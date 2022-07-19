People with these zodiac signs are likely to be manipulated, are you one?

Everyone has their moments when they are manipulated, however, some are the most persistent in getting influenced. Manipulation is not an easy task, but many know the technique and expertise in it. All of us have the capacity to influence others in order to accomplish goals. You might not be conscious that you're controlling others, or you might be completely aware of your doings.

Several individuals are more susceptible to manipulation than others, and vice versa. Despite their best efforts to appear altruistic, attention seekers are master manipulators who only think about themselves.

Few zodiac signs are very easily manipulated and can be taken advantage of, some of these are -

Gemini - Love means a lot to all the people of this sun sign. Geminis enjoy mingling and making friends. Even if they become aware of the emotional manipulation, Geminis tend to avoid addressing their partners about them, which is the worst aspect of the whole situation.

They always want to avoid fights and hence do not confront their loved ones. Gemini's love of exploring new aspects, and fear of missing out on an opportunity, make them fall into the trap of manipulators.

Sagittarius - Sagittarians enjoy having fun and are not a fan of being restrained in any way. They are impossible to confine and like to fly free like a bird.The truth is that they are really simple-minded and have very sensitive souls. They are ready to believe and hardly ever analyze the situation critically.

One can easily gain the trust of Sagittarians and manipulate them to their advantage. Being excluded haunts them hence it becomes much easier to influence their thoughts and decisions. The feeling of being disconnected is just what can easily manipulate them.

Cancer - Cancerians give all of their heart and soul to the people they love or they feel connected to. Having a caring nature is a great quality of this sun sign. Trusting individuals around them blindly make them the prey of manipulators.

Considering they frequently ignore all the warning signs and close their minds while being in a relationship, Cancerians find it difficult to read their close one's minds and true intentions when they feel connected.

Pisces - Saying no is strictly not on their list. Because of your great kindness, anyone can get what they want by simply tugging on your heart strings. Even when it works against your greatest advantage, you try to please other people. Manipulators can easily target Pisces to get influenced.

They form deep connections from their end and refuse to rebel against anyone they are close to. As a result, they believe every tragic scenario without looking at the evidence. However, because it is just the way people are, losing faith is not on their list even when get betrayed repeatedly.

