Cancer, the day may also support reflection on emotional security, home atmosphere and personal boundaries. Consider what needs restoring in your routine and what can be done more consistently, even if the step taken today is modest.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 7, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Ekadashi until 5:04 pm; then Krishna Dwadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Punarvasu until 6:13 pm; then Pushya Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vyatipata until 6:39 am; then Variyana until 3:37 am, Tuesday; then Parigha Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 6:16 am; then Balava until 5:04 pm; then Kaulava until 3:52 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini until 12:38 pm; then Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:30 am 5:16 am Pratah Sandhya 4:53 am 6:02 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:54 am 12:44 pm Amrit Kalam 4:00 pm 5:29 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:24 pm 3:15 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:35 pm 6:58 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:35 pm 7:44 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:56 pm 12:42 am, Tuesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:15 pm 6:02 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:16 am

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The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. If you are awake during this period, keep the focus uncluttered and intentional rather than trying to take on too much.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:54 am to 12:44 pm

A favourable period for a focused task that requires confidence, balance or a clear decision. It may be especially useful when the groundwork has already been prepared.

Late afternoon and evening windows

The day also carries supportive periods later on, which may be used for constructive follow-ups, respectful outreach, study or beginning a manageable task that benefits from steadiness.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:36 am 9:10 am Gulika Kaal 1:53 pm 3:27 pm Yamaganda 10:44 am 12:19 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:44 pm 1:34 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:15 pm 4:05 pm Varjyam 1:43 am, Tuesday 3:11 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to exercise caution during these periods:

Vyatipata Yog: Until 6:39 am

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This is traditionally treated as a cautionary period, making it better suited to routine work, internal review or tasks that do not require an important new beginning. If something cannot be postponed, double-check details and avoid impulsive commitments.

Rahu Kaal: Until 9:10 am

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid launching an important new initiative during this period when it can reasonably be scheduled elsewhere. Necessary work can continue, but it is better to keep actions routine and well prepared.

Other caution periods

The day also includes Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, two stretches of Dur Muhurtam and a late-night Varjyam period. These spans may be used for maintenance work, paperwork, travel preparation, internal review or tasks already in motion rather than high-stakes new beginnings.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:02 am Sunset 6:35 pm Moonrise 2:45 am, Tuesday Moonset 4:05 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:57 am to 9:30 am Delhi (NCR) 7:36 am to 9:10 am Bengaluru 7:40 am to 9:13 am Hyderabad 7:35 am to 9:08 am Chennai 7:30 am to 9:02 am Ahmedabad 7:57 am to 9:30 am Pune 7:53 am to 9:26 am Kolkata 6:54 am to 8:27 am Jaipur 7:42 am to 9:16 am Kochi 7:47 am to 9:19 am Lucknow 7:22 am to 8:56 am Indore 7:44 am to 9:17 am Guwahati 6:39 am to 8:13 am Chandigarh 7:36 am to 9:11 am Surat 7:56 am to 9:30 am Visakhapatnam 7:16 am to 8:49 am Nagpur 7:31 am to 9:05 am Coimbatore 7:44 am to 9:16 am Varanasi 7:14 am to 8:48 am Bhubaneswar 7:05 am to 8:38 am View All

Overall

Taken as traditional Panchang guidance, this Somvar is best approached with restraint, repair and clear priorities. Keep the day orderly, use the favourable windows for meaningful action, and allow the caution periods to encourage a slower, more considered approach. Progress is better supported by steady intent and practical judgement than by urgency.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)