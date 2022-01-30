Pisces Daily Horoscope for Jan 30: Do not take people for granted

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, your caring nature is likely to work in your favour to bring people closer to you. At a social gathering, you are likely to get in touch with people in authority, which in turn, may be quite beneficial for your professional success. Do not take people for granted or it could harm your interests. Be wary of individuals, who could create problems for you. Staying away from negativity may augur well for you. Your creativity, imagination and your artistic bent of mind may take you places. Staying focused on the tasks at hand may help you stay ahead of all competition. Surprises may be store for some of you. Do not travel without checking all the aspects well in advance or it could lead to boredom and waste of money. Students may put up a satisfactory performance in their exams.

Pisces Finance Today

On the economic front, your situation is likely to remain quite strong. You may come across an extra source of earning, which may take care of your over expenditures. Past investments may start giving handsome returns.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to celebrate an auspicious occasion in the presence of family and friends. Marriage alliance of a youngster may spread cheer at home. Your interpersonal relationships are likely to improve.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, you may be given charge of handling tasks independently. However, do not be overconfident as it may lessen all your bright chances of a promotion. Let your work speak for itself.

Pisces Health Today

On the health front, you may remain in good shape. Minor ailments may not worry you. You may have to pay attention to your stomach-related problems. Some of you may enjoy the benefits of a sound mind and healthy body.

Pisces Love Life Today

On the love front, your crush is likely to approach you with a romantic proposal, filling you up with joy. An exciting new relationship seems to be on the cards. Enjoy the time together as it is likely to turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026