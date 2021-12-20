Pisces Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Stars are in your favour today

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Hey believers, you are someone who carries their faith no matter how bad the scenario looks. You have an innocent purity in your eyes that makes you look so harmless. Pisces are still not to be underestimated especially when it comes to their loved ones. You avoid people when they talk about you but in case you hear anything against your people we can watch you turn into sharks. You might need to take this role and protect someone today. You are a patient listener and a 2 AM friend for many. Find someone who listens to you as well. Use art to express your emotions, write poetry and listen to music all day if that is what you need. You are unique and you only need to complete yourself; Quit comparisons already.

Pisces Finance Today

If you're willing to invest money in some project/ market shares, you should try it out today but do it very cautiously, stars can be reversed in an unfavourable manner today.

Pisces Family Today

Plan a 'family-time today. Your family would love it. Also, you can be appreciated in front of other relatives for the way you take care of your family and loved ones.

Pisces Career Today

Stars are in your favour today, Pisces. You can plan to start your own business or a small start-up or go for a dream job. Whatever you will start today, you're going to get success. All the best.

Pisces Health Today

You're adopting a healthy lifestyle, everyone has a doubt whether you'll follow it rigorously or not. Prove them wrong by standing firm on your decision of being healthy.

Pisces Love Life Today

This is a regular day to day, nothing special. You and your partner will be spending time together and discussing your future plans. Singles will be looking for options but do not expect a 'Yes' today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026