Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 18: Luck might hit your day

Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is a good day. You just need to be careful while dealing with a sensitive family matter. A property dispute among relatives may ruin peace of mind and keep your mind occupied. You are advised not to overthink and take legal help in order to solve it.

Your excellent health may keep you energetic all day long and allow you to complete all the pending tasks. You may also get a chance to travel out of the town to meet new clients. You may achieve your objectives on the academic front.

Pisces Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. Some may donate money for the poor and needy today. Some tempting investment or property deal may come your way. Splurging on an expensive house equipment is foreseen.

Pisces Family Today

A sensitive family matter may need your involvement. You may upset someone in your family with your rude behavior, try to be calm. Things may seem challenging, but you can find a way to deal with them, so fret not.

Pisces Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. You may get good business deals. Some may get promoted to the higher positions and get recognition on the professional front.

Pisces Health Today

You may have a day full of hope and energy. Your positive attitude and mindset may reflect on the professional front too. Some may achieve their fitness goals soon. Someone in family may recover from a major health issue.

Pisces Love Life Today

Singles may get a chance to mingle with someone special. Married couples may find a way to add spark to their married life. Those who are planning to take their relationship to the next level by tie a knot, they can go for it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

Birthday Thought

Nov: 18

Ruled by no. 9 and the planet Mars. You are not afraid of challenges. You like to help others. This year, you are likely to inherit ancestral property, probably from your father's side. Your dedication and hard work will help you to attain the set targets well on time. February October and December will be significant months for you.

 

